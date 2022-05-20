The Department of Modern Languages at Aberystwyth is looking to appoint a Lecturer in French (Teaching and Research), to contribute to core teaching in French Studies and French language. You will teach a combination of cultural modules and language modules within the undergraduate provision of the Department. You will have an excellent command of written and spoken French and English, and a well-established research trajectory which will enable you to make an important contribution to the University’s REF submission for Modern Languages. You will have experience of teaching French language at university level, and the ability to teach a range of topics at undergraduate level. The role will also include administration and student welfare responsibilities as well as participation in a range of student recruitment activities. Applications are invited from suitable candidates from any field of 20th- and 21st-century French and Francophone cultures.



To make an informal enquiry, please contact Dr Guy Baron at gub@aber.ac.uk.



Ref: ML.22.4195



