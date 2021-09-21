Island of Shattered Dreams, 15 Years On:

Reframing Francophone Oceanian Studies

(call for chapters)



2022 marks the 15th anniversary of the publication of Jean Anderson’s English translation of Chantal Spitz’s L’Île des rêves écrasés, a turning point in the reception and production of contemporary Oceanian literary production in French. While Francophone Oceanian studies have been gaining traction over recent years (Ramsay 2014; Frengs 2017; Pfersmann 2021), the Oceanic region remains a severely under-studied part of the Francophone world, despite its booming literary, artistic, and cultural productions.

This edited volume seeks to reposition Oceanian studies within the global Francophone studies academic discourse by establishing an état present of research into the literary, visual arts, film and other cultural productions in the region. By publishing this volume with Liverpool University Press, the only Anglophone academic publisher to have previously published a monograph on Francophone Oceanian literature (Ramsay 2014), we aim to give increased visibility to recent and contemporary literature, visual arts, film and performing arts from Oceania while creating island-to-island bridges. We also seek to interrogate Oceanian studies’ relative exclusion from postcolonial Francophone discourse, and a lack of focus on Francophone writers and artists in anglophone Pacific studies.

In this perspective, we welcome contributions in English from established and early-career scholars as well as postgraduate students dealing with Francophone literature, including poetry, in French. We are also particularly interested in contributions engaging with visual arts, film, theatre and performance in French-speaking Oceania. Contributions that explore cross-artistic dialogues, island-to-island cultural exchanges or examine the position of Oceanian studies in Francophone studies are also welcome.

Proposals of 500 words or less and a short biography should be sent to

michelle.royer@sydney.edu.au, lea.vuong@sydney.edu.au and nathalie.segeral@sydney.edu.au

by 1st November 2021 with the subject heading “Oceania Volume.”

Acceptance of proposals will be communicated mid-December 2021.

Selected proposals will be included in a book proposal submission to Liverpool University Press ‘Francophone Postcolonial Studies’ series to be submitted in February 2022.

Complete chapters of approximately 8,000 words will be due 1st September 2022.

Expected publication year of edited volume will be 2024.