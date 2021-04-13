Gendered Violence and Human Rights in Black World Literature and Film

Naomi Nkealah, Obioma Nnaemeka (ed.)

ISBN 9780367369491

Routledge

274 Pages

£96.00

PRESENTATION

This book investigates how the intersection between gendered violence and human rights is depicted and engaged with in Africana literature and films.

The rich and multifarious range of film and literature emanating from Africa and the diaspora provides a fascinating lens through which we can understand the complex consequences of gendered violence on the lives of women, children and minorities. Contributors to this volume examine the many ways in which gendered violence mirrors, expresses, projects and articulates the larger phenomenon of human rights violations in Africa and the African diaspora and how, in turn, the discourse of human rights informs the ways in which we articulate, interrogate, conceptualise and interpret gendered violence in literature and film. The book also shines a light on the linguistic contradictions and ambiguities in the articulation of gendered violence in private spaces and war.

This book will be essential reading for scholars, critics, feminists, teachers and students seeking solid grounding in exploring gendered violence and human rights in theory and practice.

