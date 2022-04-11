Nineteenth-Century French Studies, vol. 50, n° 3-4, Spring-Summer 2022
Nineteenth-Century French Studies vol. 50, nos. 3-4, Spring-Summer 2022
The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 50 numbers 3–4 (Spring–Summer 2022). In addition to a special section on race in the long nineteenth century edited by Daniel Desormeaux, the issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from recorded sound in imperial conquest and wartime in France, slavery, madness, psychiatry, and bacteriology throughout France and its colonies to Sand, Hugo, empathy in realism, and Mélanie Waldor. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.
ARTICLES
Renée Altergott
Samori Touré and the Portable God: Imagining the Phonographic Conquest of West Africa
Emily Kilpatrick
“L’art d’évoquer les minutes heureuses”: Mélodie and Memory in the Année terrible
SPECIAL SECTION: “Race et littérature”
Edited by Daniel Desormeaux
Daniel Desormeaux
Introduction: La race du côté littéraire
Dorian Bell
Unfinished Business: Anti-Semitism, Racial Capitalism, and the Long Age of Empire
Sylvie Chalaye
Race et ressort comique: l’invention théâtrale de “Bamboula”
Barbara T. Cooper
Depicting Racial Conflict in Charles Garand’s Georges le mulâtre (1878)
Laurent Dubreuil
La race des poètes
Jérémy Guedj
L’air du temps . . . Apollinaire et la race
Carole Reynaud-Paligot
La racialisation des identités à travers les publications à caractère pédagogique au sein de l’Empire colonial français
Jennifer Yee
The Whore, the Text and the Critics: Flaubert’s Kuchiuk Hanem as Postcolonial Fetish
REVIEWS
Bara, Olivier, and François Kerlouégan, editors. George Sand comique
Noëlle Brown
Cooper, Barbara T., editor. Clara et autres écrits dont deux lettres inédites, by Mélanie Waldor
Adrianna M. Paliyenko
Douthwaite Viglione, Julia, Antoinette Sol, and Catriona Seth, editors. Teaching Representations of the French Revolution
Annelle Curulla
Forrest, Alan. The Death of the French Atlantic: Trade, War, and Slavery in the Age of Revolution
Kylie Sago
Hewitt, Jessie. Institutionalizing Gender: Madness, the Family, and Psychiatric Power in Nineteenth-Century France
Mary Jane Cowles
Léger, Céline. Jules Vallès: la fabrique médiatique de l’événement (1857–1870)
Catherine Nesci
Prasad, Pratima, editor. Esclaves marrons à Bourbon: une anthologie littéraire (1831–1848)
Lise Schreier
Ringuedé, Yohann. Une crise du moderne: science et poésie dans la seconde moitié du XIXe siècle
Julien Weber
Scott, Maria C. Empathy and the Strangeness of Fiction: Readings in French Realism
Elisabeth Gerwin
Thomson, Clive. On croit comprendre le monde avec ça! Entretiens mémoriels avec Henri Mitterand
Soundouss El Kettani
Velmet, Aro. Pasteur’s Empire: Bacteriology and Politics in France, its Colonies, and the World
Kathleen Pierce
