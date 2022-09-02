KU Leuven, Belgium

Metamorphoses of Mimesis: Plasticity, Subjectivity and Transformation with Catherine Malabou

KU Leuven, February 23-24, 2023

deadline for submissions:

November 15, 2022

full name / name of organization:

Institute of Philosophy / KU Leuven

contact email:

metamorphoses.mimesis@kuleuven.be

The Gendered Mimesis project is pleased to announce a two-day international conference on the subject of the “Metamorphoses of Mimesis” in the work of contemporary French philosopher Catherine Malabou.

Malabou is one of the most influential voices in contemporary continental philosophy whose work resonates productively with recent re-turns of attention to a mimetic, plastic, and metamorphic conception of homo mimeticus (www.homomimeticus.eu). In her interdisciplinary work, Malabou has explored the concept of plasticity in a variety of fields, from psychoanalysis to contemporary neuroscience and epigenetics, ontology and metaphysics, and political and feminist philosophy. These perspectives are internal to a new theory of imitation that challenges forms of essentialism, including those of sex and gender. Throughout her work, Malabou can be seen to define subjectivity in mimetic terms for plasticity involves individual and collective openness to all kinds of contagious influences, affective impressions, and simulations of intelligence while also allowing for resistance to contemporary mimetic pathologies.

With her concepts of plasticity, epigenetics, and metamorphoses of intelligence, Malabou furthers recent developments in new mimetic studies. She does not restrict mimesis to the traditional realistic model of representation/bad copy. Instead, she accounts for the affective, gendered, political, ontological, performative, and metamorphic powers of homo mimeticus. She also opposes any simple notion of the autonomous anti-mimetic subject and proposes instead to rethink the complex and contradictory forms of mimetic metamorphoses in the twenty-first century. For Malabou, this means thinking subjectivity across biology, philosophy, and aesthetics in view of exploring the ethical, gendered, ontological, and political transformations at play in what we call, the plasticity of mimesis.

The aim of this conference is to think and rethink this new conception of mimesis through a plurality of plastic metamorphoses and to explore the feminist, anarchic, and transformative potential of mimetic studies in dialogue with Malabou, who will participate in this symposium.

Furthering a mimetic turn (or re-turn) of attention to an embodied, intersubjective, and affective conception of mimesis started by the Homo Mimeticus project, and now supplemented from a specifically gendered perspective in the Gendered Mimesis project, we welcome proposals that explore subjects, disciplines, and perspectives as diverse as:

Plasticity, mimesis and Malabou

Gendered mimesis in political and feminist philosophy

Plasticity, performativity, and the body in Malabou and Butler

Mimesis with/contra the history of philosophy (Plato, Aristotle, Kant, Hegel, Nietzsche, Derrida…)

Patho(-)logies of plastic, mimetic, and metamorphic subjects

Plastic metamorphoses in neuroscience and psychoanalysis

Plasticity, homo mimeticus, and deconstruction

Ontology of mimetic accidents

Metamorphoses of mimesis via literary studies, film, and media

Gendered mimesis, erased pleasures, and sexual difference

Mimetic unconscious, mass, explosion

Plasticity of racial mimicry and decolonial perspectives

Queering mimesis and the pleasure of metamorphoses

(New)fascist inclinations / democratic aspirations

Anarchy, plasticity, and relational subjectivity

Vita mimetica, resistance, mass, power

Hypermimesis, simulation, AI, and metamorphoses of intelligence

Prior to submission, please familiarize yourself with the concepts internal to the “mimetic turn” see http://www.homomimeticus.eu/the-project/

Submission guidelines: Send an abstract of around 250 words and a short bio by November 15, 2022, to metamorphoses.mimesis@kuleuven.be

Due to COvid-19 uncertainties, the conference will adopt a hybrid format (both online & in-person). Further queries can be directed to: nidesh.lawtoo@kuleuven.be and isabell.dahms@kuleuven.be