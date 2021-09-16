The Journal of Avant-Garde Studies (JAGS) and its guest editors invite submissions for the special issue “Las Vanguardistas: Spanish Women Poets in Transnational Contexts (1920–1975)”.

By proposing this special issue, we aim to foster a global understanding of avant-garde movements and highlight the key role of Spanish women poets in the transnational avant-garde scene from the 1920s to the 1970s. To this end, we welcome academic articles that focus on, but are not limited to, the following topics:

Transnational Literary Networks between Spanish, European and Latin American Women Poets. Spanish Women and the Avant-Garde Press: Women’s Contributions to Avant-Garde Magazines. Spanish Women and Salon Culture: Women’s Participation in Avant-Garde Literary Circles, Institutions, Academies and Salons. Spanish Women and their Contribution to Avant-Garde Movements (Ultraísmo, Surrealismo, Estridentismo, Creacionismo, Dadaísmo etc.). Spanish Avant-Garde Poetry in Translation. Circulation and Dissemination of Avant-Garde Poetry through the Work of Translators. Spanish Women Poets and Avant-Garde Theater. Spanish Women Poets and Avant-Garde Cinema. Comparative Approaches to Women’s Poetry. Avant-Garde Themes and Motifs in a Comparative Context (case studies are welcome). Spain’s Exclusion from Studies of the International Avant-Garde. Generational Approaches to Spanish Avant-Garde Poetry and How to Move Beyond the Generational Model. Beyond the “Center” vs. “Periphery” Paradigm. Attempts to “Transnationalize” and “Decenter” the Avant-Garde by Including Spanish Women Poets in our Corpus.

Scholars at any stage of their research are invited to submit their articles by the 25th of February 2022. Articles should be written in English (6000-7000 words) and sent to the guest editors via e-mail: christina.bezari@ugent.be and juanita.olivera@umu.se

The preferred language for typesetting is American-English. Instructions for authors can be found on the website of the Journal of Avant-Garde Studies. For further information, please don’t hesitate to contact us.