The Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg, Interdisciplinary Centre for European Enlightenment Studies (IZEA), is seeking to fill the position of a



Research Fellow (m-w-d)



to be recruited at the earliest possible date for the duration of up to three years (a renewal is possible).

Full-time.



The salary conforms to the regulations of pay group 13 TV-L depending on the nature of the assigned tasks as well as the candidate’s individual qualifications.



Tasks:





· Develop research projects in the fields of culture, literature, art, philosophy, religion or the history of Western Europe in the period of the Enlightenment with special consideration of non-German speaking region



· Collaborate in the research projects of the IZEA and promote the IZEA’s international partnerships



· Provide academic services at the IZEA (organisation of conferences and lecture series)



· Participate in workshops and conferences



· Provide editorial services and small-scale translations



· Teach according to the regulation on teaching responsibilities in higher education institutions (LVVO)



· Conduct independent academic research



· Pursue further academic qualifications (as desired)





Requirement





· First class scientific university degree with a focus on enlightenment studies



· Independent research publications in Enlightenment research



· Experience in coordinating, conceptualising and organising academic events



· Experience in editing academic publications



· Active engagement in interdisciplinary cooperation



· Academic work experience abroad



· Experience in procuring third-party funding is desirable



· Very good command of English and/or French required, acquisition of a thorough knowledge of German is expected







Applications of severely handicapped candidates with equivalent qualifications will be given priority. Women are particularly encouraged to apply.





Applicants with a degree that was not obtained at a German higher education institution must submit a Statement of Comparability for Foreigh Higher Education Qualifications from the Central Office for Foreign Education (Zentralstelle für ausländisches Bildungswesen) to prove equivalence.



For more information, please contact Dr. Andrea Thiele, Tel.: 0049(0)345 5521772, E-Mail: andrea.thiele(at)izea.uni-halle.de



Please send your application including the customary documents and the Reg.-Nr. 4-12987/21-H until 15/01/2022 to:



Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg, Interdisziplinäres Zentrum für die Erforschung der Europäischen Aufklärung, Prof. Dr. Elisabeth Décultot, 06099 Halle (Saale).



An electronic application (adding the keyword “Stellenausschreibung Wissenschaftliche (r) Mitarbeiter*in”) to izea@izea.uni-halle.de is explicitly desired.



This call for applications is subject to possible budgetary restrictions. Application documents will only be returned if a sufficiently stamped envelope is enclosed.