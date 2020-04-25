Voir directement les revues relatives aux études littéraires sur Jstor…

Communiqué de Jstor (avril 2020)

JSTOR resources during COVID-19

To support our institutions during this challenging time, JSTOR and our participating publishers are making an expanded set of content freely available through June 30, 2020 to our participating institutions where students have been displaced due to COVID-19.

Expanded free access for participating institutions

Access to unlicensed collections at no cost for participating academic institutions that currently license some, but not all, JSTOR Archive and Primary Source collections.

for participating academic institutions that currently license some, but not all, JSTOR Archive and Primary Source collections. More than 35,000 books available at no charge for participating academic institutions and secondary schools. The number of books available through this effort is growing daily as more publishers opt in.

Log in to your JSTOR library admin account to request expanded access

Expanded free access for everyone

