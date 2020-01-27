université de Buéa, Cameroun

APPEL A CONTRIBUTION

La poésie camerounaise hier et aujourd’hui : enjeux épistémologiques et perspectives critiques

Dans le champ des genres littéraires, la poésie s’avère particulière en ce qu’elle est capable de rayonner comme une envoûtante combinaison de mots. Certains critiques l’appréhendent alors comme une sublimation de la vie et du langage. Ce d’autant que, dans son essence, ce genre se révèle une forme d’expression littéraire où se côtoient lyrisme, esthétique et musicalité (inspiration, beauté, rythme, versification et musique). Selon qu’elle traduit des sentiments et les stylise pour plaire, ou qu’elle réfléchit à leur sujet, elle revêt plusieurs formes : elle peut être descriptive, philosophique, lyrique, didactique, etc. Qui plus est, qu’elle se donne à voir ou à écouter, elle est capable de catalyser l’action dans le domaine sociopolitique, comme en témoignent certaines péripéties caractéristiques du mouvement poétique camerounais.

En effet, le 23 janvier 1960, Louis-Marie Pouka-Mbague, René Philombe, Remy Medou Mvomo et d’autres poètes et écrivains camerounais se sont mobilisés pour réveiller la conscience des masses en faisant revivre nos us et coutumes. Aussi, pour contribuer à l’histoire littéraire et artistique du Cameroun, ont-ils rassemblé tous les documents. Par ailleurs, ils voulaient, sans distinguer les langues dans lesquelles ces œuvres étaient écrites, vulgariser par tous les moyens les productions d’auteurs camerounais.

Une petite randonnée heuristique et herméneutique au cœur du champ poétique actuel peut d’ailleurs permettre d’en apprécier la richesse. Ainsi, que l’on aborde la production camerounaise dans la perspective de Denis Labouret et André Meunier (2000), pour qui la littérarité du texte poétique intègre essentiellement l’harmonie sonore et l’harmonie visuelle, c’est-à-dire la valeur représentative des mots et la mise en page respectivement, ce ne sont que des coups d’éclats que certains poètes réservent aux lecteurs. Pour preuve, « Dernière heure » d’Emmanuel Ekeke Moukouri :

« Dernière heure »

« Me voici sur les routes, en lambeaux flottants :

Sans amour, sans maman, sans joie et sans sourire.

Accablé de misère et de soucis troublants

Je rôde si pauvre et nul passant n’en soupire.

Allons, mon vieux manteau, allons, âme en délire.

Faut-il qu’un vagabond se charge lourdement ?

La terre maudite à mon avanie aspire,

La honte me poursuit, m’assiège puissamment.

Il souffle contre moi un vent que rien n’arrête.

Lassé je me décide à rebrousser chemin,

Pensif, le cœur serré, le regret en mes mains.

Et je vais…n’importe où la mort me surprendra,

J’irai, brave, dans l’abîme de la tempête

Comme un oiseau blessé qui meurt, la tête en bas. »

L’extrait suivant du Temps des titans de Jacques Fame Ndongo s’avère auréolé de la même harmonie sonore et visuelle :

« Le temps des titans »

« Bel aède ruisselant

De talent

Et d’allant.

Conte –moi le temps

Des titans

Epatants

Et de notre génie d’antan.

Et présent

Et futur

Et pur.

Jeunes Nègres à la cervelle de touraco

Et à l’esprit hanté par les gratte-ciel et les échos » (Le Temps…p.73).

Ce sont là, concrètement, un exemple de sonnet sublimant la forme du texte par Ekeke et un exemple d’alternance entre passage à la ligne et fractionnement illustré par Fame Ndongo dans le poème « Le temps des titans », l’un et l’autre soulignant l’incertitude de la vie et l’excellence de certains aïeux d’Afrique.

Que l’on s’en tienne à la Sémiotique de la poésie de Michael Riffaterre, qui alterne bien sûr étape heuristique et phase herméneutique, le décodage structural met en rapport des éléments apparemment dissociés du texte qui sont, en fait, des « variants » de la même matrice structurale. Tel apparaît par exemple le thème de la violence et de la mort qui marquent la présence coloniale au Cameroun en particulier et en Afrique en général, aux premières heures des luttes d’émancipation nationale, matrice structurale des deux productions suivantes, « Ils sont venus » et « Indépendance », respectivement de François Sengat Kuo et Charles Ngandé :

« Ils sont venus «

« Ils sont venus

au clair de lune

au rythme de tam-tam

ce soir-là

comme toujours

l’on dansait

l’on riait

brillant avenir

ils sont venus

civilisation

bibles sous le bras

fusils en mains

les morts se sont entassés

l’on a pleuré

et le tam-tam s’est tu

silence profond comme la mort »

« Indépendance »

« Nous avons pleuré toute la nuit

L’étape a été longue

Et la perdrix a chanté timidement

Dans un matin de brouillard

Chants illuminés de cataractes d’espérance

Espérance d’une aurore aux dents de balafons.

Et la perdrix s’est tue

Car son chant s’est éteint dans la gorge

D’un python

Et le tam-tam s’est tu

Et le grelot n’a plus ri sur la jaune savane

Et le deuil a planté sa case dans la cour du village.

Sang ! Sang ! Sang !

Femmes, terrez-vous le soir dans vos enclos :

Le Fusil passe. »

Pour différents et dissociés sur le plan formel qu’ils soient, ces deux textes ne renferment pas moins les mêmes variants, les mêmes schèmes ou composantes esthétiques: la mort et les pleurs subséquents à la violence coloniale.

Que l’on s’en tienne à l’approche poétique que prône Daniel Delas (1984 : 18 , 19), certains textes camerounais rayonnent d’une fructueuse polysémie désignée, dans Poétique/Pratique, « ambigüité poétique ». Celle-ci tient au fait que, selon Delas, le texte poétique utilise le système de la langue et semble donc renvoyer aux mêmes objets du monde extralinguistique. Dans les extraits respectifs suivants de Jean Claude Awono et de Nathalie Etokè, cette ambigüité se rapporte au référent « Cameroun ». Ainsi, dans le poème « Puis mon pays », Awono affirme : « Il faudra beaucoup de bras /Pour entasser ce pays que les pillages/ Ont mêlé aux gravats ». Pour lui, Cameroun rime avec dislocation. A côté de cette image désastreuse, la poétesse Etokè quant à elle conjugue, dans « Cameroun mon pays » cette nation avec « Terre fertile en despotes », « l’Afrique en miniature ». Au surplus, elle cite, des vers16 à 25, « Bafoussam/Bamenda/Bertoua/Buea/Douala/Ebolowa/Garoua/Maroua/Ngaoundéré/Yaoundé », les chefs-lieux des dix régions du pays, comme pour évoquer l’idée que le vocable « Cameroun » réfère à la diversité géographique, humaine et culturelle de ce pays. Voilà toute une pluralité de prédicats rattachés au mot « Cameroun ».

S’agissant du sous-champ poétique du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, la première dynamique qui remonte à la fin des années 1950 est impulsée par des auteurs tels que Bernard Fonlon, Sankie Maimo, Mbella Sone Dipoko ou encore Bongasu Tanta Kishani qui entreprennent, pour certains, de se départir de l’imitation des Colons pour un ancrage thématique, éthique et esthétique dans le socle culturel local. Depuis les années 2000, un renouveau bat son plein. Il est marqué par la prise en compte essentielle du lien interpénétratif entre nature, culture, histoire, politique, éthique et environnement. The Passing wind (1991) et Forest Echoes (2010) de Nol Alembong illustrent cette tendance. Publié en 2017 par Eunice Ngongkum, l’essai intitulé Anglophone Cameroon poetry in the environmental matrix réverbère bien cette dimension.

En fait, riche et diversifiée à l’image du pays, la poésie camerounaise est à la fois chant de louange et de dénonciation, de plainte et d’espoir, de paix et de guerre, de nostalgie, de résignation et de révolte, d’immersion dans les facettes du réel national. Le présent appel adresse les problématiques que suscite le mouvement poétique camerounais depuis la nuit des temps en revisitant sa trajectoire. Les axes non exhaustifs ci-après peuvent être explorés :

La poésie camerounaise aujourd’hui : exploration des tours, entours et contours, des intérêts thématiques, esthétiques et éthiques. La poésie camerounaise aujourd’hui et demain : perspectives, expectatives et prospectives heuristiques pour le devenir d’un art et d’un peuple Poésie, (in)activité et/ou proactivité : à quelle source féconde s’abreuve la poésie camerounaise ? Mouvement poétique et ingénierie de la conscience nationale : jeux et enjeux heuristiques et épistémologiques. Poésie et postulation du vivre ensemble : fondements et enseignements éthiques

Les propositions de communication d’environ 400 mots, auxquelles sont associés le titre, le nom du contributeur, son institution de rattachement, une biographie de cinq lignes maximum ainsi que des mots–clés, doivent être envoyées aux adresses suivantes : edmokwe@yahoo.com; eyonapiers@gmail.com; blaisetsoualla@gmail.com

Calendrier prévisionnel :

-Réception des propositions de communication –Date limite : Mardi, 30 juin 2020.

-Retour des avis : Vendredi, 31 juillet 2020.

-Date de la journée d’étude : Vendredi, 04 septembre 2020.

-Lieu : CURELF, Université de Buea-Cameroun

-Mars-avril 2021 : publication des actes de la journée d’études.

Comité scientifique :

Président : Pr Nol Alembong Université de Buea, Cameroun

Membres :

-Pr. Richard Laurent Omgba, Université de Yaoundé1, Cameroun

-Pr Marcelline Nnomo, Université de Yaoundé1 Cameroun

-Pr Emmanuel Matateyou, Université de Yaoundé1 Cameroun

-Pr. Pierre Fandio, Université de Buea, Cameroun

-Pr Pierre Medehouegnon A., Université d’Abomey Calavi, Bénin

-Pr Louis Obou, Université Félix Houphouet Boigny, Côte d’Ivoire

- Pr Coulibaly Daouda, Université de Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

-Pr Pascal Okri Tossou, Université d’Abomey Calavi, Bénin

- Pr Laure Clémence Capo Chichi, Université d’Abomey Calavi, Bénin

-Pr N’Guessan Kouadio G, Université F Houphouet Boigny, Côte d’Ivoire

-Pr Silué Lèfara, Université Félix Houphouet Boigny, Côte d’Ivoire

-Pr Pierre Claver Mongui, Université Omar Bongo, Gabon

- Pr.Pierre Martial Abessolo , Université de Buea, Cameroun

-Pr. Pierre Suzanne Eyenga Onana, Université de Yaoundé1, Cameroun

-Pr. Edouard Mokwe, Université de Buea, Cameroun

-Dr. Blaise Tsoualla, Université de Buea, Cameroun

Coordonnateurs : Edouard Mokwe, Université de Buea ; Pierre Suzanne Eyenga Onana, Université de Yaoundé 1, Blaise Tsoualla, Université de Buea.

CALL FOR PAPERS

Cameroon poetry yesterday and today: epistemological issues and critical perspectives

In the field of literary genres, poetry is special in that it is able to radiate as a bewitching combination of words. Some critics see it as a sublimation of life and language. All the more so since, in its essence, this genre reveals itself as a form of literary expression where lyricism, aesthetics and musicality (inspiration, beauty, rhythm, versification and music) rub shoulders. Depending on whether it translates feelings and stylizes them to please, or whether it reflects on them, it takes on several forms: it can be descriptive, philosophical, lyrical, didactic, etc. Moreover, whether it is seen or listened to, it is capable of catalyzing action in the socio-political field, as can be seen in some of the characteristic events of the Cameroonian poetic movement.

Indeed, on 23 January 1960, Louis-Marie Pouka-Mbague, René Philombe, Remy Medou Mvomo and other Cameroonian poets and writers mobilized to awaken the consciousness of the masses by reviving our customs and habits. To contribute to the literary and artistic history of Cameroon, they have gathered all the documents. Moreover, they wanted, without distinguishing the languages in which these works were written, to popularize by all means the productions of Cameroonian authors.

A short heuristic and hermeneutic hike in the heart of the current poetic field can moreover enable us to appreciate its richness. Thus, if we approach Cameroonian production from the perspective of Denis Labouret and André Meunier (2000), for whom the literality of the poetic text essentially integrates sound harmony and visual harmony, that is to say the representative value of the words and the layout respectively, these are only glimpses that some poets reserve for readers. For proof, "Dernière heure" by Emmanuel Ekeke Moukouri :

" Dernière heure "

"Here I am on the roads, in floating tatters:

No love, no mommy, no joy, no smile.

Overwhelmed by misery and troubling worries

I prowl so poor and no one passing by sighs.

Come on, old coat, come on, soul gone wild.

Must a vagabond be heavily laden?

The cursed earth to my advance sucks,

Shame pursues me, lays siege to me mightily.

It blows against me a wind that nothing can stop.

Tired, I decide to turn back,

Thoughtful, tight-hearted, regret in my hands.

And I go... anywhere death will surprise me,

I will go, bravely, into the storm's abyss...

Like a wounded bird dying upside down. »

The following excerpt from Jacques Fame Ndongo's Time of the Titans proves to be haloed with the same sound and visual harmony:

"Time of the Titans"

"Beautiful streaming cedar

Talented

And going.

Tell me about the weather

Titans.

Amazing

And our genius of yesteryear.

And present

And future

And pure.

Young Negroes with touraco brains...

And to the spirit haunted by skyscrapers and echoes" (Le Temps des titans, p.73).

These are, concretely, an example of a sonnet sublimating the form of the text by Ekeke and an example of alternation between line and split illustrated by Fame Ndongo in the poem "The Time of the Titans" (Le temps des titans), both of which underline the uncertainty of life and the excellence of certain ancestors of Africa.

Sticking to Michael Riffaterre's Semiotics of Poetry, which of course alternates heuristic and hermeneutic stages, structural decoding brings together elements apparently dissociated from the text that are, in fact, "variants" of the same structural matrix. Such appears, for example, the theme of violence and death that mark the colonial presence in Cameroon in particular and in Africa in general, in the early hours of the struggles for national emancipation, the structural matrix of the two following productions, “They have come " and "Independence", respectively by François Sengat Kuo and Charles Ngandé:

"They have come"

"They have come/in the moonlight/to the beat of tam-tam/that night/as ever/we were dancing/laughed/brighter future/they came/civilization/Bibles under the arm/rifles in hand/the dead have piled up/one cried/and the tom-tom went silent/"silence as deep as death."

"Independence"

"We cried all night

It's been a long journey

And the partridge shyly sang

On a foggy morning

Songs illuminated by cataracts of hope

Hope for a dawn with balafon teeth.

And the partridge fell silent

For his song went out in the throat...

Of a python

And the tom-tom went silent

And the bell hasn't laughed anymore about the savannah yellow

And the mourner has planted his hut in the courtyard of the village

Though formally different and dissociated, these two texts contain the same variants, the same aesthetic patterns or components: death and the subsequent cries of colonial violence.

Following the poetic approach advocated by Daniel Delas (1984: 18, 19), some Cameroon texts radiate a fruitful polysemy that in Poétique/Pratique is referred to as "poetic ambiguity". This ambiguity stems from the fact that, according to Delas, the poetic text uses the system of language and thus seems to refer to the same objects in the extralinguistic world. In the following excerpts from Jean Claude Awono and Nathalie Etokè respectively, this ambiguity refers to the referent "Cameroon". Thus, in the poem "Puis mon pays", Awono asserts: "It will take many arms /To pile up this country that the looters / Have mixed with the rubble". For him, Cameroon rhymes with dislocation. Alongside this disastrous image, the poetess Etokè, for her part, conjugates, in "Cameroon my country", this nation with "Land fertile with despots", "Africa in miniature". In addition, she quotes, from verses 16 to 25,

"Bafoussam/Bamenda/Bertoua/Buea/Douala/Ebolowa/Garoua/Maroua/Ngaoundéré/Yaoundé", the chief towns of the ten regions of the country, as if to evoke the idea that the word "Cameroon" refers to the geographical, human and cultural diversity of this country. There is a whole plurality of predicates attached to the word "Cameroon".

With regard to the poetic subfield of the North-West and South-West, the first dynamic that dates back to the late 1950s is driven by authors such as Bernard Fonlon, Sankie Maimo, Mbella Sone Dipoko or Bongasu Tanta Kishani who undertake, for some of them, to move away from imitating the colonists for a thematic, ethical and aesthetic anchoring in the local cultural base. Since the 2000s, a revival has been in full swing. It is marked by the essential consideration of the interpenetrative link between nature, culture, history, politics, ethics and the environment. The Passing wind (1991) and Forest Echoes (2010) by Nol Alembong illustrate this trend. Published in 2017 by Eunice Ngongkum, the essay entitled Anglophone Cameroon poetry in the environmental matrix reflects this dimension well.

In fact, rich and diverse in the image of the country, Cameroonian poetry is at once a song of praise and denunciation, complaint and hope, peace and war, nostalgia, resignation and revolt, immersion in the facets of the national reality. The present appeal addresses the problems that the Cameroonian poetic movement has raised since the dawn of time by revisiting its trajectory. The following non-exhaustive axes can be explored:

a. Cameroon poetry today: exploration of the turns, twists and turns, thematic, aesthetic and ethical interests.

b. Cameroon poetry today and tomorrow: perspectives, expectations and heuristic prospectives for the future of an art and a people.

c. Poetry, (in) activity and/or proactivity: what is the fertile source of Cameroon poetry?

d. Poetic movement and engineering of national consciousness: heuristic and epistemological games and issues.

e. Poetry and the postulation of living together: foundations and ethical teachings

Proposals of approximately 400 words, including the title, the name of the contributor, his or her institution, a biography of no more than five lines and keywords, should be sent to the following addresses: edmokwe@yahoo.com; eyonapiers@gmail.com; blaisetsoualla@gmail.com.

Forecast schedule:

-Reception of communication proposals -Deadline: Tuesday, 30 June 2020.

-Return of opinions: Friday, 31 July 2020.

-Date of the study day: Friday, 04 September 2020.

-Place: CURELF, University of Buea-Cameroon.

-March-April 2021: publication of the proceedings of the study day.

Scientific Committee:

President: Pr Nol Alembong University of Buea, Cameroon

Members:

-Pr. Richard Laurent Omgba, University of Yaounde1, Cameroon

-Pr Marcelline Nnomo, University of Yaounde1, Cameroon

-Pr Emmanuel Matateyou, University of Yaounde1

-Pr. Pierre Fandio, University of Buea, Cameroon

-Pr Pierre Medehouegnon A., University of Abomey Calavi, Benin

-Pr Louis Obou, Felix Houphouet Boigny University, Ivory Coast

- Pr Coulibaly Daouda, University of Bouake, Ivory Coast

-Pr Pascal Okri Tossou, University d’Abomey Calavi, Benin

- Pr Laure Clemence Capo Chichi, University d’Abomey Calavi, Benin

-Pr N’Guessan Kouadio G, F. Houphouet Boigny University, Ivory Coast

-Pr Silué Lèfara, F. Houphouet Boigny University, Ivory Coast

-Pr Pierre Claver Mongui, Omar Bongo University, Gabon

- Pr.Pierre Martial Abessolo , University of Buea, Cameroon

-Pr. Pierre Suzanne Eyenga Onana, University of Yaoundé1, Cameroon

-Pr. Edouard Mokwe, University of Buea, Cameroon

-Dr. Blaise Tsoualla, University of Buea, Cameroon

Coordonnateurs : Edouard Mokwe, University of Buea ; Pierre Suzanne Eyenga Onana, University of Yaounde 1, Blaise Tsoualla, University of Buea.