Emory University's Department of French and Italian announces a Lectureship in French to begin fall 2022 with a 3/2 teaching load. We seek a scholar-practitioner passionate about teaching French at all levels of the undergraduate French curriculum, especially at the 100, 200 and 300 levels. The new colleague will join a dynamic group of colleagues in French, Francophone, and Italian Studies and will have access to research and professionalization funds as a member of our faculty. The appointment at the level of Lecturer or Senior Lecturer will depend on qualifications and experience.

The ideal candidate will:

- have a PhD in French, Francophone Studies, Applied Linguistics, or a closely related field, completed by August 2022

- demonstrate native or near-native proficiency in French and English

- be proficient in current trends in language pedagogy such as communicative and multiliteracies approaches, and be familiar with ACTFL and CEFR guidelines

- have the ability to teach a course in advanced writing skills

- provide clear evidence of teaching effectiveness (course evaluations, observation reports, letters of recommendation, syllabi and other supporting materials)

- demonstrate a commitment to teaching and mentoring a diverse student body

- have the ability to coordinate programs, develop pedagogical materials (syllabi, exams, etc.), and participate in outreach activities

Review of materials will begin 10/20/2021. Applications received up to 30 days after review begins will be given full consideration. The appointment will begin on September 1, 2022. Only applications submitted through Interfolio will be considered. Paper applications will not be accepted. Application must include a cover letter, a curriculum vitae, a teaching portfolio providing clear evidence of teaching effectiveness, and three letters of recommendation. All applicants are also required to submit a brief statement describing their experience and vision regarding the teaching and mentorship of students of diverse backgrounds. Candidates will be asked to submit additional supporting materials if selected to participate further in the recruitment process.

Lecture-track appointments at Emory are renewable contracts for three, five, or seven years depending on rank. Appointments have career trajectories with opportunities for promotion from Lecturer to Senior Lecturer to Professor of Pedagogy. For more information on the lecture-track at Emory see: http://college.emory.edu/faculty/faculty/promotion-lecture-track.html

Emory University, Atlanta, GA is an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer. Women, minorities, people with disabilities and veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. The successful candidate will be expected to abide by the faculty responsibilities outlined by the Emory College of Arts and Sciences: http://college.emory.edu/faculty/documents/faculty/faculty-responsibilities.pdf

Please direct questions to Vincent Bruyère, Chair of the search committee: vbruyer@emory.edu