Numéro LiCArC - Appel à contributions –





Poétique du lieu fictionnel dans le roman de la péninsule Arabe





Le prochain numéro de la revue sera consacré à la poétique du lieu romanesque dans la littérature produite en péninsule Arabe.



Depuis les années 1990, avec l’apparition du « spatial turn » ou tournant spatial, de nombreuses études théoriques ont renouvelé les approches sur la construction des lieux dans le texte romanesque, leur conférant un nouveau statut au sein du récit. La géocritique, la géopoétique, les théories de la narration et l’écocritique notamment ont ainsi permis de révéler le rôle fondamental de l’espace dans la construction narrative et l’organisation sémantique du récit moderne et postmoderne, « coordonnée essentielle [des] représentations du réel, matériel et social, tant sur le plan de la sémiosis que sur le plan de la mimésis » (Mitterrand : 2009).



Ce numéro se propose d’appréhender l’espace romanesque à partir d’un point de vue particulier, le lieu, concept sur lequel s’accordent les approches théoriques (et non pas celui de l’espace, objet de définitions multiples et d'usages métaphoriques). Les questions autour de l’espace littéraire ou l’espace textuel ne seront par conséquent pas intégrées aux thématiques portées par ce numéro.



Le lieu sera envisagé en tant qu’espace tangible, géographiquement situé ou caractérisé par une matérialité construite par la narration (cf. par exemple Mitterrand : 2009). « Le lieu est un espace situé, borné et caractérisé » (Gélinas-Lemaire : 2019), construit dans le texte à travers les perceptions des personnages, leurs déplacements et leurs actions, ainsi que par sa position dans la topographie du roman.



Élément de l’histoire, il contribue à la structuration du récit et permet d’établir une nouvelle « réalité » dotée de significations particulières au sein de la fiction. Il s’agira donc d’analyser comment le roman « fait » de la géographie selon l’expression de Marc Brosseau.



Dans cette logique, les contributions s’interrogeront sur l’organisation des lieux au sein des espaces romanesques, sur les procédés mobilisés pour les créer et sur leurs fonctions dans la construction narrative ainsi que dans la constitution d’univers fictionnels qui véhiculent des savoirs, une mémoire et des imaginaires personnels ou collectifs.



La réflexion pourra être interne au texte. Elle s’ouvrira aussi aux réalités extratextuelles à travers l’analyse de la relation que le récit entretient avec le hors-texte, les contextes sociaux, historiques, culturels dans lesquels les textes ont été produits et dont les lieux donnent une lecture fictionnelle. Car, dans l’espace recréé par la narration, se renoue le lien « entre le monde et le texte, le référent et sa représentation (référentialité), [...] le réel et la fiction » (Westphal : 2007, p. 17).



L’analyse prendra comme objet d’étude la littérature romanesque produite dans la péninsule Arabe ces trente dernières années.



La période a en effet été témoin de l’essor remarquable du roman et de la grande créativité dont il fait preuve dans cette région du monde arabe. Cependant, il reste trop peu étudié dans le champ académique arabisant, bien que les trois dernières décennies aient été importantes dans le développement des littératures saoudienne, koweitienne, yéménite, et également du roman émirien, bahreïni, omanais et qatarien, jusqu’alors un peu en retrait. Elles ont mis en évidence la maturité acquise par la production romanesque de ces pays. Les travaux rassemblés dans ce numéro permettront ainsi d’approfondir l’étude des courants d’écriture qui irriguent l’écriture actuelle. La représentation des lieux – référentiels ou non – y mobilise des procédés littéraires et des thématiques qui montrent les évolutions actuelles de la littérature. Elle interroge la mémoire et l’Histoire et les confronte au présent ; elle construit un imaginaire des lieux, à la fois personnel et partagé, et témoigne des grandes questions qui animent les sociétés actuelles : notamment la transformation de la société vers un modèle plus inclusif et respectueux des individus ; l’évolution de la place des femmes ; la nécessaire négociation entre une identité régionale en pleine mutation et les réalités d’un monde moderne, technologique et mondialisé.



Les propositions s’inscriront dans les axes suivants :



- Construction narrative et scénographie du lieu



Fonction du lieu dans le récit



Modalités de la « fabrication » du lieu



Description, objets, paysages et perceptions du lieu



Cartographie de l’espace







- Le lieu comme palimpseste



Lieu comme métaphore du sujet et matrice du territoire



L’expression de savoirs culturels, d’une mémoire collective



Réécriture des histoires personnelles / de l’Histoire par le lieu



Le lieu référentiel / le lieu imaginaire







- Le lieu incertain



Espace de la violence et de l’exclusion



La guerre



Le trouble identitaire



L’engagement pour un autre monde







- Le lieu allégorique :



Lieu d’exil ou d’appartenance



L’ici et l’ailleurs, le centre et la périphérie



Lieu du présent ou de la mémoire







- Le lieu thématique : la ville, la mer, la campagne, le frīğ / le quartier…







Les romans étudiés pourront être arabophones ou allophones. Les approches pourront être théoriques ou analytiques, en suivant des méthodologies diverses. Les notions utilisées devront être clairement indiquées et définies. Les contributions ne devront pas dépasser 35 000 caractères.



Les langues de publication sont le français et l’anglais. Les propositions pourront être rédigées en arabe également, mais le texte final de la contribution devra être soumis en français ou en anglais.



Les propositions sont à envoyer à elisabeth.vauthier@univ-lyon3.fr, laurence.denooz@univ-lorraine.fr et nabirached@free.fr



Date limite d’envoi des propositions : 31 mai 2022

Date limite d'envoi des articles : 31 décembre 2022









LiCArC - CALL for PAPERS





Poetics of the fictional place in the novel of the Arab peninsula





The next issue of the magazine will focus on the poetics of the place in the novel produced in the Arab peninsula.



Since the 1990s, with the appearance of the «spatial turn», many theoretical studies have renewed ways of analyzing the construction of places in the novelistic text, giving them a new status within the narrative. Geocriticism, geopoetics, theories of narration and ecocriticism, in particular, have made it possible to reveal the fundamental role of space in the narrative construction and semantic organization of the modern and postmodern narrative, “an essential element of representation of the reality, material and social, both at the level of semiosis and at the level of mimesis” (Mitterrand: 2009).



This issue aims to analyse space in the novel from a particular point of view, that of place, a concept on which theoretical approaches agree, not space because of its multiple definitions and metaphorical uses. Therefore, questions about literary space or textual space will not be integrated into the themes covered by this issue.



The place will be considered as a tangible space, geographically located or characterized by a materiality built by the narrative (e.g. Mitterrand: 2009). «The place is a space located, bounded and characterized» (Gélinas-Lemaire: 2019), built in the text through the perceptions of the characters, their movements and actions, as well as by its position in the topography of the novel.



As part of the story, it contributes to the structuring of the story and establishes a new “reality” with particular meanings within fiction. The papers will therefore question the ways the novel «makes» geography, according to the expression of Marc Brosseau.



With this logic, the papers should analyse the organization of places in the novelistic spaces, the processes used to create them and their functions in the narrative construction as well as in the creation of fictional universes that convey the personal or collective knowledge, the memory and the imaginary.



The reflection may be internal to the text. It should also open up to extratextual realities through the analysis of the narrative’s relationship with the off-text, the social, historical, cultural contexts in which the texts were produced and of which the places give a fictional reading. For, in the space recreated by the narrative, the link between «the world and the text, the referent and its representation (referentiality), [...] the real and the fiction is renewed» (Westphal: 2007, p. 17).



The analysis will focus on the novels produced in the Arab peninsula during the last thirty years. This period witnessed a remarkable rise of the novel and its great creativity, in this part of the Arab world. However, it remains too little studied in the field of Arabic Studies, although the last three decades have been important in the development of Saudi, Kuwaiti, Yemeni, and, more recently, Emirati, Bahraini, Omani and Qatari literatures. They highlighted the maturity acquired by the novelistic production of these countries. The papers gathered in this issue will thus make it possible to deepen the study of the trends that irrigate literary writing today. The representation of place – referential or not – mobilizes literary processes and themes that show the current evolution of literature. It questions memory and history and confronts them with the present; it elaborates an imaginary of places, both personal and shared, and expresses the main topics that question contemporary societies: in particular the transformation of society towards a more inclusive model, respectful for individuals; the evolution of women’s position in the society; the necessary negotiation between a changing regional identity and the realities of a modern, technological and globalized world.







The proposals will be based on the following thematic axis:



- Narrative construction and the mise-en-scene of the place



Function of place in the narrative



Modalities of the “elaboration” of the place



Description, objects, landscapes and perceptions of the place



Space mapping







- The place as a palimpsest



Place as a metaphor of the subject and matrix of the territory



The expression of cultural knowledge, of collective memory



Rewriting of personal stories/ of History by place



Referential place /imaginary place







- The uncertain place



Space for violence and exclusion



The war



The identity disorder



Commitment for another world







- The allegorical place:



Place of exile / of belonging



Here and elsewhere, the centre and the periphery



Place of present or memory



- The thematic place: the city, the sea, the countryside, the frîj / the district…







The novels studied may be in Arabic or in other languages. The approaches may be theoretical or analytical, following different methodologies. The concepts used must be clearly indicated and defined. Contributions must not exceed 35,000 characters.

The languages of publication are English and French. Proposals may also be drafted in Arabic, but the final text of the contribution must be submitted in English or French.



Proposals should be sent to:



elisabeth.vauthier@univ-lyon3.fr and laurence.denooz@univ-lorraine.fr







Submission deadline (proposals): May 31, 2022



Submission deadline (publication) : December 31, 2022











