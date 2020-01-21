Université de l'Iowa (USA)

Inventions et Réinventions du Dix-Septième Siècle

50e congrès de la NASSCFL

Iowa city, 28-30 mai 2020

Le cinquantième congrès de la North American Society for Seventeenth Century French Literature (NASSCFL) se tiendra à son lieu d'origine, Iowa City (IA, USA), les 28-30 mai 2020, et sera organisé par Russ Ganim et Roland Racevskis du Département de Français et d'Italien de l'Université de l'Iowa.

Prière d'envoyer vos propositions de communication à Roland Racevskis (roland-racevskis@uiowa.edu), en français ou en anglais (250-300 mots) avant le 15 février 2020 autour des sujets suivants:

Teaching the Seventeenth Century in the Twenty-First / Enseigner le 17e siècle au 21e.

Gender and Theater / Théâtre et identités sexuelles.

Mapping the Seventeenth Century in a Digital Age / Cartographie du dix-septième siècle à l'ère numérique.

Genre and Adaptation — Why Do Some Genres Lend Themselves Better to Adaptation than Others? / Genre et Adaptation — Pourquoi certains genres sont-ils plus disposés à l’adaptation que d’autres ?

Can the Ancient ever Become Modern? / L’Ancien peut-il devenir moderne ?

Translation and the Transnational / La traduction et le transnational.

“Mais moi, je guéris par des paroles” : Early Modern Medical Discourses / Premiers discours médicaux modernes.

Innovation and Backlash in the 17th C / Innovation et contrecoup au 17e siècle.

Appropriations and Interpretations of the Grand-Siècle in the 19th, 20th, and 21st Centuries / Appropriations et interprétations du Grand Siècle aux 19e, 20, et 21e siècles.

Reinventing the Monarchy: The Long-Siècle of Louis XIV and Changing Visions of Power / Réinventions de la monarchie : Le long-siècle de Louis XIV et les perspectives changeantes sur le pouvoir.

Immigration, Xenophobia and Their Effects in Seventeenth-Century France / Immigration, xénophobie et repercussions sur la France du dix-septième siècle.

Re-Creating the Self: Individuation and its Literary Expression / Refontes du moi : Individuation et son expression littéraire.