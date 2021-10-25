Nineteenth-Century French Studies 50.1–2 (Fall–Winter 2021–22)
The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 50 numbers 1–2 (Fall–Winter 2021–22). In addition to an Incipit dialogue between Thomas C. Connolly and Liesl Yamaguchi on Stéphane Mallarmé's fleeting glimpse of a world without poetry, the issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from female puberty, the art of the short story, monsters, the photographic nude, and fashion to culinary imagination, Latin Blackness, Haiti, the death penalty, horses, the omnibus, trans identity, and acrobats. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.
Nineteenth-Century French Studies volume 50, numbers 1–2 / Fall–Winter 2021–22
Contents
INCIPIT
Thomas C. Connolly and Liesl Yamaguchi
Incipit: On Poetry and Crisis
Liesl Yamaguchi
"Une exquise crise": Rhyme in Crisis
Thomas C. Connolly
Rien, presque
Conversation
ARTICLES
Sarah Jones
“Jeune fille qui ne pleure pas son oiseau mort”: Female Puberty in Stendhal’s Lamiel
Victoria Baena
Romanesque Commitments: Amélie Bosquet Between Popular Aesthetics and Novel(la) Theory
Maria Scott
Baudelaire, Vischer, and Self-Transforming Empathy
Kasia Stempniak
“C’est le pays de la toilette”: Fashion and Space in Flaubert’s Le Château des cœurs
Sara Phenix
The Novel in a Corset: Maupassant, Monsters, and the Short Story
Hans Färnlöf
La concision exemplaire de la nouvelle? Réflexions sur l’art du récit bref chez Maupassant
REVIEWS
NOTABLE BIOGRAPHIES
Quella-Villéger, Alain. Pierre Loti: une vie de roman
Richard M. Berrong
Bat, Marie-Bernard, Pierre Glaudes et Émilie Sermadiras, éditeurs. Les Paradoxes d’Octave Mirbeau
Flavien Bertran de Balanda
Nelson, Brian. Émile Zola: A Very Short Introduction
Sucheta Kapoor
NEW PERSPECTIVES ON VISUAL CULTURE
Kessler, Marni Reva. Discomfort Food: The Culinary Imagination in Late Nineteenth-Century French Art
Allison Deutsch
Hannoosh, Michèle. Jules Michelet: Writing Art and History in Nineteenth-Century France
Maria Beliaeva Solomon
Widauer, Heinz, and Dieter Buchhart, editors. Claude Monet: A Floating World
Tom Stammers
Williams, Lyneise E. Latin Blackness in Parisian Visual Culture, 1852–1932
Eduardo Febles
CHANGING POLITICS
Haynes, Christine. Our Friends the Enemies: The Occupation of France after Napoleon
James Smith Allen
Stieber, Chelsea. Haiti’s Paper War: Post-Independence Writing, Civil War, and the Making of the Republic, 1804–1954
Erica Johnson Edwards
Morisi, Ève. Capital Letters: Hugo, Baudelaire, Camus, and the Death Penalty
Emily Kraus
STUDIES IN NATURE, CULTURE, & SCIENCE
Marquer, Bertrand. L’Autre siècle de Messer Gaster? Physiologies de l’estomac dans la littérature du XIXe siècle
Manon Mathias
Caraion, Marta. Comment la littérature pense les objets: théorie littéraire de la culture matérielle
Stéphanie Boulard
Weil, Kari. Precarious Partners: Horses and Their Humans in Nineteenth-Century France
Jennifer Forrest
Murphy, Kieran M. Electromagnetism and the Metonymic Imagination
Andrea Goulet
THE CITY AND THE PROVINCE
Belenky, Masha. Engine of Modernity: The Omnibus and Urban Culture in Nineteenth-Century Paris
Bettina Lerner
Peyron Spangler, May. Paris in Architecture, Literature, and Art
Roxane Petit-Rasselle
Zantedeschi, Francesca. The Antiquarians of the Nation: Monuments and Language in Nineteenth-Century Roussillon
Alexandre Bonafos
NINETEENTH-CENTURY PERFORMANCES
Forrest, Jennifer. Decadent Aesthetics and the Acrobat in Fin-de-siècle France
Richard Shryock
Adelson, Robert, editor. Autographes musicaux du XIXe siècle: l’album niçois du comte de Cessole
Dane Stalcup
Shtutin, Leo. Spatiality and Subjecthood in Mallarmé, Apollinaire, Maeterlinck, and Jarry: Between Page and Stage
Susan McCready
Hollinshead-Strick, Cary. The Fourth Estate at the Fourth Wall: Newspapers on Stage in July Monarchy France
Rebecca Sugden
FIN DE SIÈCLE
Cavallaro, Adrien. Rimbaud et le rimbaldisme
Joseph Acquisto
Ferraris, Maurizio. Learning to Live: Six Essays on Marcel Proust
Bryan Counter
Gauthier, Vicky. Rachilde: écrivaine fantastique monstrueuse
Céline Brossillon
GENDER STUDIES
Mesch, Rachel. Before Trans: Three Gender Stories from Nineteenth-Century France
Anne E. Linton
Rexer, Raisa Adah. The Fallen Veil: A Literary and Cultural History of the Photographic Nude in Nineteenth-Century France
Hannah Frydman
Proulx, François. Victims of the Book: Reading and Masculinity in Fin-de-siècle France
Philippe C. Dubois
ROMANS, ROMANCIERS, PERSONNAGES
Brooks, Peter. Balzac’s Lives
Kristina M. Roney
Murphy, Steve. Homais et Cie: les dessous de Madame Bovary
Christophe Ippolito
Girault-Fruet, Arlette. Mers intérieures: Chateaubriand, la mer et les Mémoires d’outre-tombe
Flavien Bertran de Balanda
