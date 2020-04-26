(english version below)

Tafsiri

Revue panafricaine de traduction et d’interprétation

revues.scienceafrique.org/tafsiri

Une revue du Grenier des savoirs

APPEL À CONTRIBUTIONS

Volume 1, numéro 1 : « Les enjeux de la traduction et de l’interprétation en Afrique »

Dossier coordonné par Segun Afolabi et Servais Martial Akpaca

Présentation

Tafsiri, Revue panafricaine de traduction et d’interprétation, invite les chercheurs et chercheuses à présenter des contributions originales et bien documentées sous forme d’article, de note et question de recherche, de compte rendu et d’entrevue sur « Les enjeux de la traduction et de l’interprétation en Afrique » pour publication dans son numéro inaugural. La revue vise à encourager et à promouvoir une recherche rigoureuse qui explore l’enseignement et la pratique de la communication interculturelle, en particulier dans le contexte africain. L’objectif ultime de la revue est de renforcer le développement de la traduction et de l’interprétation en Afrique, un continent indéniablement multilingue et dont les besoins de professionnalisation en matière de communication interculturelle sont criants.

La traduction et l’interprétation ont souvent été considérées comme des outils de communication importants entre différentes langues et cultures. Malgré les avancées comparatives observées dans de nombreuses régions du monde, la traduction et interprétation sont encore des activités non réglementées et très peu reconnues dans la plupart des pays africains. Pourtant, les interprètes, les traducteurs et les traductrices effectuent un travail difficile dans des secteurs sensibles tels que la sécurité, la santé, la politique, la diplomatie, le droit, les finances, l’éducation, l’immigration, les télécommunications, le travail social, etc. Qui plus est, une forte proportion des travaux de traduction et d’interprétation est effectuée par des personnes bilingues non formées et non qualifiées, en particulier, dans des contextes de service public tels que la santé et le travail social (Taibi, 2011). Dans la plupart des cas, il n’existe aucune exigence en matière de qualification, de formation, d’expérience ou de développement professionnel continu (Pym et al., 2012). Bien qu’il existe des associations professionnelles d’interprètes, de traducteurs et traductrices dans certains pays africains, il a été constaté que beaucoup d’entre elles servent uniquement à des fins consultatives ou éducatives plutôt que réglementaires. De la même manière, certains de ces ordres professionnels manquent encore de législation ou de reconnaissance officielle méritée de la part des gouvernements de leurs pays respectifs (Bandia, 2001; Simpson, 2007a).

Une autre question préoccupante est la prédominance des activités de traduction et d’interprétation à partir des langues européennes héritées et vers celles-ci (notamment l'anglais et le français) alors que les langues africaines bénéficient d’une attention nettement moins soutenue (Simpson, 2007b). Ce sont ces questions, et bien d’autres encore, que nous invitons les chercheurs et chercheuses à examiner, en les incitant à y trouver des réponses viables pour réorganiser et optimiser les études et la pratique de la traduction en Afrique.

Axes de réflexion

Les principaux axes que nous suggérons sont les suivants :

traduction/interprétation de et vers les langues africaines;

formation de traducteurs.trices/interprètes;

histoire de la traduction/interprétation;

théorie de la traduction/interprétation;

pratique de la traduction/interprétation;

besoins du marché de la traduction/interprétation;

traduction/interprétation assistée par ordinateur;

associations professionnelles des traducteurs.trices/interprètes en Afrique.

Conditions de soumission

Tafsiri publie en langues française et anglaise. Elle pratique l’évaluation par les pair-e-s et dispose d’une politique anti-plagiat arrimée à celle du Grenier des savoirs. Les résumés ainsi que les textes définitifs seront exclusivement soumis en ligne à l’adresse suivante :

https://www.revues.scienceafrique.org/formulaire

Avant l’envoi des textes définitifs, les auteurs et autrices sont prié-e-s de télécharger la feuille de style et de respecter scrupuleusement les normes de présentation qu’ils ou elles trouveront à cette adresse :

https://www.revues.scienceafrique.org/tafsiri/politiques/instruction-aux-auteurs-et-aux-autrices/

Calendrier

Ouverture de l’appel : 26 avril 2020

Date limite de réception des résumés (en ligne uniquement ) : 26 juin 2020

Réponse aux auteurs et autrices après évaluation des résumés : 5 juillet 2020

Réception des textes complets (en ligne uniquement) : 30 septembre 2020

Date de publication prévue : 20 décembre 2020

Comité de rédaction

AFOLABI Segun (Co-rédacteur) – Université Laval/CRÉDIT, Canada

AJAGBE Steve – Bureau de traduction, Organisation Ouest Africaine de la Santé, Burkina Faso

AKPACA Servais Martial (Co-rédacteur) – Unversité d’Abomey-Calavi, Bénin

HAMMED Isiaq – University of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

IGWE Chidi – University of Regina, Canada

MADUEKE Sylvia I.C. – University of Alberta, Canada

MUYIA Jescah Abuti – African International University, Kenya

OYETOYAN Damilola – Linguo Essence Services, Norway

Comité scientifique

AMOSU Tundonu – Lagos State University, Nigeria

AROKOYO Dare – Hundegbe North American University, Bénin

BANDIA Paul – Concordia University, Canada

BIRMA Mariam – Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria

CHACHU Sewoenam – University of Ghana

CHE Joseph – ASTI, University of Buea, Cameroon

GAMBIER Yves – University of Turku, Finland

GARANE Jeanne – University of South Carolina, USA

GILE Daniel – Université Paris 3 – Sorbonne Nouvelle, France

GUÉVEL Zélie – Université Laval, Canada

ILOH Ngozi – University of Benin, Nigeria

JAY-RAYON IBRAHIM AIBO Laurence – University of Massachusetts Amherst, USA

KOLAWOLE Samuel – University of Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria

MEBITAGHAN Rita – Delta State University, Nigeria

MOPOHO Raymond – Dalhousie University, Canada

SAMBOU Aly – Université Gaston Berger de Saint-Louis, Sénégal

TOSSOU Pascal – Université d’Abomey-Calavi, Bénin

Références

Bandia, P. (2001). « African Tradition » In Routledge Encyclopedia of Translation Studies, Baker Mona (ed.) 295-305. New York : Routledge.

__________ (2005). « Esquisse d’une histoire de la traduction en Afrique » Meta, vol. 50, n° 3, 957-971.

Pym, A., F. Grin, C. Sfreddo, & L. J. C. Andy (2012). The Status of the Translation Profession in the European Union. Luxembourg: European Commission.

Simpson, E. (2007a). « Translators and Interpreters in Africa : Profession and Practice » In Translation Interventions, E. Simpson (ed), 36-45. Lagos/Abuja : Interlingua Limited.

__________ (2007b). « Translating and Interpreting languages of limited diffusion: A comparison of the African situation and the Scandinavian case » In Translation Interventions, E. Simpson (ed), 46-52. Lagos/Abuja : Interlingua Limited.

Taibi, M. (2011). « Public Service Translation » In The Oxford Handbook of Translation Studies, K. Malmkjær & K. Windle (ed.), 214–227. Oxford : Oxford University Press.

*

Tafsiri

Pan-African Journal of Translation and Interpretation revues.scienceafrique.org/tafsiri

Published by Le Grenier des savoirs

CALL FOR PAPERS

Volume 1, issue 1: “Issues in Translation and Interpretation in Africa”

Coordinated by Segun Afolabi & Servais Martial Akpaca

Introduction

Tafsiri, Pan-African Journal of Translation and Interpretation invites researchers to present original and well researched contributions in the form of articles, research reports, reviews and interviews around the theme “Issues in Translation and Interpretation in Africa” for publication in its inaugural issue. The aim of the journal is to encourage and promote rigorous research that explores the teaching and practice of intercultural communication, particularly in the African context. The ultimate objective of the journal is to propel the development of translation and interpretation in Africa, an undeniably multilingual continent with dire needs in intercultural communication.

Translation and interpretation have often been considered as important communication tools among different cultures and languages. Despite the comparative advancement observed in many parts of the world, interpreting and translation are still unregulated activities that receive very little recognition in most African countries. Yet, translators and interpreters perform challenging work in sensitive sectors such as security, health, politics, diplomacy, law, finance, education, immigration, telecommunications, social work, etc. In addition, a high proportion of translation and interpreting work is known to be carried out by untrained, unqualified bilingual persons, especially in public service contexts such as health and social work (Taibi, 2011). In most cases there is no requirement relating to qualifications, training, experience or continuing professional development (Pym et al., 2012). Although professional associations of translators and interpreters exist in some African countries, it has been observed that many of them merely serve in an advisory capacity or are for educational purposes rather than carrying out regulatory functions. In the same vein, some of these professional bodies still lack the deserved legislation or official recognition by governments of their respective countries (Bandia, 2001; Simpson, 2007a). Another issue of concern is the predominance of translation and interpretation activities from and into inherited European languages (English and French especially), while African languages enjoy less focus (Simpson, 2007b). These and many more are the issues we invite scholars to interrogate and come up with viable solutions towards revamping and optimizing translation studies and practice in Africa.

Mains areas of intervention

The mains areas of intervention suggested are as follows:

Translating/Interpreting from and into African Languages;

Translator/Interpreter Training;

History of Translation/Interpretation;

Translation/Interpretation Theory;

Translation/Interpretation Practice;

Translation/Interpretation Market Needs;

Computer-aided Translation/Interpretation;

Professional Associations of Translators/Interpreters in Africa.

Conditions for Submission

Tafsiri publishes in French and English languages. It practices peer-review and has an anti-plagiarism policy in line with that of Grenier des savoirs. Abstracts as well as final papers will be submitted exclusively online to the following address:

https://www.revues.scienceafrique.org/formulaire/

Before sending their final papers, authors are implored to download the style sheet and to strictly respect the presentation standards that they will find at this address:

https://www.revues.scienceafrique.org/tafsiri/politiques/instruction-aux-auteurs-et-aux-autrices/

Deadlines

Call for papers open: April 26, 2020

Deadline for submission of abstracts (online only): June 26, 2020

Authors receive notice of acceptance after assessment of abstracts: July 5, 2020

Submission of full version of papers for assessment (online only: September 30, 2020

Expected publication date: December 20, 2020

Editorial Committee

AFOLABI Segun (Co-editor) – Université Laval/CRÉDIT, Canada

AJAGBE Steve – Translation Section, West African Health Organisation, Burkina Faso

AKPACA Servais Martial (Co-editor) – Unversité d’Abomey-Calavi, Bénin

HAMMED Isiaq – University of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

IGWE Chidi – University of Regina, Canada

MADUEKE Sylvia I.C. – University of Alberta, Canada

MUYIA Jescah Abuti – African International University, Kenya

OYETOYAN Damilola – Linguo Essence Services, Norway

Scientific Committee

AMOSU Tundonu – Lagos State University, Nigeria

AROKOYO Dare – Hundegbe North American University, Bénin

BANDIA Paul – Concordia University, Canada

BIRMA Mariam – Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria

CHACHU Sewoenam – University of Ghana

CHE Joseph – ASTI, University of Buea, Cameroon

GAMBIER Yves – University of Turku, Finland

GARANE Jeanne – University of South Carolina, USA

GILE Daniel – Université Paris 3 – Sorbonne Nouvelle, France

GUÉVEL Zélie – Université Laval, Canada

ILOH Ngozi – University of Benin, Nigeria

JAY-RAYON IBRAHIM AIBO Laurence – University of Massachusetts Amherst, USA

KOLAWOLE Samuel – University of Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria

MEBITAGHAN Rita – Delta State University, Nigeria

MOPOHO Raymond – Dalhousie University, Canada

SAMBOU Aly – Université Gaston Berger de Saint-Louis, Sénégal

TOSSOU Pascal – Université d’Abomey-Calavi, Bénin

References

Bandia, P. (2001). “African Tradition” In Routledge Encyclopedia of Translation Studies, Baker Mona (ed.) 295-305. New York: Routledge.

__________ (2005). “Esquisse d’une histoire de la traduction en Afrique” Meta, vol. 50, n° 3, 957-971.

Pym, A., F. Grin, C. Sfreddo, & L. J. C. Andy (2012). The Status of the Translation Profession in the European Union. Luxembourg: European Commission.

Simpson, E. (2007a). “Translators and Interpreters in Africa: Profession and Practice” In Translation Interventions, E. Simpson (ed), 36-45. Lagos/Abuja: Interlingua Limited.

__________ (2007b). “Translating and Interpreting languages of limited diffusion: A comparison of the African situation and the Scandinavian case” In Translation Interventions, E. Simpson (ed), 46-52. Lagos/Abuja: Interlingua Limited.

Taibi, M. (2011). "Public Service Translation" In The Oxford Handbook of Translation Studies, K. Malmkjær & K. Windle (ed.), 214–227. Oxford: Oxford University Press.