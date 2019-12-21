Lois Oppenhaim (éd.), En Compagnie de Samuel Beckett / In the company of Samuel Beckett, Passage(s), collection "Regards croisés", 2019. EAN13 : 9791094898079.

En 1969, Samuel Beckett recevait le prix Nobel de littérature. Ce livre qui rassemble des textes d’artistes de renommée internationale est publié en l’honneur du cinquantenaire de la réception de cette haute distinction. Il vient aussi commémorer une vie de créativité extraordinaire qui s’est terminée il y a trente ans, en 1989. Les mots qu’il contient offrent en outre un témoignage émouvant sur une oeuvre qui, longtemps encore, va « continuer ».

Samuel Beckett was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1969. This book, composed of texts by internationally renowned artists, is offered in continued recognition of that high honor fifty years on. It is further offered in commemoration of a life of extraordinary creativity that came to an end thirty years ago, in 1989. Its words pay moving testimony to an œuvre that will long “go on.”

*

Contributeurs / Contributors :

Barry McGovern, David Mamet, John Banville, Philippe Sollers, Seth Colter Walls, J.M. Coetzee, Bruno Clément, Serge Merlin, Bill Irwin, Jean-Philippe Toussaint, Éric Chevillard, Geneviève Asse & Silvia Baron Supervielle, Laurent Mauvignier, Billie Whitelaw, Georges Didi-Huberman, Paul Auster, Nathalie Léger, John Montague, Jean Martin, Charles S. Klabunde, Ilan Ronen, Charles Juliet, Martin Page, Robert Wilson, Conor Lovett & July Hegarty, Ann Madden le Brocquy LL.D, hc, Michael Coffey, Lisa Dwan, Maguy Marin, Peter Brook.