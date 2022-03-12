Earn a Master in French Studies at Miami University in Oxford, OH



Contact: roberta2@miamioh.edu



The Master’s program in the department of French, Italian, and Classical Languages at Miami University is inviting applications for the 2022-23 academic year

Research Areas:



Our faculty are internationally recognized in the following areas:



• film



• literary theory and philosophy



• LGBTQ+



• graphic novel







Financial Support:



Admitted M.A. students receive 2 years of stipend ($14,541 annually) and 93% tuition waver in exchange for teaching in the Department’s language program





Teacher Training:

Training and mentoring include teacher training workshop, program-abroad organization, and career planning.

Life in Oxford:



International and LGBTQ+ diverse student cohort in a budget-friendly college town.





Life after Oxford:



• about half of our M.A. pursue the Ph.D. in top humanities and STEM programs in the U.S. Recent graduates have gone on to fully-funded programs at Brown, Cornell, Emory, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, NYU, Princeton, Stanford, UC Berkeley, U Penn.



• several of our alumni are tenure-track professors in U.S. institutions



• about half pursue corporate, government and educational careers using their French language and cultural skills.





Application deadline: March 15.



Online application: https://www.miamioh.edu/graduate-school/admission/index.htmlAny



Questions: roberta2@miamioh.edu







