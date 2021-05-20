Maternity cover in French

The Department of Modern Languages at Aberystwyth is looking to appoint a temporary Lecturer in French (Teaching and Scholarship), to contribute to core teaching in French Studies and French language. You will teach a combination of cultural modules and language modules within the undergraduate provision of the Department. You will have an excellent command of written and spoken French and English. You will have experience of teaching French language at university level, and the ability to teach a range of topics at undergraduate level, including the modules ‘Gender in Modern and Contemporary French Culture’ and ‘Narrating and Visualising French Colonialism’.

The role will also include administration and student welfare responsibilities as well as participation in a range of student recruitment activities. Applications are invited from candidates from any area of French Studies, and especially from candidates having expertise in 20th century French and Francophone cultures.

To promote a flexible workforce, the University will consider applications from individuals seeking full time, part time, job share, or term time only working arrangements.

To make an informal enquiry, please contact the Head of Department, Dr Guy Baron at gub@aber.ac.uk.

Ref: ML.21.3605