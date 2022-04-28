Parution en libre accès des actes du colloque Uneins - désuni - at odds, portant sur les conceptions d'identité dans le théâtre de marionnettes contemporain.

Les recherches réunies dans l'ouvrage - en français, allemand et anglais - ont été présentées lors du colloque "Uneins. Identitätsentwürfe im Figurentheater / Désuni. Conceptions d'identité dans le théâtre de marionnettes / At odds. Models of identity in contemporary puppet theatre" à l'Université de Berne et à la Haute école des arts de Berne en janvier 2020.

Les contributeur-trice-s : Hélène Beauchamp, Meike Wagner, Jessica Hölzl, Franziska Burger, Lucie Doublet, Karol Suszczyński, Salma Mohseni Ardehali, Jean Youssef, Mélissa Bertrand, Émilie Combes, Angela Koerfer-Bürger, Paul Piris, Demis Quadri, Yvonne Schmidt, Cariad Astles, Alexandra Beraldin, Markus Joss, Laurette Burgholzer.

Table des matières :

Préface en allemand, anglais et français (Laurette Burgholzer, Beate Hochholdinger-Reiterer)

Historical and Contemporary Perspectives

"The puppet in the theatrical experience of the historic avant-gardes of Europe. The dissolution of identity?" (Hélène Beauchamp)

"Who am I? Challenging the self through puppets" (Meike Wagner)

Object Identities

"Assoziierende Fragmente. Spielweisen im Dingtheater der Gegenwart" (Jessica Hölzl)

"Lehm als Arbeitsmaterial und Identifikationsangebot. Géologie d'une fable des Collectif Kahraba" (Franziska Burger)

"La marionnette et le cyborg" (Lucie Doublet)

"Character - simulacrum - object - symbol. The ontological versatility of dummy-like puppets in contemporary puppet theatre for youth and adults in poland" (Karol Suszczyński)

Third Space Identities

"The identity of the puppet and multiculturalism. An analysis of the Iranian puppet show Simin and Farzan" (Salma Mohseni Ardehali)

"Le théâtre de marionnettes au Liban. Tentatives de mettre en scène une identité" (Jean Youssef)

Fragmented and Hybrid Bodies

"Du moule à la défiguration. L'identité en jeu dans Wax de Renaud Herbin" (Mélissa Bertrand)

"De l'inerte au vivant, déconstruction et reconstruction de soi. Dans la marionnette ouvre les portes du sensible" (Émilie Combes)

"Körperfragmente. Indizien einer melancholischen Biografie in Ausschliesslich Inländer. Ein Georg Kreisler-Abend von Nikolaus Habjan und Franui am Schauspielhaus Zürich" (Angela Koerfer-Bürger)

Alterities

"The puppet as a figure of alterity in contemporary puppet theatre" (Paul Piris)

"Performing Agency. Exploring puppetry from a disability perspective" (Demis Quadri, Yvonne Schmidt)

Femininities

"The return of the puppetress / sorceress. Feminism and ecology" (Cariad Astles)

"Dislocated identities. Bodies of becoming in Ilka Schönbein's Winterreise and Tibo Gebert's Manto" (Alexandra Beraldin)

Being Multiple

"Der geteilte Körper" (Markus Joss)

"Artikulationen des Uneins-Seins. Figurentheater-Ausbildungen in Frankreich und Deutschland" (Laurette Burgholzer)

PDF intégral de la publication en libre accès :

https://books.unibe.ch/index.php/BB/catalog/view/12/170/714

La version papier du livre (2021) peut être commandé auprès de la maison d'édition berlinoise Alexander :

https://www.alexander-verlag.com/programm/titel/498-itw-im-dialog-uneins-desuni-at-odds-identita-tsentwu-rfe-im-figurentheater.html