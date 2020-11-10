Irish Journal of French Studies, n° 20 (2020):

"Revisiting the Grotesque in Francophone African Literature"

Guest Editors: Sarah Arens and Joseph Ford

ADEFFI / Ingenta Connect, 2020

Publication date: 1 November 2020

ISSN (electronic): 2009-941X

Comité éditorial:

Michael G. Kelly (General Editor) Dónal Hassett, Greg Kerr, Áine Larkin, Rosalind Silvester

Contents

Introduction: Revisiting the Grotesque in Francophone African Literature (Sarah Arens and Joseph Ford)

Le poète et sa ‘vieille marotte calamiteuse’: Figures et variations du grotesque dans la poésie de Mohammed Khaïr-Eddine (Khalid Lyamlahy)

Deconstructing the Grotesque in Contemporary Francophone Algerian Literature, or: How to Move Beyond the ‘Zombified’ State? (Joseph Ford)

Regards croisés: Signifiances du corps et déconstruction identitaire du pouvoir dans La Vie et demie de Sony Labou Tansi (Aminata Aïdara)

Room to Manoeuvre: Moving Beyond the Grotesque in Tierno Monénembo’s Convivial Space (Hannah Grayson)

The Grotesque and Obscene in post-Cold War Africa: Mbembe and the Child Soldier Novel (George MacLeod)

Killer Stories: ‘Globalizing’ the Grotesque in Alain Mabanckou’s African Psycho and Leïla Slimani’s Chanson douce (Sarah Arens)

Varia

Barthes, Didi-Huberman et l’image pathétique (Daniele Carluccio)

In Memoriam

Barbara Wright (1925-2019)

Book Reviews / Comptes rendus

Maria Flood, France, Algeria and the Moving Image. Screening Histories of Violence 1963-2010 (Patrick Crowley)

Roger Pensom, Accent, Rhythm and Meaning in French Verse (Sarah Gubbins)

Guillevic (éd. M. Brophy), Écrits intimes. Carnet, Cahier, Feuillets 1929-1938 (Michael G. Kelly)

Siobhán McIlvanney and Gillian Ni Cheallaigh (eds.), Women and the City in French Literature and Culture: Reconfiguring the Feminine in the Urban Environment (Lauren Quigley)

Full Issue available at: https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/irjofs/ijfs/2020/00000020/00000001

Access is free to members of the ADEFFI (Association des Études Françaises et Francophones d’Irlande), and through subscribing institutions. For further information see https://www.adeffi.ie/adherer

Issues of the Irish Journal of French Studies become Open Access two years after publication at: https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/irjofs/ijfs

The newest addition to this Open Access offering is the 2018 thematic issue on Présence(s) du poème aujourd’hui, available here: https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/irjofs/ijfs/2018/00000018/00000001