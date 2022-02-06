Lecturer in French



Department: Arts and Sciences | French and Italian



The Department of French and Italian seeks to hire three full-time, non-tenure-track lecturers in the fields of French language teaching and French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and/or cinemas.



The College of Arts and Sciences at The Ohio State University is the largest college and the academic heart of the university. The College hosts 81 majors and offers courses in approximately 31 languages. With 38 departments, 20+ world-class research centers, and more than 2,000 faculty and staff members, students have the unique opportunity to study with the best artists, scholars, and scientists in their field. The College values diversity and offers a supportive, open, and inclusive community, and the work of the Department of French and Italian offers services and programming that reflect these values.



Summary of Duties :



Appointment terms are up to three academic years beginning in Autumn 2022, with the possibility of renewals based on positive performance and department needs. A full-time (100%) appointment entails teaching four undergraduate courses per semester. Teaching duties include language courses at the beginning and intermediate levels, potentially more advanced courses in French, and general education courses in English. Depending on the needs of the department and the expertise of the candidate, one of these courses may be replaced either periodically or permanently with a defined service role. Other expectations include interacting with students during regular office hours; attending meetings when required; and contributing to a positive work environment. Near-native or native French skills required. Candidates with expertise in sub-Saharan and/or Caribbean Francophonie are particularly encouraged to apply, although positions are open to all specializations. The Department of French and Italian at The Ohio State University is committed to advancing inclusion and equity in all its forms. We foster a culture of collegiality that values diversity and invite applicants from all backgrounds to apply.



The Ohio State University Benefits :



Required Qualifications :



Master's degree in French and Francophone Studies, World Language Teaching, or related discipline;

native or near-native fluency in French and English;

record of excellence in teaching French language courses, especially at the college/university level;

strong understanding of current best practices in second language pedagogy and interest in further professional development;

versatility to teach multiple levels as well as large enrollment courses taught in English;

willingness and ability to teach either face-to-face or online as needed;

willingness to teach anytime between 8 am and 5:15 pm weekdays as needed;

ability to work collegially and effectively with both students and colleagues from diverse backgrounds as well as foster an inclusive classroom environment;



Desired Qualifications :



Ph.D. in French and Francophone Studies, World Language Teaching, or related discipline;

familiarity with synchronous and asynchronous online tools for language teaching.



Application Instructions :



Submit the following required materials via Workday application



brief cover letter that explicitly addresses the summary of duties and qualifications;

curriculum vitae;

2-3 recent, complete sets of teaching evaluations from students; and

teaching philosophy that discusses world language teaching and how it informs your classroom instruction.



Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until positions are filled. For additional information related to these positions, please contact Professor Jennifer Willging, willging.1@osu.edu.



Location: Hagerty Hall (0037)



Position Type: Term (Fixed Term)



Scheduled Hours: 40



Shift: First Shift



Salary Grade: Negotiable Grade Profile Annual



