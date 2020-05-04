(english version below)

La pandémie en science-fiction.

Quand la réalité rejoint la fiction : l’imaginaire à l’aune des pandémies au fil des siècles

Appel à textes pour un numéro spécial de Stella Incognita

L’apparition du virus COVID-19 à Wuhan en Chine en novembre 2019 a profondément bouleversé notre façon d’envisager l’équilibre mondial. Déployant une rhétorique guerrière, la classe politique se veut « en guerre. Pas contre une autre nation, mais contre un ennemi invisible et insaisissable. » (Emmanuel Macron, 16 mars 2020), ou prête à assumer le rôle de « chef de guerre » (« wartime president ») (Donald Trump, 28 mars 2020). Le combat contre la maladie ne présente pourtant pas, loin s’en faut, un front commun.

Depuis l’instauration d’un confinement généralisé et l’obligation, pour chaque individu, de limiter ses déplacements en vue d’endiguer la pandémie, la plus grande partie des systèmes politiques ont constaté la difficulté, voire, dans certains cas, l’impossibilité de lutter de manière efficace contre une menace virale de grande échelle. Toutefois, les approches différentes prises par les gouvernements amènent à se poser un certain nombre de questions sur les priorités de chacun d’entre eux : la reprise économique, l’« immunité collective », le maintien de l’ordre, les libertés individuelles, etc. L’État se trouve ainsi mis en cause, et plus particulièrement le système capitaliste. L’arrêt de l’activité humaine – à savoir, en ce qui concerne les pays dits « développés », la diminution de la production et de la consommation, et, conséquemment, de la pollution, – a, de façon évidente, un effet direct sur l’environnement. Ce phénomène met également en avant la dépendance de nos sociétés à une économie globalisée (importations, délocalisations).

La pandémie met ainsi à nu l’auto-insuffisance ; la paralysie économique qui s’ensuit précipite, ou enfonce un peu plus encore, une partie de la population dans la misère. La maladie rend en outre visible, de manière violente, une mise en concurrence entre, d’un côté, la santé publique et, de l’autre, une économie axée sur la rentabilité et prompte aux coupes budgétaires drastiques : il faudrait travailler coûte que coûte dans un système qui privilégie la continuité du tissu économique face au bien commun des individus. Déchirés entre des besoins vitaux et des besoins créés de toutes pièces par une société fondée sur le profit et l’individualisme, les citoyens ne savent plus à quelle théorie du complot se vouer.

La pandémie nous met face à nos contradictions et nous interroge quant à la place de l’être humain dans un écosystème : il faudrait imaginer de nouvelles manières de « faire société », vivre ensemble différemment, et finalement créer d’autres modes de fonctionnement où l’humanité ne pense plus à l’échelle de nations ou d’États mis en concurrence, mais bien à l’échelle de la planète. Le réseau international des professionnels de la santé publique, de même que les multiples travaux de recherche, les échanges intenses d’informations scientifiques, montrent une voie, pendant que les querelles entre chefs d’États et l’absence de solidarité européenne et mondiale en montrent une autre

Le thème de la pandémie traverse depuis longtemps la littérature : Montaigne (Les Essais, tome 3, chap. 12, 1595), comme Daniel Defoe (A Journal of the Plague Year, 1722) ou Georges Didi-Huberman (Memorandum de la peste. Le fléau d’imaginer, 1983) donnent tous leur version, témoignage, reconstitution ou version fantasmée de la progression de la peste sur le continent européen. L’épidémie y est décrite comme un nœud temporel, qui redéfinit la chronologie de nos sociétés en un « avant » et un « après ».

La science-fiction, coutumière des menaces auxquelles l’humanité doit faire face afin de seulement survivre, la science-fiction qui aide à repenser les notions de communautés mais également de sécurité et, pourquoi pas, de bonheur, a rapidement fait du thème de la catastrophe pandémique un élément narratif d’autant plus déterminant qu’il autorise à facilement naviguer entre les genres.

En effet, si Karel Čapek s’empare du thème de l’épidémie pour se moquer de ses contemporains avec sa verve satirique dans La Fabrique d’Absolu (Továrna na absolutno, 1922) ou encore La Maladie blanche (Bílá nemoc, 1937), Frank Herbert préfère construire une critique politique où c’est la société elle-même qui semble assumer la fonction de maladie arbitraire (The White Plague, 1982) ; Deon Meyer, quant à lui, s’attèle à mettre en perspective la pauvreté, la densité de population dans les villes, les systèmes de santé affaiblis, la corruption et l’incurie des dirigeants qui font prospérer une circulation rapide des virus, mais aussi à imaginer comment les rescapés de la pandémie créent une nouvelle démocratie (Fever, 1976). Stephen King, à son tour et sans toutefois abandonner la critique sociale qu’il affectionne, privilégie l’aspect horrifique et paranoïaque de la maladie (The Stand, 1978).

D’autres œuvres, à mi-chemin entre science-fiction et épouvante, jouent, elles, sur l’alternative qu’offre toute épidémie : sa défaite face à l’industrie et à l’ingéniosité humaines (Doomsday, Neil Marshall, 2008), ou son triomphe sur la civilisation (The Crazies, George Romero, 1973). D’autres encore nous projettent dans des sociétés profondément transformées (le cycle E-mortality de Brian Stableford ; Harmony – Project Itoh, 2008, de Satoshi Itoh ; Le Goût de l’immortalité, 2005, et Outrage et rébellion, 2009, de Catherine Dufour).

Fait exceptionnel : la crise du COVID-19 a permis de jeter une lumière crue sur plusieurs phénomènes socioéconomiques, voire philosophiques, d’importance, qui montrent combien la science-fiction est désormais rattrapée par la réalité :

Le virus obligeant à un ralentissement de l’activité industrielle permet d’entrevoir un monde où la pollution décroit et où la nature semble, progressivement, reprendre ses droits – ainsi de la chute de près de 50% des émissions de monoxyde de carbone dans la ville de New York, les animaux sauvages qui s’aventurent désormais dans les villes. Paradoxalement, c’est aussi précisément le moment où les programmes de protection des animaux manquent de dons et où des pressions sont exercées pour affaiblir les politiques environnementales.

De même, cette pandémie met un coup de projecteur sur des zones d’ombre déjà connues : les faibles salaires de ceux qui exercent des activités essentielles (infirmières, aides à domiciles, éboueurs, agriculteurs, etc.), les rudes conditions de logement du quart de la population la plus pauvre (exigus, bruyants, dégradés), les tensions intrafamiliales (violences faites aux femmes, maltraitance infantile), la solitude des personnes âgées (délaissement à domicile, cas de mauvais traitements en Ehpad), les conditions de travail des « invisibles » de l’économie (précarité des agents uberisés, accès à l’eau et au savon des chauffeurs routiers, etc.).

Le virus comme objet de fantasme – les déclarations du professeur Luc Montagnier quant à une élaboration du COVID-19 en laboratoire ; l’évangéliste argentin Ed Silvoso pour qui le virus est un outil divin qui doit ramener l’Homme vers la religion ; les arguties autour du traitement à la chloroquine préconisé par le professeur Didier Raoult ; le virus comme « canular » ou « hoax » selon Fox News ; la rumeur qui prétend que le virus a été créé par Bill Gates afin de surveiller la population par le biais de puces informatiques.

La montée en puissance du scepticisme vis-à-vis de la communauté scientifique à laquelle se substitue une communauté de « sachants » autoproclamés qui multiplient les déclarations absurdes, voire dangereuses – Donald Trump qui propose d’injecter du désinfectant aux malades afin de détruire le virus, se mettant directement en porte-à-faux avec les médecins de l’équipe de la Maison Blanche, Anthony Fauci et Deborah Birx, ou Jair Bolsonaro affirmant qu’il ne s’agit que d’une « grippette ».

La question de la solidarité et des biens communs est mise au premier plan. L’étranglement des services publics, ici des hôpitaux, met en danger les populations les plus vulnérables mais également le personnel soignant, ce à des fins budgétaires, voire idéologiques : ainsi de l’image des infirmières de l’hôpital du Mont Sinaï (État de New York) obligées de porter des sacs poubelles pour se protéger à défaut d’équipement idoine ou Dan Patrick, vice-gouverneur du Texas, déclarant que la mort des moins jeunes était sans doute un sacrifice nécessaire.

La continuité du discours propagandiste au sein de régimes autoritaires ou de dictatures qui, en falsifiant des données scientifiques ou en biaisant la chronologie de la pandémie, ralentit la portée de la coopération internationale – l’hebdomadaire La Croix titre sur le fait que Xi Jinping compte « effacer de la mémoire collective, en Chine et dans le monde, l’origine et la nature chinoise du virus » (9 mars 2020) ; la difficulté de croire aux chiffres avancés par le Ministère Russe de la Santé qui minimise largement le nombre de cas. La Corée du Nord, le Turkménistan et le Tadjikistan annoncent, quant à eux, n’avoir aucun cas de COVID-19, ce à quoi la communauté internationale n’accorde aucun crédit ; la cessation de l’aide financière des USA à l’OMS en pleine pandémie et la baisse continue du budget de la recherche.

L’appréhension de certains gouvernements quant à la montée de revendications sociales suite à une éventuelle sortie de crise ; une possible restriction des libertés publiques dénoncée par Edward Snowden dans de très nombreux entretiens. Une montée de mesures potentiellement liberticides en France, avec l’obligation d’une attestation de déplacement et l’intervention, parfois critiquée, des forces de l’ordre, mais également la surveillance par le biais d’applications sur smartphones, ou l’usage de drones pour quadriller le déplacement des populations.

Les espoirs et les déceptions potentielles d’un possible « monde d’après » imaginé, le plus souvent, par la classe politique déjà en place. En ce cas, le caractère utopique d’un monde juste et solidaire est déjà contredit par des essais comme The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism (2007) de Naomi Klein qui anticipe l’exploitation politique de la crise du COVID-19.

La recherche irrationnelle de boucs-émissaires – l’extrême-droite américaine critique l’indiscipline des quartiers pauvres accusés de propager le virus ; le professeur Ali Karami de l’Université Baqiyatallah accuse, pêle-mêle, Américains et Israéliens, tandis que pour le pasteur américain Ralph Drollinger, ce sont les homosexuels qu’il faut mettre en cause ; les menaces de mort reçues par le Dr. Anthony Fauci.

La consolidation de communautés qui privilégient leurs modèles sociaux en dépit du bien commun – l’église intégriste Saint-Nicolas-du-Chardonnet organise une messe pascale sans autorisation. Son corollaire : la désagrégation de communautés, comme l’absence volontaire de coordination du gouvernement du Premier ministre néerlandais Mark Rutte avec l’Union Européenne, le refus d’une partie des Américains de rester confinés, encouragés par Donald Trump.



La mort de personnalités (Lee Konitz, Manu Dibango, John Prine, Luis Sepulveda) qui participe à un emballement médiatique et qui, parallèlement, précipite dans l’ombre des millions de morts anonymes, tout en interrogeant notre rapport à la vieillesse, à la mort et au deuil.

La liste est bien longue de tous ces maux que soulève la pandémie, ainsi la peur que suscitent les conditions d’un futur déconfinement, ou encore la crainte d’une seconde vague virale tout aussi meurtrière.

C’est donc une époque singulière que nous vivons tous, où la communauté scientifique ne semble pas avoir de solution à courte échéance, mais ne cesse de progresser dans sa compréhension de l’infection. Personne, en effet, ne peut se vanter de dire de quoi demain sera fait… hormis, sans doute, la science-fiction. Ce moment difficile est également propice à la réflexion, à l’introspection, à la remise en question, et à l’imaginaire.

Il s’agit, en ce cas, d’un appel à texte hors normes, hors cadres, qui doit permettre de faire un état des lieux de l’imaginaire science-fictionnel confronté à la pandémie, de comprendre comment nos sociétés vivent cette maladie, comment celles-ci en ont été altérées, et comment, dans certains cas, cette pandémie a été instrumentalisée par une partie de la classe politique. Nous nous demanderons de quelle manière la science-fiction a changé notre perspective sur la maladie. Comment lire ou relire de la science-fiction après cette crise ? Comment envisager le travail d’artistes (écrivains, cinéastes…) après celle-ci, sachant que le COVID-19 intègre dès à présent notre imaginaire commun (voir la nouvelle « Toranoi: A Post-Apocalyptic COVID-19 Short Story » de Sajid Iqbal, ou le film Corona Zombies de Charles Band) ? Comment envisager l’influence du virus sur de nouvelles narrations ou sur la langue ?

Cet appel à textes donnera lieu à un numéro spécial de Stella Incognita sur « Les pandémies : l’imaginaire à l’aune des pandémies au fil des siècles ». Il est ouvert à la science-fiction sous toutes ses formes, de tous pays et sans restriction de supports. Les textes pourront être en français ou en anglais.

*

Modalités pratiques :

Comité organisateur et contacts pour information :

Danièle André : daniele.andre.univ.larochelle@gmail.com

Christophe Becker: fcaranetti@yahoo.com

Jérôme Goffette: jerome.goffette@univ-lyon1.fr

Clémentine Hougue : clementinehougue@gmail.com

*

Textes entièrement rédigés à envoyer avant le 30 août 2020 conjointement aux adresses mail ci-dessus.

Les réponses d’acceptation seront données d’ici le 30 novembre 2020.

Publication prévue approximativement au moment du colloque Stella Incognita du printemps 2021(avril-mai), sous forme d’un livre publié aux édition BoD, avec le label universitaire AAH (Association Académique pour les Humanités).

*

Précisions éditoriales :

– Les textes devront avoir été rédigés dans le fichier modèle « AAH » joint à cet appel ou à télécharger sur le site de l’association

– En dessous du titre du texte, les auteurs et autrices devront indiquer leur étiquette institutionnelle ou la façon dont il convient de les présenter (chercheurs indépendants, auteurs, etc.).

– Un résumé d’environ 250 mots sera présent au début du texte.

– Les textes qui nous seront proposés et envoyés feront de 4600 à 7 000 mots ou de 24500 à 37000 signes espaces non compris.

– Les références devront apparaître, dans le texte, sous la forme d’appel de note de bas de page, avec, dans ces notes de bas de page, la référence complète.

– Ils devront comporter, en fin de texte, une partie « Bibliographie ».

———————

Call for Manuscripts for a Special Issue of Stella Incognita

Pandemic in science fiction

When reality meets fiction:

Imagination in the light of pandemics over the centuries...

The appearance of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan, China, in November 2019 has profoundly altered the way we view international equilibrium. Using a war rhetoric, the political class wants to be “at war. Not against another nation, but against an invisible and elusive enemy.” (Emmanuel Macron, March 16, 2020), or ready to assume the role of “wartime president” (Donald Trump, March 28, 2020). However, the fight against the disease does not present, far from it, a common front.

Since the introduction of widespread containment and the requirement for individuals to limit their travel in order to contain the pandemic, most political systems have found it difficult, and in some cases impossible, to respond effectively to a large-scale viral threat. However, the different approaches taken by governments raise a number of questions about their respective priorities: economic recovery, “collective immunity”, policing, individual freedoms, etc. The question of how to address the pandemic is not always clear. The state is thus called into question, and even more so the capitalist system. The cessation of human activity, i.e., as far as the so-called “developed” countries are concerned, the reduction of production and consumption, and consequently of pollution, has an obvious immediate impact on the environment. This phenomenon also highlights the dependence of our societies on a globalized economy (imports, relocations).

The pandemic thus exposes “self-insufficiency”; the economic paralysis that ensues precipitates, or pushes even more, part of the population into poverty. Moreover, the disease makes visible, in a violent way, a competition between, on the one hand, public health and, on the other hand, an economy focused on profitability and prone to drastic budget cuts: one should work at all costs in a system that favors the continuity of the economic fabric over the common good of individuals. Torn between vital needs and needs created from scratch by a society based on profit and individualism, citizens no longer know which conspiracy theory to devote themselves to.

The pandemic confronts us with our contradictions and questions us about the place of the human being in an ecosystem: we should imagine new ways of “making society”, living together differently, and finally create other modes of functioning in which humanity no longer thinks on the scale of competing nations or states, but on the scale of the planet. The international network of public health professionals, as well as the numerous research projects and the intense exchange of scientific information, show one way forward, while the quarrels between Heads of State and the lack of European and global solidarity show another.

The theme of the pandemic has long crossed the literature: Montaigne (Les Essais, t. 3, chap. 12, 1595), Daniel Defoe (A Journal of the Plague Year, 1722) or Georges Didi-Huberman (Memorandum de la peste. Le fléau d’imaginer, 1983), all give their version, testimony, reconstitution or fantasy version of the progression of the plague on the European continent. The epidemic is described there as a temporal node which redefines the chronology of our societies into a “before” and an “after”.

Science fiction, which is familiar with the threats that humanity must face in order to survive, science fiction that helps to rethink the notions of communities but also of security and, why not, happiness, has quickly made the theme of the pandemic disaster a narrative element that is all the more decisive because it allows easy navigation between genres.

Indeed, while Karel Čapek takes up the theme of the epidemic to mock his contemporaries with his satirical verve in The Factory of the Absolute (Továrna na absolutno, 1922) or The White Disease (Bílá nemoc, 1937), Frank Herbert prefers to construct a political critique in which society itself seems to assume the function of an arbitrary disease (The White Plague, 1982); Deon Meyer, for his part, sets out to put into perspective poverty, the population density in cities, the weakened health systems, the corruption and the negligence of leaders who allow the rapid circulation of viruses to flourish, but also to imagine how the survivors of the pandemic are creating a new democracy (Fever, 1976). Stephen King, in turn, without abandoning his cherished social critique, emphasizes the horrific and paranoid aspect of the disease (The Stand, 1978).

Other works, halfway between science fiction and horror, play on the alternative offered by any epidemic: its defeat in the face of human industry and ingenuity (Doomsday, Neil Marshall, 2008), or its triumph over civilization (The Crazies, George Romero, 1973). Still others project us into profoundly transformed societies (Brian Stableford's E-mortality cycle; Satoshi Itoh’s Harmony—Project Itoh, 2008; and Catherine Dufour’s Le Goût de l'immortalité, 2005, Outrage et Rébellion, 2009).

Exceptionally, the COVID-19 crisis has shed a harsh light on several important socio-economic, and even philosophical phenomena that show how science fiction has now been overtaken by reality:

The virus forcing a slowdown in industrial activity provides a glimpse of a world where pollution is declining and where nature seems, gradually, to be regaining its rights—for example, the drop of nearly 50% in carbon monoxide emissions in New York City, with wild animals now venturing into the cities. Paradoxically, this is also precisely the time when animal protection programs are running out of money and pressure is being exerted to weaken environmental policies.

Similarly, this pandemic puts a spotlight on already known grey areas: the low wages of those who carry out essential activities (nurses, home help, garbage collectors, farmers, etc.), and the low wages of those who work in the informal sector (e.g. nurses, home help, garbage collectors, farmers, etc.), the harsh housing conditions (cramped, noisy, dilapidated) of the poorest quarter of the population, intra-family tensions (women and children victims of domestic violence and abuse during a state-enforced confinement), the loneliness of the elderly (at home, or the cases of abuse in nursing homes for elderly dependents), the working conditions of the economy’s “breadwinners” (precariousness of the employed, access to water and soap for lorry drivers, etc.).

The virus as an object of fantasy—the statements of Professor Luc Montagnier about the development of COVID-19 in a laboratory; the Argentinean evangelist Ed Silvoso for whom the virus is a divine tool that should lead man back to religion ; the arguments surrounding the chloroquine treatment advocated by Professor Didier Raoult; the virus as a “hoax” according to Fox News; the rumor that the virus was created by Bill Gates in order to monitor the population by means of computer chips.

The growing skepticism towards the scientific community is being replaced by a community of self-proclaimed “knowers” who are making absurd and even dangerous statements—Donald Trump who proposes to inject disinfectant into the sick in order to destroy the virus, putting himself directly at odds with the doctors of the White House team, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx; or Jair Bolsonaro claiming that it is only a “flu”.

The issue of solidarity and common good is brought to the forefront. The destruction of public services, in this case hospitals, endangers the most vulnerable populations but also the health care personnel, for budgetary or even ideological reasons—such as the image of the nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital (New York State) who are forced to wear rubbish bags to protect themselves for lack of adequate protection, or Dan Patrick, vice-governor of Texas, declaring that the death of the not so young was undoubtedly a necessary sacrifice.

The continuity of propaganda discourse within authoritarian regimes or dictatorships which, by falsifying scientific data or skewing the chronology of the pandemic, slows down the scope of international cooperation—the weekly La Croix headlines that Xi Jinping intends to “erase from the collective memory, in China and in the world, the origin and Chinese nature of the virus” (March 9, 2020); the difficulty of believing the figures put forward by the Russian Ministry of Health which largely minimizes the number of cases. North Korea, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, for their part, have announced that they have no cases of COVID-19, to which the international community gives no credit. The cessation of U.S. financial support to the WHO in the midst of the pandemic and the continuing decline in research budgets.

The apprehension of certain governments regarding the rise in social demands following a possible end to the crisis; a possible restriction of civil liberties denounced by Edward Snowden in numerous interviews. A rise in potentially freedom-restricting measures in France with the requirement to complete a certificate each and every time someone wants to get out and the rise of criticism of police misconduct, but also surveillance via smartphone applications, or the use of drones to monitor the movement of populations.

The hopes and potential disappointments of a possible “world after” imagined, more often than not, by the political class already in place. In this case, the utopian character of a just and united world is already contradicted by essays such as Naomi Klein’s The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism (2007), which anticipates the political exploitation of the COVID-19 crisis.

The irrational search for scapegoats—the American far-right extremists criticize the undisciplined behavior of poor neighborhoods accused of spreading the virus; Professor Ali Karami of Baqiyatallah University accuses, in a jumble, Americans and Israelis, while for the American pastor Ralph Drollinger, it is the homosexuals who should be blamed; the death threats received by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The consolidation of communities that favor their social models in spite of the common good—the fundamentalist church Saint-Nicolas-du-Chardonnet organizes an unauthorized Easter mass in France. Its corollary: the disintegration of communities, such as the voluntary lack of coordination of the government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte with the European Union, the refusal of some Americans to remain confined, encouraged to do so by Donald Trump.

The death of personalities (Lee Konitz, Manu Dibango, John Prine, Luis Sepulveda), which is part of a media uproar and which, at the same time, casts millions of anonymous deaths into the shadows while questioning our relationship to old age, death and mourning.

The list is a long one of all the evils raised by the pandemic, such as, for instance, the fear of the conditions of a future deconfinement, or the fear of a second, equally deadly viral wave.

It is therefore a peculiar time that we all live in, where the scientific community does not seem to have a short-term solution., but continues to make progress in its understanding of the infection. No one, in fact, can boast of saying what tomorrow will bring... except, no doubt, science fiction. This difficult time is also a time for reflection, introspection, questioning, and imagination.

In this case, it is a call for papers that is out of the norm, out of the framework, which should make it possible to establish the state of the art of the science fiction imagination faced with the pandemic, to understand how our societies experience this disease, and how they have been altered by it, and how, in some cases, this pandemic has been exploited by part of the political class. We will ask ourselves how science fiction has changed our perspective on the disease. How can we read or reread science fiction after this crisis? How can we envisage the work of artists (writers, filmmakers...) after this crisis, knowing that COVID-19 now integrates our common imagination (see the short story “Toranoi: A Post-Apocalyptic COVID-19 Short Story” by Sajid Iqbal, or the film Corona Zombies by Charles Band)? How can we consider the influence of the virus on new narratives or on language?

This call for manuscripts is for a Stella Incognita Special Issue on “Pandemics in science fiction: When reality meets fiction—Imagination in the light of pandemics over the centuries...”. It is open to science fiction in all its forms, from all countries and without restriction of media. The papers can be in French or English.

***

Important information:

Organizing Committee and Contacts for information:

Danièle André: daniele.andre.univ.larochelle@gmail.com

Christophe Becker: fcaranetti@yahoo.com

Jérôme Goffette: jerome.goffette@univ-lyon1.fr

Clémentine Hougue: clementinehougue@gmail.com

Full-length papers are expected by 30th August 2020 and must be sent to the four above mentioned email-addresses.

Acceptance responses will be given by 30th November 2020.

The issue is to be published for the next Stella Incognita symposium in the spring of 2021 (April-May). It will be published online and as a print-on-demand book, with the AAH (Academic Association for the Humanities) university label.

Editorial details:

- The texts must be written in the “AAH” model file attached to this call or downloaded from the association’s website.

- Below the title of the text, authors should indicate their institutional label or how they should be presented (independent researchers, authors, etc.).

- An abstract of approximately 250 words will be included at the beginning of the text.

- The texts that will be proposed and sent to us will be 4600 to 7000 words or 24500 to 37000 characters excluding spaces.

- References should appear in the text in the form of a footnote, with the full reference in the footnotes.

- At the end of the text, a “Bibliography” section is to be included.