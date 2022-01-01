L’écrivain national par temps de mondialisation/The National Writer in a Global Context

« Pas de véritable nation sans littérature, pas de véritable littérature qui ne soit nationale », affirme Anne-Marie Thiesse dans l’ouvrage qu’elle consacre à la fabrique de l’écrivain national français. La persistance de la relation entre production littéraire, d’un côté, et nation, de l’autre, définie par une langue, un territoire et une culture relativement homogènes et aisément identifiables née au XIXe siècle exige d’être interrogée à une époque où « l’idée de littérature » (Gefen) connaît des mutations profondes sous l’impulsion des études postcoloniales, de genre, géocritiques, écocritiques, numériques ou intermédiales… Alors que la notion d’auctorialité se transforme à l’heure des projets d’écriture collectifs et que l’idéal-type de l’écrivain — mâle, blanc et cis hétérosexuel[1] — incarné et présent dans la cité est descendu de son piédestal, le rapport à la nation d’origine est complexifié par des itinéraires culturels complexes et des attachements multiples.

Ce projet propose de se pencher sur les significations, les fonctions et les valeurs qui continuent d’être associées à l’heure actuelle au concept d’écrivain national pour interroger sa capacité de condenser des sens différents et souvent contradictoires en élargissant, à travers des parallèles, des comparaisons et des études de cas, le champ d’investigation de la sphère transnationale et transfrontalière des littératures en français (Panaïté) à d’autres espaces linguistiques, géographiques et culturels.

Les profondes crises récentes, économiques, sanitaires ou écologiques, les idées souverainistes qu’elles ont souvent produites, ont en effet confronté la littérature mondiale à la perspective d’une démondialisation. Elles ont entraîné un réarmement politique contemporain qui fait se confronter un écrivain réengagé ou impliqué à l’exigence d’une représentation ambitieuse, concrète et située, comme l’atteste une riche production allant, en France, de Jean-Christophe Bailly et Sylvain Tesson à Pierre Patrolin, d’Aurélien Bellanger et Nicolas Mathieu à Michel Houellebecq, ou encore d’Hédi Kaddour à Alexis Jenni ou Leïla Slimani et Alice Zeniter, en Allemagne, de Christian Kracht à Juli Zeh, de Feridun Zaimoglu à Saša Stanišić, de Olivia Wenzel à Lena Gorelik, de Mithu M. Sanyal à Sharon Dodua Otoo, Dmitrij Kapitelman ou Anne Weber, ou aux États-Unis, de Ta-Nehisi Coates et Junot Díaz à Jesmyn Ward et Louise Erderich. Révélateur à ce titre est le phénomène de réinscription de certains écrivains postcoloniaux dans des structures nationales de reconnaissance à travers les « valorisations instrumentales » (Harchi) de certains écrivains francophones algériens et maghrébins ou encore le « redéploiement de la figure du grand écrivain noir au profit de la République » (Achille et Moudileno) comme l’atteste la « panthéonisation » d’Aimé Césaire. De tels cas en appellent à un examen plus général de la dynamique des identités et des citoyennetés littéraires, en considérant des célébrités « glocales » ou des cas de « périphérisations » volontaires (Marie NDiaye).

Car loin de reconduire univoquement à un retour de l’idée de nation, genres et formes divers, tels que le néo-roman réaliste, la littérature de terrain et ses non-fictions, les cycles romanesques et ou les panoramas historiques, ont aussi permis d’amorcer ou de prolonger, de manière implicite ou explicite, une critique postcoloniale, en interrogeant préjugés raciaux, réflexes colonialistes et survivances d’empire dans un contexte, celui du mouvement Black Lives Matter, où les aspirations à la reconnaissance sont devenues des invitations au réinvestissement politique. Soulever la question des rapports entre race et poésie (Ramazani) implique par exemple de se demander ce que la poésie en particulier et la littérature en général peut nous apprendre sur la « race » et, a fortiori, sur l’identité nationale qui en elle se fonde et, inversement, ce que la race peut nous apprendre sur notre définition de la poésie et de la littérature.

Des conceptions parfaitement étrangères semblent se confronter aujourd’hui. Que l’on envisage ce domaine sous l’angle du « canon migrant » (Sabo) ou de ses « frontières racialisées » (Burnautzki) ou encore genrées, l’idée d’écrivain national est souvent en butte à celle d’écrivain migrant, d’écrivain intercontinental, voire d’écrivain-monde. Stratégies éditoriales, positionnements symboliques, finalités littéraires divergent. Il est dès lors important d’examiner le rôle que jouent dans la reconnaissance et la consécration d’auteurs tels qu’Alain Mabanckou ou Dany Laferrière, les institutions traditionnelles comme les maisons d’édition, leurs collections, et les jurys littéraires, avec leur fonction de tri, sans oublier les extensions du champ qui modélisent de manière interactive et intermédiale les goûts et les normes littéraires de même que les stratégies de présentation et d’autoprésentation : visibilité spectaculaire, (re) positionnements choisis ou contraints, mécanismes de réinsertion et d’(auto) exclusion, mouvements centripètes ou centrifuges. Le cas des écrivaines migrantes tel que celui de Jhumpa Lahiri, née au Royaume-Uni de parents indiens, naturalisée américaine qui, après avoir obtenu la consécration avec ses romans écrits en anglais décide d’adopter l’italien, langue dans laquelle elle s’auto-traduit et crée des œuvres originales, nous invite à envisager les différentes configurations qui émergent lorsque les artistes sont amené. e. s à composer avec des espaces non pas binaires mais multipolaires, polycentriques, caractérisés par la transitionnalité et transitivité, la mise en cause de citoyenneté politique et la revendication d’une appartenance singulière, voire idiosyncrasique.

Du côté de la sociologie de la littérature et des structures, il sera à ce titre nécessaire d’envisager le rapport des institutions hexagonales à la production littéraire issue de l’ancien empire colonial, en interrogeant les déterminismes structurels et l’agentivité individuelle ou de groupe comme proposent de le faire les études sur « la fabrique des classiques africains » (Ducournau) ou encore sur les écrivains dans « la décennie noire » (Leperlier) de l’Algérie. Pour ces femmes et ces hommes obligés de composer avec une appartenance linguistique et nationale multiple et répondre aux attentes des différents publics, dont les œuvres sont appréhendées avant tout sous un angle politique, au problème de la légitimité littéraire s’ajoute aussi une dimension éthique, autour des questions d’engagement, de responsabilité et de censure ou, à l’inverse, d’autocensure. Dans le cadre des littératures en français, le déplacement d’accent du national au mondial irrigue aussi les pages des récits et romans contemporains, par exemple chez Patrick Chamoiseau, Jean Rouaud, Pierre Michon, Amélie Nothomb, Alain Mabanckou, Fatou Diome ou Léonora Miano, Dominique Eddé, Boualem Sansal ou Amin Maalouf. La figure de l’écrivain est ainsi réimaginée et réinscrite dans une dynamique souvent tensionnelle entre l’appartenance à un cadre local ou régional doublée pourtant d’un discours anti-nationaliste, d’un côté, et l’aspiration à des valeurs universellement partagées mais sans allégeance mondialiste, de l’autre.

Ces questionnements ont été enregistré par la théorie littéraire et la littérature comparée qui n’ont cessé de proposer une réflexion sur les critères et les mécanismes de la reconnaissance, de la littérature-monde ou World Literature, à l’échelle hémisphérique, régionale ou locale (littératures du nord ou du sud, littérature africaine, antillaise, écriture de la province, littérature néorurale…). Ils nous imposent de réfléchir aux conséquences sur nos analyses critiques de ces variations de perspective : il est par exemple légitime de se demander si la nation fonctionne toujours comme cet « espace des possibles » (Sapiro) dans lequel se forgeaient autrefois la biographie, la morale ou l’engagement politique des écrivains. A fortiori, les écrivains incarnent-ils encore des figures de proue qui s’engagent au nom de la collectivité en mobilisant leur pouvoir symbolique en tant que prophètes, idéologues ou symboles de l’identité nationale — et, ce, à quel titre, individuel ou collectif, régi par l’idéal de l’originalité ou soumis aux règles d’une tradition légitimante ? De surcroît, le tournant post-linguistique (« postlingual turn », elhariry et Walkowitz) vise à dépasser les paradigmes figés de la littérature en tant qu’expression d’une nation et d’un territoire. Cela suppose non seulement de défaire « le pacte de la langue avec le territoire » (Rouaud), comme le souhaitaient en 2007 les signataires du manifeste « Pour une littérature-monde en français », mais encore d’interroger la relation entre littérature et langue dans une optique d’épuisement des langues individuelles et de leur logique afin d’envisager un espace littéraire postanglophone, postarabophone, postfrancophone, postgermanophone, postlusophone ou postsinophone… Cependant, de telles approches ne vont pas sans susciter des controverses au sujet du cosmopolitisme ou de l’indigénisme des écrivains, de leur devoir à l’égard de la communauté comme de leurs revendications d’authenticité. L’avènement du « roman global » (Ganguly) représenté par des créateurs et créatrices venant d’horizons aussi différents que Taha Hussein, Orhan Pamuk, J. M. Coetzee, Kazuo Ishiguro, Yoko Tawada, Cristina Rivera Garza, Gabriel Garcia Márquez, Jorge Volpi, Daniel Sada, Roberto Bolaño, Han Kang, Sinan Antoon, Pitchaya Sudbanthad, Namwali Serpell, Amitav Ghosh, James George, Indra Sinha, Elif Shafak, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie ou Elena Ferrante attire l’attention sur leur rôle de médiateurs et médiatrices, consentant. e. s ou contestataires, entre culture dominante et culture dominée. Alors même que leurs stratégies de représentation mettent l’accent sur l’illisibilité, la pétrification démocratique, l’histoire spectrale, le traumatisme, le témoignage ou la nécropolitique, leurs textes visent à rendre sensibles et intelligibles des formes de vie particulières, d’abord circonscrites à un cadre local, mais évoluant par la suite dans un espace transnational.

Il y a loin de l’écrivain. e se pensant dans la « relation » ou l’interculturalité à celui ou celle qui revendique des inquiétudes culturelles nationales, l’ancrage local et la longue durée d’une langue. C’est ce portrait de l’écrivain. e pétri de contrastes et traversé par les tensions qui caractérisent l’époque actuelle que ce projet se propose de mettre en lumière afin de questionner les grands discours instituants de l’histoire et de la critique littéraires, leur modèles et leurs contre-modèles, leur domaine du possible et leurs limites conceptuelles et imaginaires.

Les propositions de contribution en français ou en anglais sont à remettre avant le 1e janvier 2022. Elles comprendront un résumé d’environ 350 mots, un titre provisoire, vos coordonnées, votre affiliation institutionnelle et une courte notice bio-bibliographique (150-200 mots).

Comité scientifique

Alexandre Gefen (CNRS-Université Paris 3 — Sorbonne nouvelle-ENS)

Mona El-Khoury (Tufts University)

Lydie Moudileno (University of Southern California)

Oana Panaïté (Indiana University—Bloomington)

Cornelia Ruhe (Universität Mannheim)

“No real nation without literature, no real literature without a nation.” Thus begins the recent study French cultural historian Anne-Marie Thiesse dedicates to the “making of the national writer” at the intersection of politics and literature. The persistence of this idea along with the attendant ideal of an organic and homogenous connection between an individual, a culture, a language, and a territory requires further reflection in an age that grapples with “the idea of literature” (Gefen) under the pressure of diverse and sometimes divergent forces arising from fields such as postcolonial, posthuman, gender and queer studies, ecocriticism, digital humanities, and media studies, to name but a few. Even as, on the one hand, the very notion of authorship is being questioned through collective writing projects and we witness the writer stepping down from his symbolic pedestal to rub shoulders whit her peers in the hustle and bustle of the contemporary polis, on the other, the relation to national origins is further complicated by their diverse cultural trajectories and multiple forms of belonging.

This volume intends to engage comprehensively and comparatively with the meanings, functions, and values that define and re-shape the concept of “national writer” by situating it in a transnational and transfrontier context with a particular emphasis on “literatures in French” (Panaïté) but also with extensive parallels and in-depth comparisons with other linguistic, geographic, and cultural areas.

The multiple economic, medical, and climate crises coupled with the recent rise of nationalist and supremacist ideas have forced contemporary literature to face the phenomenon of de-globalization. In fueling new identitarian and sectarian political stances, they have compelled writers to balance their own forms of commitment or involvement with ambitious poetics of representation and situatedness as evidenced by a whole host of distinct literary voices such as, in France, Jean-Christophe Bailly, Sylvain Tesson, Pierre Patrolin, Aurélien Bellanger, Nicolas Mathieu, Michel Houellebecq, Hédi Kaddour, Alexis Jenni, Leïla Slimani or Alice Zeniter, in Germany, by Christian Kracht, Juli Zeh, Feridun Zaimoglu, Saša Stanišić, Olivia Wenzel, ena Gorelik, Mithu M. Sanyal, Sharon Dodua Otoo, Dmitrij Kapitelman or Anne Weber, or, in the US, by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Junot Díaz, Jesmyn Ward and Louise Erderich. Moreover, the move toward reclaiming the symbolic legacy of postcolonial authors for the national cultural apparatus as epitomized by the induction of Aimé Césaire into the French “Pantheon,” a phenomenon defined as “the redeployment of the figure of the Black writer for the benefit of the Republic” (Achille and Moudileno), requires further scrutiny insofar as is reveals the complex interplay between literary identity and national belonging at work in the creation of “glocal” celebrities or in cases of voluntary or forced “peripherization” (Marie NDiaye).

Not content with falling back on the sterotypical idea of the nation, contemporary forms and genres such as new realist fiction, non-fiction and field narratives, novel cycles and historical panoramas have just as often contended with racial prejudice, colonial reflexes, and imperial nostalgia, contributing their own explicit or implicit postcolonial critique in the age of Black Lives Matter which has reframed and instilled a new urgency into the politics of recognition. For instance, delving into topics such as the relation between race and poetry (Ramazani) entails an investigation of what poetry in particular and literature in general can reveal about “race” and, by extension, about the idea of national identity that it subtends, but also how the concept of race informs our current understanding of poetry and literature.

The current period confronts us with widely divergent visions of literature and its central actors. Whether it is seen through the lens of the “migrant canon” (Sabo) or “racial profiling” (Burnautzki), or as a construct shaped by gendered and sexual norms, the idea of national writer often clashes with that of migrant, intercontinental, or world-writer. Just as divergent are the strategies of publication, positioning, and quest for legitimacy and recognition in the literary field. Therefore, the examples offered by writers such as Dany Laferrière or Alain Mabanckou which have come to occupy symbolic places in the ethereal and largely white field of French culture reveal the importance of the “gatekeepers,” i.e. publishers, literary awards, scholars, and professional critics whose ambiguous attitudes towards minority writers ensure that such instances of recognition become iconic while remaining rare. At the same time, the extension of the literary field enables new synergies between strategies of presentation and self-presentation, on the one hand, and the interactive and intermedial reshaping of literary tastes and norms, on the other. Thus, we witness new and often spectacular forms of visibility, attempts to shift one’s place in the literary field decided by the writers or under the impulse of external forces, gestures of reinsertion or (self-) exclusion, centripetal or centrifugal movements… The trajectories of migrant women writers can shed a particularly revealing light on this point. Case in point, Jhumpa Lahiri, an American citizen born in the UK to Indian parents who established herself as an English-language author, who decides to self-translate her works and produce new ones directly in Italian, unveils the myriad possible configurations stemming from a global literary field that is multipolar, polycentric, increasingly defined by transitionally and transitivity, in which questioning and even rejecting political, identitarian, and, ultimately, national limitations has become the norm.

If the transfrontier condition of contemporary authorship calls for a study that transcends the traditional limits of the nation, nowhere is this more salient than in the contested space created by the relation between France and its former colonies. This has been addressed in scholarly works which, espousing a sociological perspective interested in the structures and agents that define the literary field, have scrutinized “the making of the African classics” (Ducournau) or “the writers of Algeria’s black decade” (Leperlier). While generating readings of non-European literatures through the lens of Western categories like the classic (national, continental, or racially emblematic) writer or canonical text, such approaches also encourage critics to test the limits of dominant values and criteria by confronting them with diverse writerly stances and practices. The so-called “Francophone” or “postcolonial” authors must navigate two or more regimes of recognition which bring to the forefront the role played by persistent colonial reflexes and neo-colonial interpretive models in shaping their public image, their literary commitment and responsibility, or conversely, their gestures of self-censorship. The shift from the national to the global also informs the fictional character of the great writer, a pervasive figure in today’s fiction. In the pages of novels signed by writers such as Patrick Chamoiseau, Jean Rouaud, Pierre Michon, Amélie Nothomb, Alain Mabanckou, Fatou Diome, or Léonora Miano fictional plotlines and characterization strategies revolve around fictional or fictionalized authorial figures: deeply steeped in a local or even regional context they always abhor literary nationalism, on the one hand, while they seek a worldwide relevance for their work, they invariably contest globalization, on the other.

Literary theory and comparative criticism have registered these phenomena along with their intersectional potential, striving to offer new avenues of inquiry around the apparatuses of literary recognition that characterize not only World Literature and hemispheric or continental production but also regional and local areas (the literatures of the Global South, African or Caribbean literature, provincial and neo-rural writing…). It is vitally important to continue grappling with the discrepancies of scale and perspective that arise from these readings and to leverage their theoretical consequences in order to ask whether the nation is any longer, and if so, to what extent, a “space of possibilities” (Sapiro), that is, a crucible for a writer’s life trajectory, moral code, and political commitment. Moreover, do writers still hold the place of figureheads who draw on the privilege of their symbolic power to speak on behalf of their people as prophets, ideologues, or symbols of national identity and in doing so, do they rely on an individual or collective mandate, ruled by an ideal of originality or the belief in traditional values? Additionally, the “postlingual turn” (elhariry et Walkowitz) further prompts transcending any fixed paradigms of literature that would tether it to one single nation and territory. This entails not only undoing “the pact between language and territory” (Rouaud), as the signatories of the 2007 manifesto “For a world-literature in French” anticipated, but also to probe the relation between literature and language from the perspective that, by extending and exhausting the boundaries of individual languages, imagines postanglophone, postarabophone, postfrancophone, postgermanophone, postlusophone ou postsinophone literary spaces… Nevertheless, such contentions are not without controversy as they spark debates around the writers’ cosmopolitanism or indigenism, about their public responsibility or claims of authenticity. The advent of the “global novel” (Ganguly) represented by authors hailing from various areas and backgrounds like Taha Hussein, Orhan Pamuk, J. M. Coetzee, Kazuo Ishiguro, Yoko Tawada, Cristina Rivera Garza, Gabriel Garcia Márquez, Jorge Volpi, Daniel Sada, Roberto Bolaño, Han Kang, Sinan Antoon, Pitchaya Sudbanthad, Namwali Serpell, Amitav Ghosh, James George, and Indra Sinha draws attention to their roles as either consenting or contentious mediators between dominant and dominated cultures. Their works foreground strategies of representation that highlight illegibility, democratic petrification, spectral history, trauma, testimony, and necropolitics but also seek to connect the readers, at the sensible and intelligible level, to life experiences immersed in specific localities all the while being subsumed into larger transnational circuits and dynamics.

There is a wide breach between the writer whose work is shaped by “relation” and interculturality and the one who professes national angst, rootedness, and the perennial supremacy of her language. In drawing a multifaceted, plural, and (self-) contradictory portrait of the “national writer” today, this volume intends to query the foundational discourses of literary history and criticism, their attendant models and counter-models, their sphere of possibilities, and their conceptual and imaginary limitations.

350-word proposals for chapters in French or English, accompanied by a title, email address, and a brief professional résumé (150–200 words), should be submitted to opanaite@indiana.edu by January 1st, 2022.

[1] Loin d’indiquer l’adhésion à l’usage courant, la forme masculine du terme « écrivain » est employée dans le présent appel pour relever les mutations de son sémantisme que l’ouvrage entend examiner en détail.