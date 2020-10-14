En ligne

Séminaire organisé dans le cadre de la réunion anuelle de

l’Association américaine de littérature comparée (ACLA), en ligne, du 8 au 11 avril 2021.

Organisateurs :

Raphaël Koenig (Université Harvard),

Pietro Rigolo (Getty Research Institute),

et Yu Maeyama (Université Gakushuin, Tokyo)

Depuis sa première mention dans les écrits du dramaturge et romancier Alfred Jarry (1873-1907), la ‘Pataphysique, qui se définit comme la science des solutions imaginaires, a su piquer la curiosité de nombre d’écrivains, artistes, musiciens, ou philosophes du fait de sa capacité à remettre en question les fondements mêmes de toute connaissance et de toute croyance, qu’elle parodie sous les traits du Docteur Faustroll, et à présenter un miroir déformant aux despotes et autocrates de tout poil par le biais d’un personnage aussi grotesque que sinistre, le Père Ubu. Cependant, alors que l’extension internationale de mouvements littéraires et artistiques qu’elle recoupe partiellement, comme dada ou le surréalisme, a fait l’objet de nombreuses publications ces dernières années, une histoire mondiale de la ‘Pataphysique reste à écrire.

Le but de ce séminaire sera donc de définir de nouveaux axes de recherche portant sur les adaptations, traductions, et réinventions de la ‘Pataphysique, dans différents médias et aires linguistiques et culturelles.

Il s’agira en particulier d’esquisser un panorama multilatéral de la ‘Pataphysique : les contributions pourront ainsi porter sur les paradoxes de l’internationalisme pataphysique, l’extension mondiale des activités du Collège de ‘Pataphysique (fondé en 1948), ainsi que sur les enjeux liés à la présence de thèmes pataphysique dans les œuvres d’artistes, écrivains, penseurs, traducteurs, musiciens, ou commissaires d’exposition travaillant dans d’autres pays que la France, et au sein de contextes linguistiques et culturels très divers, dont Fernando Arrabal, Enrico Baj, Giannina Braschi, Stanley Chapman, Umberto Eco, Juan Esteban Fassio, Klaus Ferentschik, Dario Fo, Sara Holt, Renato Mucci, Harald Szeemann, Jane Taylor, David Thomas, Jiří Voskovec, Kazuo Watanabe, ou encore Barbara Wright.

Langue du séminaire : anglais. Toutes les propositions de communication (350 mots max., accompagnées d’une note bio-bibliographique de 150 mots) doivent être impérativement envoyées aux organisateurs avant le 31 octobre 2020 à minuit (heure de New York) via la page dédiée du site de de l’Association américaine de littérature comparée (ACLA).

*

Organized by

Raphael Koenig (Harvard University),

Pietro Rigolo (Getty Research Institute),

and Yu Maeyama (Gakushuin University, Tokyo)

Since its first formulation in the work of French playwright and novelist Alfred Jarry (1873-1907), ‘Pataphysics—defined as the science of imaginary solutions—has attracted writers, thinkers, musicians, and visual artists for its ability to question systems of knowledge and belief, in the parodic guise of Dr. Faustroll, and to hold up a deforming mirror to despots and autocrats of all stripes via the grotesque yet ominous figure of Père Ubu. But while the global extension of related movements such as Dada or Surrealism has been under the spotlight in recent years, ‘Pataphysics is yet to receive the attention it deserves.

This seminar will attempt to define new paths for research in the adaptations, translations, and re-imaginings of ‘Pataphysics, both across media and internationally.

We are particularly interested in promoting a de-centered view of ‘Pataphysics, and welcome papers addressing either its paradoxical blend of globalism, the international outreach of the Collège de ‘Pataphysique (founded 1948), or the role of pataphysical motives in the work of artists, writers, thinkers, translators, musicians, and curators hailing from outside of France and working in a variety of linguistic and cultural contexts, such as Fernando Arrabal, Enrico Baj, Giannina Braschi, Stanley Chapman, Umberto Eco, Juan Esteban Fassio, Klaus Ferentschik, Dario Fo, Sara Holt, Renato Mucci, Harald Szeemann, Jane Taylor, David Thomas, Jiří Voskovec, Kazuo Watanabe, or Barbara Wright.

Language of the seminar: English. All paper proposals (350 words, with a 150 words speaker bio) have to be submitted by October 31, 2020 at midnight (EST) through the dedicated page of the American Comparative Literature Association website.