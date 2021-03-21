Jean-François Vernay (dir.)

The Rise of the Australian Neurohumanities:

Conversations Between Neurocognitive Research and Australian Literature,

Routledge, collection "Focus", 2021.

EAN13 : 9780367751944.

This exciting one-of-a-kind volume brings together new contributions by geographically diverse authors who range from early career researchers to well-established scholars in the field. There are 8 contributors listed here in alphabetical order: Francesca Di Blasio, Rocío Riestra-Camacho, Dorothee Klein, Lukas Klik, Victoria Reeve, Lisa Smithies, Jean-François Vernay, Sue Woolfe. Not to mention a stellar cast of international peer-reviewers listed in the Acknowledgements section.

This volume unprecedentedly showcases a wide variety of the latest research at the intersection of Australian literary studies and cognitive literary studies in a single volume. It covers Aboriginal fiction, YA literature, creative writing, literary history, Australian bush writing, prize-winning Australian writers like Sue Woolfe, Charlotte Wood, Christos Tsiolkas and Gail Jones.

The Rise of the Australian Neurohumanities: Conversations Between Neurocognitive Research and Australian Literature also paves the way for a new direction in Australian literary criticism: cognitive Australian literary studies.

Table of Contents

Foreword by Paula Leverage

Preface by Jean-François Vernay

1 Cognitive Australian Literary Studies and the Creation of New Heuristic Constellations

Jean-François Vernay

2 Narrative Empathy in Contemporary Australian Multiperspectival Novels: Cognitive Readings of Christos Tsiolkas’s The Slap and Gail Jones’s Five Bells

Lukas Klik

3 Contemplating Affects: The Mystery of Emotion in Charlotte Wood’s The Weekend

Victoria Reeve

4 Affective Narratology, Cultural Memory, and Aboriginal Culture in Kim Scott’s Taboo

Francesca Di Blasio

5 Finding Voice: Cognition, Cate Kennedy’s "Cold Snap", and the Australian Bush Tradition

Lisa Smithies

6 On Waiting upon: Speculations by an Australian Novelist on the Experience of Writing a Commissioned Novel

Sue Woolfe

7 Performing a Neuro Lit Crit Analysis of Specky Magee in the Context of Obesity Bibliotherapy: Persuading Readers to Commit to Exercise

Rocío Riestra-Camacho

8 Feeling the Land: Embodied Relations in Contemporary Aboriginal Fiction

Dorothee Klein