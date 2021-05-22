Researching Secular Music and Dance in the Early United States

Extending the Legacy of Kate Van Winkle Keller

Laura Lohman (ed.)

ISBN 9780367483005

Routledge

228 Pages

£120.00

PRESENTATION

This book provides a practical introduction to researching and performing early Anglo-American secular music and dance with attention to their place in society. Supporting growing interest among scholars and performers spanning numerous disciplines, this book contributes quality new scholarship to spur further research on this overshadowed period of American music and dance. Organized in three parts, the chapters offer methodological and interpretative guidance and model varied approaches to contemporary scholarship. The first part introduces important bibliographic tools and models their use in focused examinations of individual objects of material musical culture. The second part illustrates methods of situating dance and its music in early American society as relevant to scholars working in multiple disciplines. The third part examines contemporary performance of early American music and dance from three distinct perspectives ranging from ethnomusicological fieldwork and phenomenology to the theatrical stage. Dedicated to scholar Kate Van Winkle Keller, this volume builds on her legacy of foundational contributions to the study of early American secular music, dance, and society. It provides an essential resource for all those researching and performing music and dance from the revolutionary era through the early nineteenth century.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

David K. Hildebrand and Laura Lohman

Part I Interpreting Material Objects of Music and Dance Culture

Raoul F. Camus

Laura Lohman

Part II Situating Dance and Its Music in Early American Society

Heather Blasdale Clarke

Graham Christian

Michael Broyles

Part III Research and Contemporary Performance

David K. Hildebrand

Timothy Murray

William A. Everett

1. Early American Secular Music and Its European Sources, 1589–1839: An Index

2. Aaron Thompson, His Book of Notes: First American Transcription of Five Country Dances From the Revolutionary War era

Richard C. Spicer

3. A Scrapbooking President and a Few Good Tunes: Researching Early American Musical Practices through the Jefferson-Randolph Family Scrapbooks

4. Keller’s Approach: New Perspectives in Dance History

5. Successful Campaigns: The Commercialization of Leisure and Self-Presentation in Early America

6. Mozart, America’s First Waltz-King

7. A Practical Guide for Recreating Early American Music: Thoughts after 40 Years in the Trenches

8. Soundscapes of Tradition: Ancient Fifing and Drumming and the Embodiment of Place in the Connecticut River Valley

9. Imagining Colonial America and the Early Republic in Musical Theater: Historical Tensions and Creative Possibilities in Dearest Enemy (1925) and Hamilton (2015)

Conclusion

Laura Lohman, David K. Hildebrand, and Heather Blasdale Clarke

Postlude

Robert M. Keller, Anne Keller Geraci, and Margaret Keller Dimock