Lecturer / Assistant Professor in French as a Foreign Language (Univ. of Nizwa)

Lecturer / Assistant Professor in French as a Foreign Language (Priority to multilingual speakers)

The University of Nizwa is the second top university in the Sultanate of Oman and the first among the private universities in research. It is a non-profit academic institution, governed by its faculty. It aims to broadly educate students and equip them with values, knowledge and life skills needed to enrich their lives and enable them to meaningfully contribute to the progress of society.

Applicants should be able to begin work in Fall 2020 academic semester at the beginning of September 2020.

Minimum Requirement

PhD/Masters in the field of specialization (Bachelor and Master's degrees should be in the same field of general specialization from a recognized university).

3-5 years teaching experience in a recognized University/ College.

Good research record; Research publications in peer reviewed journals (according to rank).

Expertise in curriculum development, accreditation process, institutional partnership/linkages, academic advising, strategic and operational planning, quality management and organization of conferences, seminars, workshops and exhibitions.

Potential to establish an active research program involving undergraduate and Master's-level students.

Knowledge of contemporary teaching practices and E-learning.

Willingness to contribute to the academic development of the department.

Application Process: Submit a formal application letter, curriculum vitae, educational and experience certificates (including reference Contact information), letter of experience, electronically to the following email:

cas-recruit@unizwa.edu.om

Please note: DFL-FL should be included in the email subject.

Last day of receiving applications is February 29th, 2020