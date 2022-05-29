En mode hybrid (à Amman et via visioconférence)

Table ronde organisée par l’Institut français du Proche-Orient (Ifpo Amman)



Le 18 juillet 2022





La notion de « Safe Spaces » (souvent traduite en français par « espace positif » ou « zone neutre ») a été développé vers la fin du XXe siècle par les mouvements féministes et LGBT+ pour encourager « une certaine permission de parler et d’agir librement, la formation d’une puissance collective et la génération de stratégies de résistance. » (Kenney, 2001) Il s’agissait pour les activistes de rendre sûrs des lieux réels et virtuels pour des individus en situation de vulnérabilité sociale en raison de leurs identifications, opinions et/ou idées. Les « Queer Spaces », les « Women-Only spaces », les espaces dédiés aux victimes du mariage d’enfant en Inde, les écoles et certains refuges pour les sans-abris jouent un rôle qui dépasse la protection quotidienne de catégories sociales marginalisées. Ces espaces sûrs sont essentiellement des moyens d’expression et permettent surtout de « défaire, de construire et de reconstruire le savoir » (Stengel & Weems, 2010). Appliqué au domaine culturel et artistique, l’outillage conceptuel du « safe space » nous permet d’interroger à la fois la posture dans le champ artistique des créateurs, le type de public susceptible de recevoir leurs productions et, par effet de négatif, de dégager les contraintes politiques, économiques, discursives et normatives qui peuvent peser sur les dynamiques locales de production culturelle.



Au Moyen-Orient et dans le Golfe arabe et persan, des lieux culturels et artistiques se développent sous cette étiquette depuis quelques années, à travers la mobilisation de pratiques culturelles et artistiques. Dans un contexte régional marqué par des conflits et des violences, par la centralisation culturelle, par l’inéquitable accès à la culture, par la censure, par le manque de politiques culturelles officielles qui soutiennent de tels espaces ; de jeunes initiatives et des partenariats régionaux et internationaux questionnent notre conception du « lieu » et de l’« espace » culturel et artistique. Les actions de ces espaces peuvent parfois viser des catégories identitaires spécifiques (femmes, réfugiés, LGBTQI+, ouvriers, etc…), mais elles peuvent également s’adresser à la totalité des membres de la société en minimisant l’importance des traits distinctifs de chaque groupe. Ces espaces sont parfois des lieux de résidence artistique, d’éducation, de diffusion du savoir et de conscientisation intellectuelle. Ils peuvent aussi s’émanciper des frontières physiques de la géographie pour devenir des postures artistiques, des réseaux réels et virtuels qui permettent d’établir une zone créative sûre.



Pour examiner ces projets émergents, l’Institut français du Proche-Orient à Amman organise une table ronde qui a pour objectif de comprendre dans quelle mesure des espaces culturels et artistiques peuvent être considérés comme (plus) sûrs. En effet, la sureté de ces espaces reste bien souvent relative et doit intégrer le cœur même de notre questionnement. Il s’agit plus particulièrement de réfléchir aux rôles socio-politiques des stratégies et mécanismes mis en place dans ces espaces tout en essayant d’appréhender leurs effets sur le produit artistique.



Ainsi, plusieurs axes, peuvent être développés sans être exhaustifs :



- (Re-)conceptualisation de la notion d’espace culturel et artistique sûr, en particulier depuis le contexte du Moyen Orient/Golfe mais aussi en comparaison avec d’autres contextes.



- Les rôles socio-politiques de ces espaces auprès des différents types de publics et de la société civile.



- Les différents types de conflit et de violence auxquels font face ces espaces.



- Les types de pratiques et de productions culturelles et artistiques privilégiés dans ces espaces.



- Les défis matériels et immatériels ainsi que les stratégies d’implantation des structures dans un contexte donné.



- La spécificité locale de ces espaces et leur ouverture aux partenariats et aux échanges régionaux et/ou internationaux.



- Les expériences passées de zones neutres qui ont pu fonctionner comme modèles (ou contre-exemples) ainsi que les logiques de transmission de cette histoire culturelle au sein des champs artistiques.



Cette journée privilégiera les objets de recherche situés en Jordanie, en Palestine, au Liban et dans les pays du Golfe. Néanmoins, les contributions portant sur d’autres aires géoculturelles sont les bienvenues. Les propositions de communication, de 250-300 mots, en arabe, français ou anglais sont à adresser avant le 27 juin 2022 à Ammar Kandeel (Fellowship Program on Exiting Violence, Columbia Global Centers, Amman) ammar.kandeel@gmail.com et à Simon Dubois (Ifpo, Amman) s.dubois@ifporient.org. Une réponse sera donnée aux participants avant le 30 juin et la journée d’étude se tiendra le 18 juillet 2022 en mode hybride, à Amman et via visioconférence. Les intervenants présenteront leurs réflexions et cas d’étude pendant 10 à 15 minutes, ce qui sera l’occasion de commencer à réfléchir sur les spécificités des safe spaces dans la région. Cette première séance qui se déroulera en anglais ou en arabe (en fonction des participants) permettra également de lancer une dynamique de rencontre pour l’année 2022-2023.







Bibliographie indicative:



Bourdieu, Pierre. The Field of Cultural Production. Edited by Randal Johnson. 1st edition. New York: Columbia University Press, 1993.



Campbell, Bradley, and Jason Manning. The Rise of Victimhood Culture: Microaggressions, Safe Spaces, and the New Culture Wars. 1st ed. 2018 edition. New York, NY: Palgrave Macmillan, 2018.



Certeau, Michel de. Practice of Everyday Life. 1st edition. Berkeley, Calif.: University of California Press, 2011.



Eller, Jack David. Violence and Culture: A Cross-Cultural and Interdisciplinary Approach. 1st edition. Southbank, Victoria, Australia ; Belmont, CA: Cengage Learning, 2005.



Foucault, Michel. The Order of Things: An Archaeology of the Human Sciences. Illustrated edition. New York: Vintage, 1994.



Friedman, Jonathan, ed. Globalization, the State, and Violence. AltaMira Press, 2004.



Hanhardt, Christina B. Safe Space: Gay Neighborhood History and the Politics of Violence. Durham: Duke University Press Books, 2013.



Haraway, Donna. “Situated Knowledges: The Science Question in Feminism and the Privilege of Partial Perspective.” Feminist Studies 14, no. 3 (1988): 575–99. https://doi.org/10.2307/3178066.



Harrington, Austin. Art and Social Theory: Sociological Arguments in Aesthetics. 1st edition. Cambridge ; Malden, MA: Polity, 2004.



Kenney, M R Mapping Gay L.A.: The Intersection of Place and Politics. Philadelphia: Temple University Press, 2001.



Noterman, Elsa, Safe Space. Towards a Reconceptualization. Antipode 46 (5):1346-1365, 2014.



Pontier, Jean-Marie. La décentralisation culturelle. Issy-les-Moulineaux: LGDJ, 2018.



Repko, Allen F., and Rick Szostak. Interdisciplinary Research: Process and Theory. 4th edition. Los Angeles: SAGE Publications, Inc, 2020.



Roth, Michael S. Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s Approach to Inclusion, Free Speech, and Political Correctness on College Campuses. New Haven: Yale University Press, 2019.



Saez, Guy. La gouvernance culturelle des villes: De la décentralisation à la métropolisation. Paris: La documentation française, 2021.



Simmel, Georg. Simmel on Culture: Selected Writings. Edited by David Patrick Frisby and Mike Featherstone. First edition. London ; Thousand Oaks, Calif: SAGE Publications Ltd, 1998.



Stengel B, The complex case of fear and safe space. Studies in Philosophy and Education 29(6):523–540, 2010.



Wieviorka, Michel. Violence: A New Approach. First edition. Los Angeles: SAGE Publications Ltd, 2009.



Yirgalem, Frew. Women Political Empowerment and Decentralisation: Addis Ketema Sub-City, Addis Ababa. VDM Verlag, 2011.





Round table organized by Institut français du Proche-Orient (Ifpo Amman)



July 18th, 2022







The concept of “safe space” was developed at the end of the 20th century by feminist and LGBT+ movements to encourage “a certain license to speak and act freely, form collective strength, and generate strategies for resistance” (Kenney, 2001). These activists aimed at making safe spaces (real and virtual) dedicated to socially vulnerable individuals, either because of their gender identification, their opinions and/or ideas. “Queer spaces”, “Women-only spaces”, spaces dedicated to the prevention of child marriage in India, schools and homeless shelters play a role that goes beyond the basic protection of marginalized social groups. Safe spaces are, above all, means of expression through which one is able to “unravel, build and rebuild knowledge” (Stengel & Weems, 2010). Applied to the cultural and artistic field(s), the conceptual tool of “safe space” allows for the examination of the position and the status of the artist/creator, of the public likely to be touched by their productions, but also the political, economic, discursive, and normative constraints that can carry weight in local dynamics of cultural production.



Over the last few years, cultural and artistic spaces have been developing in the Middle East and in the Arab and Persian Gulf through the mobilization of cultural and artistic practices. In a regional context marked by conflict and violence, by the centralization of culture and an inequitable access to it, by censorship and by the lack of cultural policies, new initiatives and regional and international partnerships have changed the landscape and have come to question the concepts of cultural and artistic “place” and “space”. The actions of these spaces may target a specific category of individuals or groups (women, LGBTQI+ community, refugees, laborers, etc.), but can also lessen the group distinctions and address all the members of a given society. These spaces are sometimes artist residencies, places of education, of production and distribution of knowledge, and of critical thinking. They can also go beyond physical and geographical borders to grow into artistic position and discourse, into real and virtual networks which support the creation of a safer creative area.



In order to study these emerging projects, the Institut français du Proche-Orient (Ifpo) in Amman organizes a study day that aims at understanding the extent to which these cultural and artistic spaces can be considered safe(r). Indeed, safety in these spaces is often relative and should remain at the heart of our questioning. More specifically, thoughts will be given to the socio-political strategies and mechanisms of these spaces as well as their effects on the artistic landscape.



Thus, subjects of contributions may include, but are not limited to:



- (Re-)conceptualizing the safe(r) cultural and artistic space, notably from the Middle East/Gulf perspective but also in comparison with other contexts.



- The socio-political roles of safe spaces towards their public and the civil society



- The diverse types of conflicts and forms of violence tackled by the strategies and mechanisms of the spaces



- The cultural/artistic practices and productions of these spaces



- The material and immaterial challenges faced by the spaces as well as the strategies of implementation of the structures in a given context



- The local specificities of these spaces and their opening to regional and/or international partnerships and instances of cooperation



- Past experiences of safe spaces as models (or as counterexamples) and the logics of the transmission of this cultural history within the artistic landscape



Research objects located in Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, and Gulf countries will be given preference although contributions dealing with other geo-cultural areas are welcome. Abstracts (250-300 words, in Arabic, French or English) should be submitted before June 27th, 2022, to Simon Dubois (Ifpo, Amman) s.dubois@ifporient.org and Ammar Kandeel (Fellowship Program on Exiting Violence, Columbia Global Centers, Amman) ammar.kandeel@gmail.com. Successful applicants will be informed by June 30th, and the study day will take place both in Amman and online through Zoom on July 18th, 2022. The participants will present their contributions and study cases during 10 to 15 minutes to stimulate a collective reflection on the specificities of safe spaces in the region. The first session, which will be held in English or Arabic depending on the participants, will launch a series of scientific events during the academic year 2022-2023.







Selective bibliography:



