Nineteenth-Century French Studies vol. 50, nos. 3-4, Spring-Summer 2022



In addition to a special section on race in the long nineteenth century edited by Daniel Desormeaux, the issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from recorded sound in imperial conquest and wartime in France, slavery, madness, psychiatry, and bacteriology throughout France and its colonies to Sand, Hugo, empathy in realism, and Mélanie Waldor.



A full table of contents is below



All the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. Finally, the web site also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.

*

Nineteenth-Century French Studies volume 50, numbers 3–4 / Spring–Summer 2022



ARTICLES

Renée Altergott

Samori Touré and the Portable God: Imagining the Phonographic Conquest of West Africa



Emily Kilpatrick

“L’art d’évoquer les minutes heureuses”: Mélodie and Memory in the Année terrible





SPECIAL SECTION: “Race et littérature”

Edited by Daniel Desormeaux



Daniel Desormeaux

Introduction: La race du côté littéraire



Dorian Bell

Unfinished Business: Anti-Semitism, Racial Capitalism, and the Long Age of Empire



Sylvie Chalaye

Race et ressort comique: l’invention théâtrale de “Bamboula”



Barbara T. Cooper

Depicting Racial Conflict in Charles Garand’s Georges le mulâtre (1878)



Laurent Dubreuil

La race des poètes



Jérémy Guedj

L’air du temps . . . Apollinaire et la race



Carole Reynaud-Paligot

La racialisation des identités à travers les publications à caractère pédagogique au sein de l’Empire colonial français



Jennifer Yee

The Whore, the Text and the Critics: Flaubert’s Kuchiuk Hanem as Postcolonial Fetish





--------------------------------------------------------

REVIEWS

Bara, Olivier, and François Kerlouégan, editors. George Sand comique

Noëlle Brown



Cooper, Barbara T., editor. Clara et autres écrits dont deux lettres inédites, by Mélanie Waldor

Adrianna M. Paliyenko



Douthwaite Viglione, Julia, Antoinette Sol, and Catriona Seth, editors. Teaching Representations of the French Revolution

Annelle Curulla



Forrest, Alan. The Death of the French Atlantic: Trade, War, and Slavery in the Age of Revolution

Kylie Sago



Hewitt, Jessie. Institutionalizing Gender: Madness, the Family, and Psychiatric Power in Nineteenth-Century France

Mary Jane Cowles



Léger, Céline. Jules Vallès: la fabrique médiatique de l’événement (1857–1870)

Catherine Nesci



Prasad, Pratima, editor. Esclaves marrons à Bourbon: une anthologie littéraire (1831–1848)

Lise Schreier



Ringuedé, Yohann. Une crise du moderne: science et poésie dans la seconde moitié du XIXe siècle

Julien Weber



Scott, Maria C. Empathy and the Strangeness of Fiction: Readings in French Realism

Elisabeth Gerwin



Thomson, Clive. On croit comprendre le monde avec ça! Entretiens mémoriels avec Henri Mitterand

Soundouss El Kettani



Velmet, Aro. Pasteur’s Empire: Bacteriology and Politics in France, its Colonies, and the World

Kathleen Pierce



