Kate Averis, Eglė Kačkutė and Catherine Mao (eds),

Transgression(s) in Twenty-First-Century Women's Writing in French,

Brill-Rodopi, collection "Faux Titre", 2021.

EAN13 : 9789004435690.

Summary

Introduction: Overstepping the Boundaries, Kate Averis, Eglė Kačkutė and Catherine Mao​

Part I. Redefining the Limits of the Canon

1. Fictional Transgressions and the Matter of Bodies, Siobhán McIlvanney

2. Régine Deforges (1935-2014): A Case Study of the Transgressive, Jean Anderson

3. Rewriting the Fairy Tale Canon: The (Non)Heroine in Amélie Nothomb's Barbe bleue, Marzia Caporale

4. Demystifying the Algerian Chivalric Romance and its Heroine in Maïssa Bey's Hizya, Ounissa Ait Benali

5. La réécriture, limite de l'oeuvre? Marinella Termite

Part II. Writing (at) the Limits of Self and Other

6. L'intimité dérobée des adolescentes dans Clèves de Marie Darrieussecq et Le Goût du paradis de Nine Antico, Irène Le Roy Ladurie

7. Overstepping and Blurring Boundaries: Queer(ing) Autofiction in Wendy Delorme's La Mère, la Sainte et la Putain, Michèle A. Schaal

8. D'après des histoires vraies: l'écriture à la lisière de Delphine de Vigan, Élise Huguney-Léger

9. Readerly Challenges in MArie Darieussecq's Twenty-First-Century Texts, Sandra Daroczi

10. A la recherche de la jeune fille perdu: Annie Ernaux's Writing of Youth and Age in Mémoire de fille, Lyn Thomas

11. The Boundaries of the Imagination: Writing Female Old Age from the Perspective of Youth, Kate Averis

Part III. Forging New Communities, Alliances and Identities

12. Nouvelles formes de parenté et de communauté dans Vernon Subutex de Virginie Despentes, Marta Segarra

13. Disturbing Boundaries between the Human and Non-Human in Véronique Tadjo's En compagnie des hommes, Antonia Wimbush

14. L'irrationnel: transgression des modalités de l'existence humaine chez Claire Castillon, Carole Martinez et Marie NDiaye, Sophie Guignard

15. Transgresser les limites du patriarcat: les clés de la révolution féministe d'après Chloé Delaume, Dawn M. Cornelio

Conclusion: Beyond the Boundary, Plurality, Kate Averis, Eglė Kačkutė and Catherine Mao​