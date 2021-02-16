Maroc

Call For Papers

LUMIÈRE(S)/ LIGHT(S)

Revues Méditations LIttéraires (Number 2)

Originally linked to the domain of sacred, the term “light” has long held theological connotations associated with divine transcendence; in thesecular world, the notion of “light” connotesenlightenment or knowledge. The connection between the concept of light with that of knowledge and rational nature has long been made come in many cultures and societies where, in turn, ignorance is associated with darkness.

In this sense, the term “light” designates all the brightening brought on by reason that has the power to eradicate false beliefs. Thus, in an effort to indict obscurantism, prejudice, and fanaticism, 18th-century philosophers proclaimed themselves enlightened as they reconsidered dogmas from the Middle Ages and instead celebrated the triumph of Cartesianism and systematic doubt.

Light is no longer dependent on a transcendant, holy force: It now emanates from human intelligence.

Outside of the sacred and the profane, taken in a multitude of senses and meanings, the term “light” incorporates notions that reflect myriad different realities.

Everpresent, light manifests in a diversity ofways : it can be physically natural (emanating from stars and planets, for example), man-made or artificial (created by lamps and projectors), and also presented as metaphor (for truth, spirit, and the like).

The theme of Lumière(s)/Light(s)suggests both howhuman beings live their lives and how they express their thoughts and emotions. For theologians, Light may represent God, while for philosophers or literary scholars, it may be related to the human spirit, and for artists, light epitomizes the totality of technical process used in their work.

The concept of Lumière(s)/Light(s) has constituted a source of inestimable inspiration for thinkers, writers, scholars, and artists since the dawn of time. In philosophy as in literature, we invoke works that give prominence to light and clarity: Saint Augustin of Hippo’s De Magistro (388), Rumi’s This Light is My Desire (1247?), Lux triumphing over Noxin Victor Hugo’s Les Châtiments (1853), Arthur Rimbaud’s Illuminations (1886), Hans-Georg Gadamer’s Truth and Method (1960)more recently Earth Absolute & Other Texts (1982) by Lorand Gaspar.

For this second edition of the journal MéditationsLittéraires, we propose an exploration of the diverse facets of the concept of Light(s)/Lumière(s) and its literary, philosophical, and artistic manifestations. Aspects of the theme may be problematized along these axes of research (among others) :

Light(s) in philosophical and literary texts (including poetry, novels, plays, essays…)

Light(s) in theological texts (The Bible, The Koran)

Lights(s) in the fine arts and performing arts (painting, architecture, film, music…)

“Let there be light,” therefore, in this second edition of MéditationsLIttérairesas we endeavor to answer questions concerning the use(s) of light and to create dialogue among and between literary, philosophical, and artistic specialists…

For this edition, whose publication is projected in June 2021, submissions -- accepted in French or English – must include the article title, an abstract not to exceed 250 words, and a brief bio-bibliography (all in a single document using Times New Roman, 12 point font) and should be sent no later than 15 March 2021 to the following address: contact@meditationslitteraires.com

The editorial board will communicate selection results no later than 25 March 2021, with complete articles due by15 May 2021; they will be submitted to a double-blind review following their acceptance by the editorial committee.

Publication of this edition (electronic and hard copy) is expected by the end of June 2021.

Editor in Chief: Khalil BABA (Univeristy Lecturer and Researcher, HDR, Morocco)

Editorial Board: