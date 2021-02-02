Journal of Studies in Language, Culture and Society (JSLCS)

Université de Bejaia, 2021.

Call for papers for the JSLCS June issue 2021

Editor in chief: Dr. Nadia IDRI

PRESENTATION

The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture and Society (JSLCS) is a double-blind peer-reviewed, free of charge, open-access, and multidisciplinary journal that is published three times a year and edited by the University of Bejaia.

The main objective of JSLCS is to provide a platform for the national and the international scholars, academicians and researchers the opportunity to share the contemporary thoughts in the fields of Linguistics, and languages, civilisation and literature, sociology, psychology, translation, anthropology, education, ICT, history, cultural/intercultural studies, communication, pedagogy, history, philosophy, religion, etc.

Authors are encouraged to submit their papers on a topic of their choice related to, but are not limited to, the following topics:

Andragogy and pedagogy

Anthropological studies

Code and ethics in the arts and humanities

Cultures across societies;

Foreign and second language education;

Gender in intercultural studies;

History, epistemology and philosophy

Information and communication technologies

Innovation in educational research

Enhancing Critical Thinking via Innovative Teaching

Curricula for Creative Learning and Innovative Teaching

Interpreting and translation studies

Language and culture;

Language and gender issues

Language policy and decision-making

Language policy and practice;

Language, culture, and communication.

Language, culture, and emotion,

Language, ethnicity ; ideology and religion;

Language, intergeneration and identity;

Language, technology and modernisation

Languages in contact

New trends in the arts and humanities

Social intervention, language, and multimedia;

Sociological studies

Theory and practice in Educational psychology

Transnational and regional identities and their relationship to cultural and social processes;

Submitted articles should be written in English and of about 4000 to 8000 words. Manuscripts are expected to include an explicit, systematic, and rigorous methodology to sustain empirically-based claims that contribute to moving forward the knowledge of academic writing. Publications of the Edition 2021 (Volume 3) will be

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

The special issue is to be published in the second half of 2021

Articles are to be submitted online through JSLCS website in ASJP via this link: http://www.asjp.cerist.dz/en/Article/681

Email: jlcsbejaia@gmail.com