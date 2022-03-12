Master in French Studies at Miami University (Oxford, OH)
Earn a Master in French Studies at Miami University in Oxford, OH
Contact: roberta2@miamioh.edu
The Master’s program in the department of French, Italian, and Classical Languages at Miami University is inviting applications for the 2022-23 academic year
Research Areas:
Our faculty are internationally recognized in the following areas:
• film
• literary theory and philosophy
• LGBTQ+
• graphic novel
Financial Support:
Admitted M.A. students receive 2 years of stipend ($14,541 annually) and 93% tuition waver in exchange for teaching in the Department’s language program
Teacher Training:
Training and mentoring include teacher training workshop, program-abroad organization, and career planning.
Life in Oxford:
International and LGBTQ+ diverse student cohort in a budget-friendly college town.
Life after Oxford:
• about half of our M.A. pursue the Ph.D. in top humanities and STEM programs in the U.S. Recent graduates have gone on to fully-funded programs at Brown, Cornell, Emory, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, NYU, Princeton, Stanford, UC Berkeley, U Penn.
• several of our alumni are tenure-track professors in U.S. institutions
• about half pursue corporate, government and educational careers using their French language and cultural skills.
Application deadline: March 15.
Online application: https://www.miamioh.edu/graduate-school/admission/index.htmlAny
Questions: roberta2@miamioh.edu