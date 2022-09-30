Las Vanguardistas. Women and the Avant-Garde in Ibero-America and the Caribbean (Journal of Avant-Garde Studies)

Call for Papers

Las Vanguardistas:

Women and the Avant-Garde in Ibero-America and the Caribbean

Submission of abstracts: 30th September, 2022

Submission of articles: 15th November, 2022

The Journal of Avant-Garde Studies (JAGS) and its guest editors invite submissions for the special issue “Las Vanguardistas: Women and the Avant-Garde in Ibero-America and the Caribbean”. By proposing this special issue, we aim to foster a global understanding of avant-garde movements and highlight the key role of Ibero-American and Caribbean women in the avant-garde scene from the 1910s to the present day. The geographical scope of this special issue includes Spain and Portugal as well as all Hispanic American countries in North, Central, and South America plus the Hispanophone Caribbean.

We welcome academic articles that focus on, but are not limited to, the following topics:

Beyond the “center” vs. “periphery” paradigm. Attempts to “transnationalize” and “decenter” the avant-garde by including Ibero-American and Caribbean women in our corpus.

Women authors, poets, actresses, painters, architects, visual artists and their participation in avant-garde and neo-avant-garde movements (ultraísmo, surrealismo, estridentismo, creacionismo, dadaísmo, futurismo, nadaismo, Stone and Sky movement, and more).

Generational approaches to the Spanish avant-garde and how to move beyond the generational model.

Ibero-American and Caribbean women authors in exile.

Comparative approaches to women’s works. Avant-garde themes and motifs in a comparative context (case studies are welcome).

Women and the avant-garde press: women’s contributions to avant-garde magazines.

Women and salon culture: women’s participation in avant-garde literary circles, institutions, academies and salons.

Avant-garde poetry in translation. Circulation and dissemination of avant-garde poetry through the work of translators.

Women and avant-garde theater.

Women and avant-garde cinema.

Women and avant-garde painting, photography, and other visual arts.

Scholars at any stage of their research are invited to submit abstracts of 200 words by September 30, 2022.

Upon acceptance of the abstract, authors will be invited to submit their full articles by November 15, 2022.

Articles should be written in English (6.000-7.000 words max.) and sent to the guest editors via e-mail: christina.bezari@ugent.be and juanita.olivera@umu.se

The preferred language for typesetting is American-English. Instructions for authors can be found on the website of the Journal of Avant-Garde Studies. For further information, please don’t hesitate to contact us.