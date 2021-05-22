collectif| Nouvelle parution
L. Lohman (ed.). Researching Secular Music and Dance in the Early United States. Extending the Legacy of Kate Van Winkle Keller
Researching Secular Music and Dance in the Early United States
Extending the Legacy of Kate Van Winkle Keller
Laura Lohman (ed.)
ISBN 9780367483005
Routledge
228 Pages
£120.00
PRESENTATION
This book provides a practical introduction to researching and performing early Anglo-American secular music and dance with attention to their place in society. Supporting growing interest among scholars and performers spanning numerous disciplines, this book contributes quality new scholarship to spur further research on this overshadowed period of American music and dance. Organized in three parts, the chapters offer methodological and interpretative guidance and model varied approaches to contemporary scholarship. The first part introduces important bibliographic tools and models their use in focused examinations of individual objects of material musical culture. The second part illustrates methods of situating dance and its music in early American society as relevant to scholars working in multiple disciplines. The third part examines contemporary performance of early American music and dance from three distinct perspectives ranging from ethnomusicological fieldwork and phenomenology to the theatrical stage. Dedicated to scholar Kate Van Winkle Keller, this volume builds on her legacy of foundational contributions to the study of early American secular music, dance, and society. It provides an essential resource for all those researching and performing music and dance from the revolutionary era through the early nineteenth century.
Table of Contents:
Introduction
David K. Hildebrand and Laura Lohman
Part I Interpreting Material Objects of Music and Dance Culture
Raoul F. Camus
Laura Lohman
Part II Situating Dance and Its Music in Early American Society
Heather Blasdale Clarke
Graham Christian
Michael Broyles
Part III Research and Contemporary Performance
David K. Hildebrand
Timothy Murray
William A. Everett
1. Early American Secular Music and Its European Sources, 1589–1839: An Index
2. Aaron Thompson, His Book of Notes: First American Transcription of Five Country Dances From the Revolutionary War era
Richard C. Spicer
3. A Scrapbooking President and a Few Good Tunes: Researching Early American Musical Practices through the Jefferson-Randolph Family Scrapbooks
4. Keller’s Approach: New Perspectives in Dance History
5. Successful Campaigns: The Commercialization of Leisure and Self-Presentation in Early America
6. Mozart, America’s First Waltz-King
7. A Practical Guide for Recreating Early American Music: Thoughts after 40 Years in the Trenches
8. Soundscapes of Tradition: Ancient Fifing and Drumming and the Embodiment of Place in the Connecticut River Valley
9. Imagining Colonial America and the Early Republic in Musical Theater: Historical Tensions and Creative Possibilities in Dearest Enemy (1925) and Hamilton (2015)
Conclusion
Laura Lohman, David K. Hildebrand, and Heather Blasdale Clarke
Postlude
Robert M. Keller, Anne Keller Geraci, and Margaret Keller Dimock