Université de Lausanne

english version below

*

Colloque international

Limites de l’humain, machines sans limites ?

Scène contemporaine et robotique : échanges et collaborations

Les 6, 7, 8 octobre 2021

Université de Lausanne, Suisse

Organisé par :

Dr Izabella PLUTA, responsable du colloque, Université de Lausanne - Centre d’études théâtrales et Laboratoire de cultures et humanités digitales

et Dr Salvatore Maria ANZALONE, Université Paris 8 - CHArt Laboratory

Dr Gunter LÖSEL, Haute école des arts de Zurich, Zurich University of the Arts - Institut des arts du spectacle et du cinéma Institute for the Performing Arts and Film,

Dr Erica MAGRIS, Université Paris 8 - Département Théâtre / THALIM-CNRS

Bureau du colloque : Théo ARNULF (doctorant, Université Paris 8, Département Théâtre)

Insititution porteuse : Centre d’études théâtrales (Unil)

Partenaires : Collège des humanités Unil-EPFL, Haute école des arts de Zurich, Université Paris 8 -Département Théâtre et CHArt Laboratory

Mots-clé : scène, robot, prothèse, dispositif robotique, création, recherche scientifique, vallée de l’étrange, programmation, processus de création, neuroscience, transhumanisme, humanités numériques

Comité scientifique :

Marc Atallah (MER, Univ. de Lausanne, Suisse)

Matteo Casari (Prof, Univ. di Bologna, Italie)

Ester Fuoco (Dr, Univ. di Genova, Italie)

Aurélie Gallois (Dr, Espace culturel Nymphéa, France)

Simon Hagemann (Dr. PRAG, Univ. de Lorraine, France)

Louise LePage (Dr, Univ. ofWarwick, Royaume-Uni)

Piotr Mirowski (Dr, DeepMind, Royaume-Uni)

Anna Maria Monteverdi (Prof, Univ. di Milano, Italie)

Emanuele Quinz (Prof, Univ. Paris 8, France),

Zaven Paré (Prof, Uni. of Rio de Janeiro, Brésil)

Thomas Riccio (Prof, University of Texas at Dallas, Etats-Unis)



Argumentaire

Il convient de constater qu’aujourd’hui de nombreux artistes introduisent des solutions robotiques dans leurs créations et interrogent ainsi plusieurs visions esthétiques et concepts trans- et posthumanistes. Le robot ne cesse de peupler des écrits contemporains de fiction (Anthropozoo 2003, Gzion, 2010, par exemple), des essais (Humanité 2.0. La Bible du changement 2007, Les Robots, font-ils l’amour ? 2016, entre autres), des films (Transcendence 2014, Automata 2014, Ex Machina 2015, par exemple) (Atallah et al., 2012) et des séries comme Real Humans 2012 et Westworld 2016. Au théâtre, il a une longue histoire, liée à l’exploration primordiale de l’altérité et de la relation entre animé et inanimé, organique et inorganique, ainsi qu’aux objet théâtraux par excellence, le masque et la marionnette. Le terme « robot » lui-même est utilisé pour la première fois dans la pièce R.U.R (Rossumovi univerzální roboti) du Tchèque Karel Čapek, publiée en 1920, à une époque où par ailleurs machines, corps machiniques et mécanique des corps sont au cœur des expérimentations des avant-gardes (Plassard, 1992).

La scène du XXIème siècle semble être à la pointe des développements actuels de la robotique, comme l’indique le nombre croissant des nouvelles productions dans ce domaine lors de la dernière décennie. Citons-en : Oriza Hirata, Zaven Paré, Stefan Kaegi, Leonel Moura, Pipeline Theater, Marcel.li Antunez Roca, Philippe-Louis Demers, Chico MacMurtrie, Kris Verdonck, Halory Goerger, Joris Mathieu, Anne Thériault, Isabelle Van Grimde, Marco Donnarumma et Margherita Pevere, Marta Cuscunà. Le théâtre contemporain précise sa relation avec l’ingénierie robotique sur plusieurs plans notamment esthétique, collaboratif, de l’innovation, et fait émerger de différentes formes de création. Citons par exemple le « théâtre robotique », le « théâtre de cyborg », le « metal performance », et l’installation robotique qui font partie de la notion plus générale de Digital Performance telle qu’elle a été définie par Steve Dixon en 2007 (Dixon, 2007).

L’interface homme-machine, la bionique, la prothétique, la nanotechnologie sont des innovations à la fois bénéfiques (personnes ayant perdus certains membres de leur corps peuvent bénéficier des prothèses) et problématiques car suscitant des questions éthiques fondamentales (une personne portant une prothèse bionique est-elle plus qu’une personne ?). En même temps ces innovations stimulent l’imaginaire artistique et la scène devient non seulement l’espace des multiples transpositions et interprétations de ces questions et ces dispositifs mais également un laboratoire d’essais concrets et de travail réel avec les constructions robotiques (Parker-Starbuck, 2011; Fergombe, 2014).

Trouvant souvent des inspirations dans la littérature de science-fiction ou les essais philosophiques contemporains, la création scénique s’inspire également des recherches scientifiques dédiées à la robotique – notamment des « robots sociaux » –, en mettant souvent en œuvre des prototypes conçus dans les espaces clos des laboratoires (Paré, Grimaud, 2011). Oriza Hirata, par exemple, intègre dans son spectacle Sayonara (2009) un androïde nommé géminoïde, conçu dans les ATR Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratories, qui est la copie d’une jeune Japonaise de 25 ans. L’interaction avec l’androïde sur le plateau est poussée au point de placer le robot en situation actorielle. Dans Uncanny valley de Stefan Kaegi (2018), la figure humaine sur scène est totalement remplacée par le double animatronique de l’écrivain Thomas Melle qui donne une conférence-spectacle sur la relation homme-machine, tissée à partir l’autobiographie de Melle, l’histoire de la vie du scientifique Alan Turing et le making-of du robot lui-même. D’autres artistes choisissent en revanche de prendre leurs distances de la représentation réaliste de l’être humain et de l’hybridation cyborg pour explorer plutôt les possibilités poétiques et métaphoriques des machines en travaillant sur leurs comportements et leur performativité, comme dans Stifters Dinge d’Heiner Goebbels (2007), Le Sacre du printemps de Romeo Castellucci (2014) ou Artefact de Joris Mathieu (2017). La création s’hybride ainsi à cette forme particulière de l’art contemporain qu’est l’installation performative ou, pour reprendre l’expression de W. Forsythe, les Choreographic Objects.

Ce n’est pas tout. La représentation théâtrale peut être considérée également comme laboratoire de modèles plausibles et partagés de dynamique interpersonnelle. Pour les roboticiens, cela se traduit par le développement de comportements sociocognitifs cohérents qui produisent chez les spectateurs une illusion de vie, un sentiment d'être en présence de créatures intelligentes et socialement conscientes – sonzai-kan, « sentiment d'être en présence d'une autre personne » (Sumioka et al., 2014). Dans les mêmes termes, la scène peut être considérée comme un espace privilégié pour l'étude des comportements humains, où différentes technologies peuvent être déployées pour capturer et modéliser les contingences sensorimotrices humaines. En conséquence, la scène devient un scénario semi-structuré idéal pour le développement de métriques, modèles, techniques et algorithmes capables de décrire l'interaction entre les humains et entre les humains et les robots socialement intelligents (Vinciarelli, 2011).

Nous souhaitons concentrer ce colloque sur la période ultra-contemporaine, des années 2000 à aujourd’hui, période où l’idée de la « Vallée de l’étrange » (Uncanny Valley) définie par Masahiro Mori en 1970 a été explorée de manière inédite, notamment avec les androïdes développés par les laboratoires et les industries japonais (géminoïde, otonaroïde, hugvie) et honkongais (androïde Sophia), ainsi que par les recherches sur l’autonomie et le comportement des machines (Gallois, 2016). Un robot sur scène crée de nouveaux défis, non seulement pour les artistes mais aussi pour les ingénieurs ainsi que pour les théoriciens et analystes (Pluta, 2016).

Eduardo Kac souligne en 1997 que la question la plus importante est la définition du robot dans le contexte de l’hybridation de la robotique et de l’art (Kac, 1997). En effet, d’autres interrogations s’imposent dans notre thématique : quel rapport entretient l’artiste de théâtre aujourd’hui avec la composante robotique ? Quels sont les résultats du clash des logiques, celle de la programmation et celle du théâtre ? Comment sont transposées artistiquement les véritables problématiques de recherche scientifiques – protocoles de programmation, autonomie du robot, spécificités de sa mémoire cybernétique, perfectionnement des micromouvements faciaux, fluidité de la motricité, question de l’interaction, de l’action – pour parvenir à une performativité de la machine efficace du point de vue scénique ? Comment se définit actuellement l’effet de présence d’un robot ? Comment se réalise le processus de création dans les espaces étendus entre le plateau et le laboratoire de recherche technologique ?

Nous proposons un débat focalisé sur des réalisations scéniques et sur des dispositifs robotiques concrets ainsi que sur les modalités collaboratives qui y sont convoquées. Le plateau et les recherches en laboratoires technologiques seront au cœur de nos préoccupations. L’imaginaire technologique, les spéculations et hypothèses concernant le futur de l’homme et du corps organique auront également leur place, mais ne constitueront pas le focus du colloque. Nos objets d’analyse seront d’une part les formes scéniques et d’autre part des dispositifs et des prototypes robotiques. Nous sommes intéressés par les formes dérivant du théâtre, de la danse, du cirque, des installations, mais également par les formes performatives dans l’espace public.

Nous chercherons à saisir les nouveaux enjeux entre l’artistique et le scientifique tout en réservant une place à la réflexion philosophique post- et transhumaniste et à celle des humanités numériques ainsi qu’aux questions venant des neurosciences, des sciences cognitives dont les résultats dans le cadre robotique sont souvent nécessaires.

Les problématiques à aborder dans les interventions peuvent toucher l’esthétique de l’œuvre, l’organisation du projet ainsi que des questions épistémologiques, en abordant l’angle précis de l’échange d’expérience ainsi que de la collaboration. Plus spécifiquement :

1. Comment s’organise la collaboration entre les artistes et les ingénieurs ?

Cet axe vise à questionner les contextes de production et les processus de créations, ainsi que les différentes conceptions des projets liant le théâtre et la robotique étendues entre les projets Art-Science-Technologie, méthodes expérimentales, transdisciplinarité, interdisciplinarité. Il se focalisera sur des modalités collaboratives. Comment un projet scénique intégrant la robotique est-il organisé ? Quel rythme de travail y est envisagé ? Les équipes travaillent-elles séparément ou ensemble ? Les artistes viennent-ils au laboratoire technologique ? Les ingénieurs viennent-ils au théâtre ? Les roboticiens, accompagnent-ils le spectacle en tournée ? Y a-t-il des difficultés à prendre en considération ou des astuces à appliquer ? Comment s’organise le financement du projet ? Selon quels accords institutionnels ?

2. Comment construire une approche commune, un dialogue entre une équipe artistique et une équipe de recherche ?

Cet axe souhaite explorer les méthodes concrètes appliquées à un projet telles que Artistic Research, démarche heuristique, méthodes scientifiques etc. Ce qui va nous intéresser c’est la communication entre artistes et ingénieurs et comment se crée une constellation des notions propres à la robotique et au théâtre qui sont convoquées à l’occasion d’un projet interdisciplinaire. Comment ces termes sont utilisés dans un contexte mixte, étendu entre art et science, entre un laboratoire et une scène ? Pourrons-nous observer des transferts des termes, des expressions et leur réappropriation sur un champ nouveau ? Que reste-t-il des définitions telles que : présence, répétitions, tests, programme, partition, métaphore, échec, erreur etc. ? Quelles conséquences induit un projet artistique intégrant la robotique pour l’épistémologie du théâtre et de la robotique ?

3. Comment mettre en scène un robot ?

Cet axe souhaite aborder les œuvres impliquant des dispositifs robotiques variés, dont nous souhaitons comprendre les rôles dramaturgique et performatif. Les questions suivantes s’imposent: quelle est la place et la fonction du dispositif robotique dans un spectacle vivant ? Comment est-il intégré dans la scène ? Quelles sont les limites et les possibilités de l’interaction homme-machine, de l’action, de la performativité, de la situation du jeu ? Comment, du point de vue esthétique, un robot peut-il être considéré dans une œuvre artistique ? Est-il un acteur à part entière, un prolongement ou un partenaire de l’acteur humain ? Quel défi représente cette situation pour celui-ci ? Se trouve-t-il face à la nécessité de réinventer ses outils de jeu ? Comment se construit un dialogue lorsque l’artiste intègre un chatbot ? Pouvons-nous parler de la dramaturgie telle que la définit l’art du théâtre ? Quelles seront des libertés et des contraintes dialogiques entre un acteur et un programme conversationnel ?

4. Quelle(s) finalité(s) recherchée(s) dans ce type de projet ?

Cet axe propose de débattre la question de la finalité d’un projet interdisciplinaire. La sociologie de l’art souligne la multiplicité de cette finalité (Fourmentraux, 2011) qui peut prendre forme d’un spectacle ou d’une autre forme performative, d’une installation, d’une présentation dans un forum technologique. La question qui se pose ici est : à quel point le dispositif reste intégré dans l’œuvre ? Quels seront des contextes de présentation de l’œuvre, du dispositif ? L’œuvre a-t-elle une fin ? Que pourrons-nous dire sur son auctoralité : qui la signe ? Quels sont les thèmes et les questions que les artistes abordent lorsqu’ils intègrent des dispositifs robotiques dans leurs créations ? Quels sont les effets qu’ils souhaitent provoquer sur les spectateurs ? Qu’en est-il de la réception de ces créations ?

Les thèmes des axes peuvent se recouper. L’analyse de dispositifs et logiciels suivants pourront être pris en considération : robots, prothèses, dispositifs robotiques comme environnement scénique, chabots, drones et autres.

Nous proposons pour ce colloque une perspective interdisciplinaire donc les croisements entre les différents champs sont tout à fait les bienvenus, notamment entre études théâtrales, cultural studies, humanités numériques, ingénierie robotique, développement et programmation informatique, Artistic Research, recherche scientifique en laboratoire. Des artistes, des chercheurs, des ingénieurs, des théoriciens sont les bienvenus. Plusieurs formats d’intervention sont envisagés, notamment communications théoriques et démonstrations des dispositifs, pour ces derniers veuillez soumettre des exigences techniques.

*

Les propositions de communication et une brève présentation bio-bibliographique d’une page en anglais, sont à envoyer à l’adresse suivante : theatre.robotics@gmail.com et Izabella.Pluta@unil.ch avant le 30 novembre 2020.

Le colloque se tiendra en anglais uniquement (les traductions simultanées ne sont pas envisagées).

Keynotes speakers :

Prof. Jennifer Parker-Starbuck (Royal Holloway University of London, Department of Drama, Theatre and Dance)

Prof. Maaike Bleeker (University of Amsterdam, Department of Media & Culture Studies)

Dr Takenobu Chikaraishi (ATR Laboratories d’Osaka) – sous réserve

*

Planning

Délai de soumission : avant le 30 novembre 2020 Expertises des propositions : décembre 2020 Réponses aux intervenants : début de janvier 2021 Envoi des textes en anglais (25-30.000 signes) au Comité d’organisation, en version pré-définitive : avant le 2 octobre 2021

*

Bibliographie

AUSLANDER, Philip, “Live From Cyberspace: Or, I Was Sitting at My Computer This Guy Appeared He Thought I Was a Bot”, PAJ: A Journal of Performance and Art 24 (1), MIT Press,2002, pp. 16–21. doi:10.1162/152028101753401767.

ATALLAH, Marc, (sous la dir. de -), L’Homme-machine et ses avatars : Entre science, philosophie et littérature XVIIe-XXIesiècles, Paris, Éditions Vrin, Collection Pour Demain, 2012.

BERTRAND DORLÉAC Laurence, NEUTRES Jérôme (dir.), Artistes & robots:, Grand Palais, Galeries nationales, 5 avril-9 juillet 2018, Établissement public de la Réunion des musées nationaux et du Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées, Paris, Réunion des musées nationaux-Grand Palais, 2018.

BLAU, Herbert, “The Human Nature of the Bot: A Response to Philip Auslander.” PAJ: A Journal of Performance and Art 24 (1), 2002, pp. 22–24. doi:10.1162/152028101753401776.

DIXON Steve (with contributions by Barry Smith), Digital Performance: A History of New Media in Theater, Dance, Performance Art, and Installation, Cambridge, Massachusetts, London, The MIT Press, 2007.

FERGOMBE, Amos, (sous la dir. de -), Corps, prothèses et hybridation, Louvain-la-Neuve, Éditions EME Modulaires Européennes, Collection Arts, rites et théâtralité, 2014.

FORSYTH William, “Choreographic Objects”, in Web: https://www.williamforsythe.com/essay.html

FOURMENTRAUX Jean-Paul, Artistes de laboratoire. Recherche et création à l’ère numérique, Paris, Hermann, 2011.

GALLOIS, Aurélie, « Autonomie et interactivité des robots humanoïdes à la scène - Etude de cas », dans Romain Fohr et Guy Freixe (dir.), L’improvisation dans le processus de création artistique : pratique et transmission, Revue du centre de recherche en arts et esthétique TETRADE n°3, Université de Picardie Jules Verne d’Amiens, juin 2016.

GRIMAUD, Emmanuel, PARÉ, Zaven. Le jour où les robots mangeront des pommes, Paris, Editions PETRA, 2011.

HARAWAY, Donna, Manifeste cyborg et autres essais. Sciences - Fictions - Féminismes, Paris, Éditions Exils, 2007.

HOFFMAN, Guy (et al.), “A Hybrid Control System for Puppeteering a Live Robotic Stage Actor.” Proceedings of the 17th IEEE International Symposium on Robot and Human Interactive Communication, RO-MAN, 2008, pp. 354–59.doi:10.1109/ROMAN.2008.4600691.

KAC, Eduardo, «Foundation and Development of Robotic Art», in Art Journal, vol. 56 no. 3 (1997), p. 60-67

LAUMOND, J. La robotique : une récidive d’Héphaïstos : Leçon inaugurale prononcée le jeudi 19 janvier 2012. Paris : Collège de France. doi :10.4000/books.cdf.498

LEPAGE Louise, « Beliving in Robots », Paper delivered for the Research Seminar in the Department of Theatre, Film and Television, University of York on 3 May 2017.

LÖSEL, Gunter, “Can Robots Improvise?” Liminalities 14 (1), 2018.

MATHEWSON, Kory Wallace, and Piotr MIROWSKI, “Improvised Comedy as a Turing Test, Neural Information Processing Systems Workshop on AI for Creativity, 2017, in Web: http://arxiv.org/abs/1711.08819.

MONTEVERDI, Anna Maria, Leggere uno spettacolo multimediale. La nuova scena tra video mapping, interaction design e Intelligenza Artificiale, Rome, Dino Audino, 2020.

PARÉ, Zaven, « Des robots acteurs », in MOINDROT, Isabelle , SHIN, Sangkyu (dir.), Transhumanité, Paris, L'Harmattan, 2013).

PARÉ, Zaven, L’Age d’or de la robotique japonaise, Paris, Belles Lettres, 2016.

PARKER-STARBUCK, Jennifer, Cyborg Theatre. Corporeal/Technological Intersections in Multimedia Performance, Palgrave Macmillan, 2011.

PLASSARD, Didier, L’Acteur en effigie, Figures de l’homme artificiel dans le théâtre des avant-gardes historiques, Lausanne, Éditions L’Âge d’Homme, 1992.

PLUTA, Izabella, “Theater and Robotics: Hiroshi Ishiguro’s Androids as Staged by Oriza Hirata”, Art Research Journal, vol. 3, no 1, 2016, pp. 65-79.

SUMIOKA, H. (et al.), “Minimal human design approach for sonzai-kan media: investigation of a feeling of human presence”, Cognitive computation, 6(4), pp.760-774, 2014.

VINCIARELLI, A. (et al.), “Bridging the gap between social animal and unsocial machine: A survey of social signal processing”, IEEE Transactions on Affective Computing, 3(1), pp.69-87, 2011.

————————————————————

International Symposium

Limits of the human, machines without limits? Contemporary stage and robotic: exchanges and collaborations

October 6, 7, 8, 2021

University of Lausanne, Switzerland

Organised by:

Dr Izabella PLUTA, Symposium Leader, University of Lausanne - Centre d'études théâtrales and Laboratoire de cultures et humanités digitales

Dr Salvatore Maria ANZALONE, University Paris 8 - CHArt Laboratory

Dr Gunter LÖSEL, Zurich University of the Arts - Institute for the Performing Arts and Film

Dr Erica MAGRIS, University Paris 8 - Theatre Department

Symposium office: Théo Arnulf (PhD Candidate, University Paris 8, Theatre Department)

Supporting institution: Centre for Theatre Studies (Unil)

Partners: College of Humanities Unil-EPFL, Zurich University of the Arts, Paris 8 University - Theatre and CHArt Laboratory

Keywords: stage, robotics, prosthesis, robotic devices, creation, scientific research, uncanny valley, programming, creation process, neurosciences, transhumanism, digital humanities7

Scientific Committee:

Prof. Marc Atallah (Univ. of Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland)

Prof. Matteo Casari (Univ. of Bologna, Bologna, Italy)

Dr. Ester Fuoco (Univ. of Genoa, Genoa, Italy)

Dr. Aurélie Gallois (Espace culturel Nymphéa, Amiens, France)

Dr. Simon Hagemann (PRAG, Univ. of Lorraine, Nancy, France)

Dr. Louise LePage (Univ. of Warwick)

Dr. Piotr Mirowski (DeepMind)

Prof. Anna Maria Monteverdi (Univ. of Milan, Milan, Italy)

Prof. Emanuele Quinz (Univ. Paris 8, Paris 8, France)

Prof. Zaven Paré (Uni. of Rio de Janeiro)

Prof. Thomas Riccio (University of Texas at Dallas)

Argumentation

Many artists today have introduced robots into their creations, questioning aesthetic visions and exploring trans- and posthumanism. Robots continues to populate contemporary fiction (e.g., “Anthropozoo” 2003, “Gzion” 2010), essays (among others “Humanity 2.0. The Bible of Change” 2007 and “Do Robots Make Love?” 2016), films (such as “Transcendence” 2014, “Automata” 2014 and “Ex Machina” 2015) and TV series (“Real Humans” 2012 and “Westworld” 2016) (Atallah et al., 2012). In theatre, the character of the robot has a long history, linked to the primordial exploration of otherness and to the relationship between the animate and the inanimate, the organic and the inorganic, as well as to the theatrical objects par excellence: the mask and the puppet. The term robot itself was first used in the play “R.U.R (Rossumovi univerzální roboti)”, published in 1920 by Czech playwright Karel Čapek, at a time when machines, mechanical bodies and body mechanics were at the heart of the 1920s avant-garde (Plassard, 1992).

21st century theatre seems to be at the forefront of current developments in robotics, as indicated by the increasing number of new productions in this field over the last decade. Among their creators, we will highlight Oriza Hirata, Zaven Paré, Stefan Kaegi, Leonel Moura, Pipeline Theater, Marcel.li Antunez Roca, Philippe-Louis Demers, Chico MacMurtrie, Kris Verdonck, Halory Goerger, Joris Mathieu, Anne Thériault, Isabelle Van Grimde, Marco Donnarumma et Margherita Pevere, Marta Cuscunà. Contemporary theatre clarifies its relationship with robotic engineering on several levels, including aesthetic, collaborative and innovative, and brings out different forms of creation. Examples include “robotic theatre”, “cyborg theatre”, “metal performance”, and robotic installations that are part of the more general notion of Digital Performance, as defined by Steve Dixon in 2007 (Dixon, 2007).

Human-machine interface, bionics, prosthetics, nanotechnologies are innovations that can be seen both as beneficial (for people who have lost a limb and who can benefit from prostheses) and problematic. They raise fundamental ethical questions: is a person wearing a bionic prosthesis more than a person? At the same time, these innovations stimulate the artistic imagination. The stage becomes not only a space for multiple transpositions and interpretations of these questions, but also a laboratory for experimenting with robotic contraptions (Parker-Starbuck, 2011; Fergombe, 2014).

Often finding inspiration in the science fiction literature or in contemporary philosophical essays, stage creation is also inspired by scientific research dedicated to robotics – notably the field of “social robots” – often relying on experimental lab prototypes (Paré, Grimaud, 2011). Other cases lead to public performances. Oriza Hirata, for example, integrates in his performance “Sayonara” (2009) an android (named “geminoid”), designed in the ATR Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratories, which is the copy of a 25-year-old Japanese girl. The interaction with the actress on the stage is pushed to the point of placing the robot in an acting situation. In Stefan Kaegi's “Uncanny valley” (2018), the human figure on the stage is completely replaced by the animatronic double of writer Thomas Melle, who then gives a lecture performance on the human-machine relationship, with elements from Melle's autobiography, from the life of scientist Alan Turing and from the making-of of the robot itself. Other artists, on the other hand, choose to distance themselves from realistic representations of the human being and cyborg hybridization, and instead explore the poetic and metaphorical possibilities of machines by working on their behaviour and performativity, as in Heiner Goebbels' “Stifters Dinge” (2007), Romeo Castellucci's “Le Sacre du printemps” (2014) or Joris Mathieu's “Artefact” (2017). Here, their creation hybridizes with a particular form of contemporary art: performative installation or, to use W. Forsythe's expression, the Choreographic Objects .

Theatre productions can also be seen as a staging of plausible and shared models of interpersonal dynamics between humans. For roboticists, this translates into the development of coherent socio-cognitive behaviours that give to spectators the illusion of liveness, a feeling of being in the presence of intelligent and socially conscious creatures (the sonzai-kan, the “feeling of being in the presence of another person”) (Sumioka et al., 2014). In similar terms, the stage can be considered as a privileged space for the study of human behaviour, where different technologies can be deployed to capture and model human sensorimotor contingencies. Consequently, the stage becomes an ideal semi-structured setting for the development of metrics, models, techniques and algorithms capable of describing the interaction between humans and socially intelligent robots (Vinciarelli, 2011).

We wish to focus this symposium on the ultra-contemporary period, from the 2000s to the present day, a period when the idea of the “Uncanny Valley” defined by Masahiro Mori in 1970 has been explored in an unprecedented way, notably by androids developed by the Japanese and Chinese (Hong-Kong) laboratories and industries, as well as by research on the autonomy and behaviour of machines. A robot on stage creates new challenges, not only for artists, but also for engineers, theorists and analysts (Pluta, 2016).

Eduardo Kac pointed out in 1997 that the most important issue in the context of the hybridization of robotics and art is the definition of the robot (Kac, 1997). We believe that other questions arise in our context: what is the relationship today between theatre artists and robots? What are the results of the clash of two logics, the logic of programming and the logic of theatre? How are the real issues of scientific research - algorithmic design, robot autonomy, artificial perception and memory, improvements in facial micro-movements, fluidity of motricity, questions of action and interaction - artistically transposed on the stage to achieve machine performativity that is effective from a theatrical point of view? How is the stage presence of a robot currently defined? How do human actors, still present on stage, interact with robots and appropriate such tools that are often new to them? How is the creative process carried out in the extended spaces between the stage and the tech research lab?

We propose a debate focused on scenic realizations and specific robotic devices as well as on the collaborative modalities on the stage . The stage and research in tech labs will be at the heart of our discussions. The technological imaginary, speculations and hypotheses concerning the future of humanity and of the organic body will also have their place, but will not be the focus of the colloquium. The objects of analysis will be, on the one hand, scenic forms and, on the other hand, robotic devices and prototypes. We are interested in forms derived from theatre, dance, circus, installations, but also in performative forms in the public space.

We will seek to grasp what are the new stakes between the artistic practice and scientific research, while reserving a place for post- and transhumanist philosophical reflection, for digital humanities as well as for questions coming from neurosciences and cognitive science (whose results are often used in robotics).

Talks will cover problems related to aesthetics, collaboration between theatre and robotics,as well as epistemology. More specifically:

1. How do we organize a collaboration between theatre and robotics?

This axis aims at questioning the contexts of production and creative processes, as well as the different conceptions of projects linking theatre and robotics extended between Art-Science-Technology projects, experimental methods, transdisciplinarity, interdisciplinarity, focusing on collaborative modalities. How is a stage project integrating robotics organized? What work rhythm is envisaged? Do the teams work separately or together? Do the artists come to the technological laboratory? Do the engineers come to the theatre? Do the robotics technicians accompany the show on tour? Are there any difficulties to consider or tips to apply? How is the financing of the project organized? What will be the institutional arrangements?

2. How do we build a commun approach and a dialog between artists and engineers?

This axis wishes to explore methods applied to a project such as Artistic Research, heuristic approach, scientific methods etc. What will interest us is the communication between artists and engineers and how to create a constellation of notions specific to robotics and theatre that are convened in the context of an interdisciplinary project. How are these terms used in a mixed context, extended between art and science, between a laboratory and a stage? Will we be able to observe transfers of the terms and their reappropriation in a new field? What is left of definitions such as: presence, repetition, test, program, score, metaphor, failure, error, etc.? What consequences does an artistic project integrating robotics have for the epistemology of theatre and robotics?

3. How do we stage robots?

This axis addresses work involving various robotic devices, whose dramaturgical and performative roles we would like to play. The following questions arise: What is the place and function of the robotic device in a live performance? How is it integrated into the stage? What are the limits and possibilities of human-machine interaction, action, performativity, situation of the play? How, from an aesthetic point of view, can a robot be considered in an artistic work? Is it an actor in its own right, an extension or a partner of the human actor? What challenge does this situation represent for him or her? Is he or she faced with the need to reinvent his or her acting skills? How is a dialogue constructed when the artist applies a chatbot? Can we talk about dramaturgy as defined by the art of theatre? What will be the dialogical freedoms and constraints between an actor and a conversational program?

4. For what purpose(s) this kind of project?

This axis proposes to discuss the question of the purpose(s) resulting from an interdisciplinary project. The sociology of art underlines the multiplicity of this purpose(s) (Fourmentraux, 2011) which can take the form of a performance or other performative form, an installation, a presentation in a technological forum. The question that arises here is: to what extent does the device remain integrated into the work? What will be the contexts of presentation of the work, of the device? Does the work have an end? What can we say about its authorship: who signs it? What are the themes and questions that artists address when they integrate robotic devices in their creations? What are the effects they wish to provoke on the spectators? What about the reception of these creations?

The conference will be interdisciplinary. Crossovers between the different fields are encouraged, especially between theatre studies, cultural studies, digital humanities, artistic research, robotic engineering, software development, and scientific research in robotics, natural language processing, and human-machine interaction. We welcome the perspectives of artists, researchers, engineers, and theorists. Several presentation formats are being considered, including talks and demos (please submit technical requirements).

*

Submission should include an abstract and a short biography. Material should be prepared in English. Submissions should be about one page long and they should be sent to the following addresses: theatre.robotics@gmail.com and Izabella.Pluta@unil.ch before November 30th, 2020. The symposium will be held in English (there will be no simultaneous translation).

*

Keynotes speakers:

Prof. Jennifer Parker-Starbuck (Royal Holloway University of London, Department of Drama, Theatre and Dance)

Prof. Maaike Bleeker (University of Amsterdam, Department of Media & Culture Studies)

Dr. Takenobu Chikaraishi (ATR Laboratories, Osaka) - to be confirmed.

Planning

1. Deadline for abstracts: November 30th 2020

2. Reviewing period: December 2020

3. Notification of acceptance: Early January 2020

4. (25-30,000 characters) to the Organising Committee, in a pre-defined version: before October 2nd 2021:

