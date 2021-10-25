The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 50 numbers 1–2 (Fall–Winter 2021–22). In addition to an Incipit dialogue between Thomas C. Connolly and Liesl Yamaguchi on Stéphane Mallarmé's fleeting glimpse of a world without poetry, the issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from female puberty, the art of the short story, monsters, the photographic nude, and fashion to culinary imagination, Latin Blackness, Haiti, the death penalty, horses, the omnibus, trans identity, and acrobats. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.

A full table of contents is below and also online at www.ncfs-journal.org.

All of the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. Finally, the web site also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.

Nineteenth-Century French Studies

---------

Nineteenth-Century French Studies volume 50, numbers 1–2 / Fall–Winter 2021–22

Contents

INCIPIT

Thomas C. Connolly and Liesl Yamaguchi

Incipit: On Poetry and Crisis

Liesl Yamaguchi

"Une exquise crise": Rhyme in Crisis

Thomas C. Connolly

Rien, presque

Conversation

ARTICLES

Sarah Jones

“Jeune fille qui ne pleure pas son oiseau mort”: Female Puberty in Stendhal’s Lamiel

Victoria Baena

Romanesque Commitments: Amélie Bosquet Between Popular Aesthetics and Novel(la) Theory

Maria Scott

Baudelaire, Vischer, and Self-Transforming Empathy

Kasia Stempniak

“C’est le pays de la toilette”: Fashion and Space in Flaubert’s Le Château des cœurs

Sara Phenix

The Novel in a Corset: Maupassant, Monsters, and the Short Story

Hans Färnlöf

La concision exemplaire de la nouvelle? Réflexions sur l’art du récit bref chez Maupassant

REVIEWS

NOTABLE BIOGRAPHIES

Quella-Villéger, Alain. Pierre Loti: une vie de roman

Richard M. Berrong

Bat, Marie-Bernard, Pierre Glaudes et Émilie Sermadiras, éditeurs. Les Paradoxes d’Octave Mirbeau

Flavien Bertran de Balanda

Nelson, Brian. Émile Zola: A Very Short Introduction

Sucheta Kapoor



NEW PERSPECTIVES ON VISUAL CULTURE

Kessler, Marni Reva. Discomfort Food: The Culinary Imagination in Late Nineteenth-Century French Art

Allison Deutsch

Hannoosh, Michèle. Jules Michelet: Writing Art and History in Nineteenth-Century France

Maria Beliaeva Solomon

Widauer, Heinz, and Dieter Buchhart, editors. Claude Monet: A Floating World

Tom Stammers

Williams, Lyneise E. Latin Blackness in Parisian Visual Culture, 1852–1932

Eduardo Febles

CHANGING POLITICS

Haynes, Christine. Our Friends the Enemies: The Occupation of France after Napoleon

James Smith Allen

Stieber, Chelsea. Haiti’s Paper War: Post-Independence Writing, Civil War, and the Making of the Republic, 1804–1954

Erica Johnson Edwards

Morisi, Ève. Capital Letters: Hugo, Baudelaire, Camus, and the Death Penalty

Emily Kraus

STUDIES IN NATURE, CULTURE, & SCIENCE

Marquer, Bertrand. L’Autre siècle de Messer Gaster? Physiologies de l’estomac dans la littérature du XIXe siècle

Manon Mathias

Caraion, Marta. Comment la littérature pense les objets: théorie littéraire de la culture matérielle

Stéphanie Boulard

Weil, Kari. Precarious Partners: Horses and Their Humans in Nineteenth-Century France

Jennifer Forrest

Murphy, Kieran M. Electromagnetism and the Metonymic Imagination

Andrea Goulet



THE CITY AND THE PROVINCE

Belenky, Masha. Engine of Modernity: The Omnibus and Urban Culture in Nineteenth-Century Paris

Bettina Lerner

Peyron Spangler, May. Paris in Architecture, Literature, and Art

Roxane Petit-Rasselle

Zantedeschi, Francesca. The Antiquarians of the Nation: Monuments and Language in Nineteenth-Century Roussillon

Alexandre Bonafos

NINETEENTH-CENTURY PERFORMANCES

Forrest, Jennifer. Decadent Aesthetics and the Acrobat in Fin-de-siècle France

Richard Shryock

Adelson, Robert, editor. Autographes musicaux du XIXe siècle: l’album niçois du comte de Cessole

Dane Stalcup

Shtutin, Leo. Spatiality and Subjecthood in Mallarmé, Apollinaire, Maeterlinck, and Jarry: Between Page and Stage

Susan McCready

Hollinshead-Strick, Cary. The Fourth Estate at the Fourth Wall: Newspapers on Stage in July Monarchy France

Rebecca Sugden



FIN DE SIÈCLE

Cavallaro, Adrien. Rimbaud et le rimbaldisme

Joseph Acquisto

Ferraris, Maurizio. Learning to Live: Six Essays on Marcel Proust

Bryan Counter

Gauthier, Vicky. Rachilde: écrivaine fantastique monstrueuse

Céline Brossillon

GENDER STUDIES

Mesch, Rachel. Before Trans: Three Gender Stories from Nineteenth-Century France

Anne E. Linton

Rexer, Raisa Adah. The Fallen Veil: A Literary and Cultural History of the Photographic Nude in Nineteenth-Century France

Hannah Frydman

Proulx, François. Victims of the Book: Reading and Masculinity in Fin-de-siècle France

Philippe C. Dubois

ROMANS, ROMANCIERS, PERSONNAGES

Brooks, Peter. Balzac’s Lives

Kristina M. Roney

Murphy, Steve. Homais et Cie: les dessous de Madame Bovary

Christophe Ippolito

Girault-Fruet, Arlette. Mers intérieures: Chateaubriand, la mer et les Mémoires d’outre-tombe

Flavien Bertran de Balanda

--

Nineteenth-Century French Studies

Seth Whidden, Editor

Annick Ettlin, François Proulx, and Claire White, Associate Editors

Anne O’Neil-Henry and Pratima Prasad, Book Review Editors

http://www.ncfs-journal.org | Articles: ncfsarticles@gmail.com | Reviews: ncfsreviews@gmail.com | Twitter: twitter.com/NCFS_journal | Subscriptions: http://www.nebraskapress.unl.edu