« Magazines et culture médiatique nord-atlantique au xx e siècle / Magazines and North Atlantic Media Culture in the 20th century » (Belphégor)

« Magazines et culture médiatique nord-atlantique au xxe siècle : diffusion, rhétorique, imaginaire / Magazines and North Atlantic Media Culture in the 20th century: Circulation, Rhetoric, Imaginary »

Appel à contribution pour un dossier spécial de la revue Belphégor

Sous la direction d’Adrien Rannaud et de Jean-Philippe Warren

***** English translation will follow

La presse magazine, à l’instar des séries télévisées ou de la chanson populaire, ne méritait, il n’y a pas si longtemps encore, qu’une lecture d’ordre idéologique, souvent biaisée, et où la notion d’« industrie culturelle » rimait avec aliénation. Entre les revues d’idées et les journaux d’information, les périodiques illustrés, relativement détachés de l’actualité et produits dans le but d’être accessibles au plus grand nombre, faisaient figure, au mieux, de divertissement futile.

L’analyse du processus historique de développement du magazine au xxe siècle ne peut plus se satisfaire d’un tel primat, d’autant plus que le courant des cultural studies invite depuis déjà une trentaine d’années à renverser les canons traditionnels et à s’approprier des corpus tenus jusqu’ici pour illégitimes par l’institution universitaire.

Le dossier « Magazines et culture médiatique nord-atlantique au xxe siècle : diffusion, rhétorique, imaginaire » entend rompre définitivement avec une image unidimensionnelle du magazine. Il s’agit d’étudier les périodiques illustrés comme des ensembles discursifs et pratiques complexes, tiraillés entre, d’un côté, des enjeux économiques et idéologiques mouvants, et de l’autre côté, le souci de se distinguer de la masse imprimée. C’est ainsi que le dossier entend interroger simultanément l’apport de la presse magazine à la vie littéraire, culturelle et intellectuelle dans l’aire nord-atlantique, et son fonctionnement pratique, discursif et matériel au sein de la culture médiatique.

Sans constituer une liste exhaustive, les éléments suivants pourront fournir des pistes de réflexion :

- Dans la foulée des réflexions de Faye Hammill et Michelle Smith (2015), on pourra se pencher sur les rapports qu’entretiennent le populaire et le savant au sein des magazines. Comment cette tension facilite-t-elle l’émergence d’une position moyenne (au sens de middlebrow) dans le régime médiatique moderne?

- De par sa périodicité, le magazine conditionne un ancrage spécifique de la publication dans le réel. Quels choix opère-t-il dans son traitement de l’actualité? Quels genres médiatiques mobilise-t-il pour informer? Quelle expérience du temps propose-t-il?

- En quoi les magazines peuvent-ils constituer une caisse de résonance de la culture littéraire et artistique? Comment ont-ils contribué aux transformations et à la stratification de la culture au xxe siècle? Dans un même ordre d’idées, on portera une attention particulière aux rapports qu’entretiennent les périodiques mensuels avec l’histoire de la culture visuelle (iconographie, recours à la photographie, identité graphique).

- Dans la perspective d’une histoire du genre (gender) et des médias, il sera possible d’interroger la partition du magazine à la lumière de l’axe masculin/féminin et de ce que cela suppose en termes de représentations de la différence sexuelle ou genrée.

- On pourra réfléchir aux rapports qu’entretient le magazine avec l’engagement sur la place publique; il sera aussi pertinent de questionner les liens qui existent entre la forme du magazine et celle de la revue.

- On pourra se poser la question de la place du magazine dans l’économie d’ensemble des médias, dont la radio et la télévision. Quels rapports de complémentarité et de subordination, quels réseaux de collaboration existent-ils entre le magazine et les autres médias? Quelles stratégies de mise en marché et de communication avec le public privilégie-t-on?

* * *

Le présent dossier spécial est dirigé par Adrien Rannaud (Université de Toronto) et Jean-Philippe Warren (Université Concordia).

Les personnes intéressées à soumettre un article (comptant un maximum de 40 000 signes, en anglais ou en français) sont invitées à envoyer un résumé (250 mots) et une courte biographie (150 mots) à adrien.rannaud@utoronto.ca avant le 15 mai 2020.

La date finale de remise des textes est fixée au 1er décembre 2020.

* * *

Belphégor est une revue internationale plurilingue arbitrée de niveau universitaire, consacrée à l'étude des littératures populaires et de la culture médiatique. Pour de plus amples informations sur le protocole de réaction de la revue, consulter : https://journals.openedition.org/belphegor/2085

_________________________

ENGLISH

Open call for a special issue of Belphégor

Adrien Rannaud and Jean-Philippe Warren (ed.)

Until quite recently, the magazine press, like television series or popular song, was subjected to an often-biased ideological reading that devalued the so-called "cultural industry." Unlike intellectual periodicals and newspapers, illustrated magazines are relatively detached from day-to-day events and produced with the aim of being widely accessible. Consequently, they are often, at best, regarded as a form of futile entertainment.

Analysis of the historical development of the magazine as a genre in the twentieth century can no longer be satisfied with this premise. Important cultural studies research has for many years been challenging traditional canons and calling for serious study of a corpus long considered illegitimate by the academic institution.

The special issue "Magazines and North Atlantic media culture in the 20th century: circulation, rhetoric, imagination" aims to mark a definitive break with this one-dimensional image of the magazine. It seeks to foster reflection on illustrated periodicals as complex discursive and practical entities, informed by shifting economic and ideological dynamics, on the one hand, and by efforts to stand out from the mass of print media, on the other. The special issue intends to simultaneously examine the contribution of the magazine press to literary, cultural and intellectual life in the North Atlantic area, and its practical, discursive and material functioning within media culture, as a whole.

Without constituting an exhaustive list, the following elements may provide food for thought for potential contributions:

- Following the reflections of Faye Hammill and Michelle Smith (2015), how can we characterize the relationship between the popular versus more highbrow dimensions of magazines? How does this tension facilitate the emergence of a middlebrow position in the modern media regime?

- Because of its periodicity, the magazine conditions a specific anchoring of the publication in reality. What choices does its peculiar periodicity imply in terms of its treatment of current events? What types of media does it rely on to fill its content? What experience of time does it offer the readers?

- How are magazines a sounding board for literary and artistic culture? How have they contributed to the transformation and stratification of culture in the 20th century? In the same vein, special attention will be paid to the relationship between magazines and the history of visual culture (iconography, photography, graphic identity).

- From the perspective of a history of gender and the media, how are magazines partitioned along a male/female axis, and what does this imply in terms of the representation of sexual and gendered difference?

- What is the relationship between the magazine and public engagement, and how does the form of the magazine compare to that of other periodicals?

- What is the magazine’s place in the overall media economy, including radio and television? What relationships of complementarity and/or subordination, what collaborative networks exist between the magazine and other media? What marketing and public communication strategies are prioritized?

* * *

Those interested in submitting a paper (maximum 40,000 characters, in English or French) are invited to send an abstract (250 words) and a short biography (150 words) to adrien.rannaud@utoronto.ca by May 15, 2020.

The deadline for submission is December 1, 2020.

Adrien Rannaud is Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto. Jean-Philippe Warren is Professor at Concordia University (Montreal).

* * *

Belphégor is an international, multilingual, refereed, university-level journal devoted to the study of popular literature and media culture. For more information on the journal's response protocol, see: https://journals.openedition.org/belphegor/2085.