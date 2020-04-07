During this difficult time, Liverpool University Press wants to support and facilitate online learning the best way we can – so we are offering libraries the following:

· 60-day free trials of 300 volumes in the Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment ONLINE ebook collection:

https://liverpooluniversitypress.co.uk/collections/free-trial-volumes

· 50% discount on the one-off purchase of the Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment ONLINE ebook collection until 30th June 2020, with online access in perpetuity and no online hosting fee:

https://liverpooluniversitypress.co.uk/collections/oxford-university-studies-in-the-enlightenment-online/

Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment (previously SVEC) is well-known as being the foremost series devoted to Enlightenment studies and has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955, covering wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, and is published in English or French. A partnership between the Voltaire Foundation and Liverpool University Press is making volumes from the series available online for the first time through Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment ONLINE.

At present, 417 of the previously published volumes from the series have been digitised, with further archive volumes to follow in 2020. Over 100,000 pages of highly-regarded content covers a breadth of cultures and countries including Russia, Greece, Spain and Germany, and spans a variety of subjects relating to the Enlightenment such as: history, cultural studies, literature, biography, religious studies, philosophy and gender studies.

The digital text is fully searchable, and the online platform offers the ability for readers to save their own notes, highlights, and bookmarks on their own electronic copies and to export or print portions of each book.

