Irish Journal of French Studies No. 21 (2021)

Baudelaire’s Afterlives: Immortality and its Discontents

Guest Editors: Michael Brophy, Mary Gallagher and Douglas Smith



Introduction: Baudelaire’s Afterlives. Immortality and its Discontents (Douglas Smith)



Baudelaire’s Creole Gothic: A Postcolonial Afterlife for Les Fleurs du mal (Mary Gallagher)



‘Au meilleur de soi’: Yves Bonnefoy and the Making of Baudelaire (Michael Brophy)

Baudelaire and the Poetic Margin: Generic Resistances and Human Remainders in the Contemporary Scene (Michael G. Kelly)



Baudelaire’s Two Cosmopolitanisms (Stephen Adam Schwartz)



‘La Vérité emphatique du geste dans les grandes circonstances de la vie’: Baudelaire, Barthes and the Hysterical Gesture (Douglas Smith)



Baudelairean Empathy and the Limits of Transcendence (Maria Scott)





[Book Reviews]



Caroline Warman, The Atheist’s Bible. Diderot and the Éléments de physiologie (Síofra Pierse)



Steven Wilson, The Language of Disease: Writing Syphilis in Nineteenth-Century France (Sarah Jones)

Marie Kawthar Daouda, L’Anti-Salomé: Représentations de la féminité bienveillante au temps de la Décadence (1850–1910) (Marion Krauthaker)



James Patrick Gosling, Raymond Queneau’s Dubliners: Bewildered by Excess of Love (Douglas Smith)



Sarah Leahy and Isabelle Vanderschelden, Screenwriters in French Cinema (Barry Nevin)



Amir Biglari and Nathalie Watteyne (eds.) Scènes d’énonciation de la poésie lyrique moderne. Approches critiques, repères historiques, perspectives culturelles (Michael Brophy)



Kathleen Gyssels, Christa Stevens (eds.) Écriture des origines, origines de l’écriture: Hélène Cixous (Lucile Richard)



Joseph Ford, Writing the Black Decade: Conflict and Criticism in Francophone Algerian Literature (Aoife Connolly)



Jane Hiddleston and Khalid Lyamlahy (eds.) Abdelkébir Khatibi: Postcolonialism, Transnationalism and Culture in the Maghreb and Beyond (Philip Dine)



Susie Cronin, Sofia Ropek Hewson and Cillian Ó Fathaigh (eds.) #NousSommes: Collectivity and the Digital in French Thought and Culture (Macs Smith)

IJFrS Editorial Committee: Michael G. Kelly (General Editor) Dónal Hassett, Greg Kerr, Áine Larkin, Rosalind Silvester



Publication date: 1 October 2021



ISSN (electronic): 2009-941X



