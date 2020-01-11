« Résister / Resisting / Resistir »

n° 37 (printemps 2021)

***English follows***

Intermédialités. Histoire et théorie des arts, des lettres et des techniques

Sous la direction de :

Alex Martoni, Centro de Ensino Superior de Juiz de Fora (CES/JF), Brésil

Hernán Ulm, Universidad Nacional de Salta (UNSA), Argentine

Roberto Rubio, Universidad Alberto Hurtado (UAH), Chili

Date de soumission des propositions : 15 mars 2020

Annonce des résultats de la sélection des propositions : 30 mars 2020

Soumission des textes complets aux fins d’évaluation : 1er septembre 2020

Publication des textes retenus par le comité de rédaction : printemps 2020

RÉSISTER

(Technocultures en Amérique Latine)

Profondément enraciné dans la formation politique et culturelle de l’Amérique latine, l’acte de résister s’inscrit dans les nouveaux domaines de la pensée et de la production artistique contemporaine. Si, traditionnellement, la résistance a été comprise comme le geste fondateur par lequel le colonisé s’oppose au colonisateur — et au regard de celui-ci, qui fixe la manière dont il se perçoit —, elle ne doit plus aujourd’hui être vue comme une simple mise en opposition de ces deux figures, mais plutôt analysée à partir d’une réflexion sur les principes qui articulent une telle opposition. En ce sens, il nous semble productif de développer d’autres manières de reconstruire les modes par lesquels la résistance a opéré et opère toujours en Amérique latine : ceux qui permettent de penser l’expérience décolonisatrice de notre présent comme une réinterprétation du passé oppressant. C’est dans cette perspective que ce dossier invite à réfléchir sur les multiples sens de l’expérience de la résistance en Amérique latine, en considérant ses différents possibilités, connexions, déplacements et potentialités émancipatrices.

Si, dans une large mesure, l’acte de résister a marqué l’expérience politique et culturelle de l’Amérique latine tout au long de son histoire, il a donc été compris, dans un premier temps, comme un mouvement d’opposition : résister aux forces armées d’occupation, aux modèles politiques et économiques, à l’imposition d’une langue, d’une culture, mais aussi, dans une perspective artistique, aux matériaux d’expression, aux discours culturellement établis, aux configurations sensibles qui organisent une communauté. Ainsi, le sculpteur brésilien Aleijadinho a instillé dans la pierre à savon une vision du monde particulière; les tropicalistes ont proposé un mélange sauvage entre l’archaïque et le moderne comme manière de traduire leur propre culture; des écrivains comme Guimarães Rosa ou Macedonio Fernández ont forcé les langues portugaise et espagnole, respectivement, à exprimer d’autres langues en elles-mêmes — afin de mettre « à jour de nouvelles puissances grammaticales ou syntatiques » (Deleuze, 1993, p. 9). Dans un deuxième temps, la variété et les singularités de la production artistique latino-américaine impliquent un autre effort, celui de développer des modes de description de ce rapport de forces au-delà de la simple reproduction du modèle colonisateur. De ce point de vue, l’acte de résister pourrait être pensé comme un processus de transculturation (Ángel Rama), d’hybridation (Néstor García Canclini), de construction d’un entre-lieu (Silviano Santiago) ou comme une forme de déglutition anthropophage (Oswald de Andrade). De fait, les pratiques artistiques et politiques contemporaines nous permettent de repenser la résistance comme une pratique décolonisatrice qui refuse de se reconnaître dans le regard occidental à prétention universelle (Walter Mignolo, Anibal Quijano, Arturo Escobar et Ticio Escobar).

Il émerge de ce système de forces une négociation tendue et complexe entre l’expérience latino-américaine et la manière dont l’infrastructure des médias l’organise (qui peuvent être traversée historiquement et archéologiquement grâce à une analyse des différentes manières dont l’intermédialité est façonnée sur notre continent). Ainsi, confrontée à la circulation du mot écrit (soit le mot de la nouvelle ordonnance théologique, soit le mot d’ordre de l’État), l’expérience fondatrice de la résistance latino-américaine se propage à d’autres supports dont l’écriture se voit surchargée en retour : les pratiques de la culture orale ou les images et ses modes spécifiques de survie comme organisation d’une mémoire que les règles du texte ne peuvent plus capturer. La réception latino-américaine de l’œuvre d’Aby Warburg, notamment, nous a permis de considérer les images comme un espace de pensée (Denkraum) qui n’a pas été capturé par l’ordre de la colonisation et qui a rendu possible la survivance (Nachleben) d’expériences antérieures à l’arrivée du colonisateur sur le territoire américain (Burucúa, Ulm, Navallo). Il est donc possible de comprendre les expériences de résistance latino-américaines comme le moyen de créer un espace intermédiaire et intermédial spécifique, propre à mettre en question le rôle joué par l’ordre normalisé dans la formation des modes traditionnels de pensée.

Les changements apportés par les nouvelles technologies d’enregistrement, de stockage et de reproduction d’informations au cours des dernières décennies du 20e siècle ont approfondi ce problème, dans la mesure où ils ont mis en relief la question de la dimension politico-esthétique des modes contemporains d’agencement sociotechnique. Vilém Flusser, par exemple, nous a montré comment l’écriture linéaire nous impose irrévocablement la force du temps historique; Jonathan Crary a souligné l’importance des appareils techniques dans le processus de construction archéologique de l’observation comme mode de subjectivation spécifique qui émerge entre la fin du 18e et le début du 21e siècle; Friedrich Kittler, à son tour, a radicalisé les façons de penser le déterminisme technologique en montrant comment nos instruments d’écriture, d’inscription et d’enregistrement agissent sur notre pensée. Dès lors, le problème que la question des médias et les possibilités intermédiales posent est le suivant : comment produire des configurations de sensibilité autres dans un monde où les subjectivités sont construites au sein de dispositifs sociotechniques d’information ?

C’est justement dans cette optique que, dans la production artistique contemporaine latino-américaine, résister signifie s’engager dans la construction de formes d’intelligibilité et de formes d’expression du sensible en transformant la matérialité de leurs supports et de leurs formes de codification, afin de modifier les relations entre la littérature, les images, les arts audiovisuels et la culture numérique. Des réalisateurs comme Paz Encina du Paraguay et Albertina Carri de l’Argentine interrogent, par exemple, les capacités du dispositif cinématographique à se constituer comme lieu de stockage et de conservation de la mémoire; la documentariste chilienne Tiziana Panizza explore les intersections entre les mémoires individuelle et collective à travers l’utilisation de la technique du found footage; l’écrivain et artiste plasticien brésilien Nuno Ramos se nourrit de la tension entre les frontières artistiques; des artistes audiovisuels dans les arts numériques et des photographes latino-américains, tels des militants populaires (Mídia Ninja, parmi d’autres), utilisent les dispositifs techniques à l’encontre des conditions qui les font fonctionner et, de cette manière, produisent de nouvelles formes de perceptibilité. Ces œuvres et actions nous montrent que résister ne peut plus être compris seulement comme un acte d’opposition mais, avant tout, comme un acte d’interruption (pour détourner, suspendre, couper, croiser) ou de décolonisation des flux d’une sensibilité normalisée par les nouveaux dispositifs de production du sensible.

Ce numéro d’Intermédialités veut rassembler des contributions qui entreprendront de réfléchir précisément sur la dimension esthétique et politique de la production technoculturelle en provenance de la littérature et des arts latino-américains. À titre indicatif, les textes pourraient se donner, en totalité ou en partie, un ou plusieurs des objectifs suivants :

– Analyser les différentes conceptions de la résistance produites dans le débat artistique et politique latino-américain, dans le but d’exposer de nouvelles manières de comprendre l’acte de résister au-delà des oppositions binaires qui les inscrivent traditionnellement dans la pensée occidentale;

– Tracer une cartographie de la résistance en tant qu’opération intermédiale spécifique au contexte latino-américain;

– Analyser des pratiques artistiques et politiques qui mettent en relief les dispositifs culturels de pouvoir imposés historiquement en Amérique latine;

– Analyser comment la production artistique et littéraire contemporaine de l’Amérique latine nous permet de réfléchir à l’impact social et culturel des nouvelles technologies d’information;

– Analyser les conséquences esthétiques et politiques des nouveaux dispositifs sociotechniques sur le plan du processus de production d’une subjectivité;

– Penser les stratégies de résistance à l’imposition de clichés sensibles produits par les nouvelles matérialités algorithmiques;

– Analyser des œuvres qui, à partir de l’utilisation des dispositifs techniques, offrent d’autres régimes de visibilité, en effectuant des exercices de contre-pouvoir et en cherchant des territoires interstitiels pour résister;

– Penser comment les migrations de la littérature, du cinéma et des arts plastiques sur différents supports ont conduit à la nécessité d’un renouvellement et d’une expansion des catégories et des discours qui les entourent;

– Créer des concepts qui cherchent à rompre avec les binarismes colonisateurs de la pensée occidentale, comme avec la décolonisation, afin de fissurer et d’interroger les positions figées occupées par le colonisateur et le colonisé.

Intermédialités est une revue scientifique semestrielle qui publie en français et en anglais des articles évalués de façon anonyme par les pairs.

Les propositions de contribution (700 mots maximum) pourront être écrites en anglais ou en français. Elles devront être envoyées à la direction du numéro à l’adresse suivante :

alexmartoni@cesjf.br ; hernan_ulm@yahoo.com ; rorubio@uahurtado.cl

Les résultats de la sélection des propositions seront annoncés le 30 mars 2020, et les articles seront à remettre avant le 1er septembre 2020. Ils seront ensuite évalués anonymement par les pairs. Le comité de rédaction de la revue rendra sa décision finale de publication au courant de l’été. Les articles retenus seront publiés au printemps 2021.

Les articles définitifs devront avoisiner les 6000 mots (40 000 caractères, espaces comprises) et pourront comporter des illustrations (sonores, visuelles, fixes ou animées), dont l’auteur de l’article aura pris soin d’obtenir les droits de publication.

Il est demandé aux auteurs de respecter les normes du protocole de rédaction de la revue disponible à l’adresse suivante :

[FR]http://intermedialites.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Protocole-de-r%C3%A9daction-Intermedialites-mai-2017-FR.pdf;

[EN]http://intermedialites.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Submission-Guidelines-2017-EN-May-2017.pdf.

Pour de plus amples informations sur la revue, consultez son site Web : http://intermedialites.com/.

************

***English version***

« Résister / Resisting / Resistir »

n° 37 (Spring 2021)

Intermediality. History and Theory of the Arts, Literature, and Technologies

Issue editors:

Alex Martoni, Centro de Ensino Superior de Juiz de Fora (CES/JF), Brazil

Hernán Ulm, Universidad Nacional de Salta (UNSA), Argentina

Roberto Rubio, Universidad Alberto Hurtado (UAH), Chile

Deadline for submitting a proposal: March 15, 2020

Announcement of proposal selection results: March 30, 2020

Submission of completed texts for peer review: September 1, 2020

Publication of the texts approved by the journal’s editorial board: Spring 2021

RESISTING

(Technocultures in Latin America)

Deeply rooted in Latin America’s political and cultural foundation, the act of resistance is now part of the emerging directions in contemporary artistic thought and production. If resistance has traditionally been understood as a foundational act by which the colonized oppose the colonizer—and the latter’s gaze, which determines how the colonized perceive themselves—it should no longer be seen as a simple opposition between these two figures; rather it should be analyzed on the basis of a reflection on the principles underlying this opposition. In this sense, we consider the development of different reconstructions of the ways in which resistance has operated and still operates in Latin America to be a productive endeavour, which will allow us to think of the decolonizing experience of our current moment as a reinterpretation of the oppressive past. This is the perspective from which this special journal issue invites reflection on the multiple meanings of the experience of resistance in Latin America, considering its possibilities, connections, displacements and emancipatory potentialities.

If, to a large extent, the act of resistance has marked the political and cultural experience of Latin America throughout its history, it has therefore been understood, initially, as an oppositional movement: resisting the armed forces of occupation, the prevailing political and economic models, the imposition of a language and a culture, but also, in the context of art, resisting certain expressive mediums, culturally established discourses, and configurations of sensibilities that have the power to organize communities. Thus, the Brazilian sculptor Aleijadinho instilled in soapstone a particular vision of the world; the Tropicalists proposed a wild mix between the archaic and the modern as a way of translating their own culture; writers like Guimarães Rosa or Macedonio Fernández have compelled the Portuguese and Spanish languages, respectively, to express other languages from within themselves in order to bring to light “new grammatical or syntactic powers” (Deleuze, 1993, p. 9). Secondly, the variety and singularities of Latin American artistic production have motivated its effort to describe this balance of power beyond the simple reproduction of the colonization model. From this point of view, the act of resistance could be thought of as a process of transculturation (Ángel Rama), hybridization (Néstor García Canclini), construction of an inter-place (Silviano Santiago) or as a form of anthropophagous swallowing (Oswald de Andrade). In fact, contemporary artistic and political practices allow us to rethink resistance as a decolonizing practice that refuses the recognition of the Western gaze and its claims to universality (Walter Mignolo, Anibal Quijano, Arturo Escobar and Ticio Escobar).

From this system of powers emerges a tense and complex negotiation between the Latin American experience and how that experience is being organized by media infrastructures (this can be traced historically and archaeologically through an analysis of the various ways in which intermediality has been shaped on our continent). Thus, confronted with the circulation of the written word (either the word of the new theological order or the watchword of the State), the founding experience of Latin American resistance reverts to other media whose capacities for writing become overloaded: the practices of oral culture, with incorporated images, and its specific modes of survival as organizer of those memories that escape the rules of the text. Specifically, the reception of Aby Warburg’s work in Latin America allowed us to consider the image as a space of thought (Denkraum) that remained outside of the colonizing order and that enabled the survival (Nachleben) of experiences predating the colonizers’ arrival on American territory (Burucúa, Ulm, Navallo). We can therefore understand the Latin American experience of resistance as a means of creating a specific intermediate and intermedial space that challenges where the normalized status quo and its role in the formation of traditional ways of thinking.

The changes brought about by new technologies for recording, storing and reproducing information during the last decades of the twentieth century have deepened this problem, insofar as they have highlighted the question of the politico-aesthetic dimension of contemporary modes of sociotechnical design. For example, Vilém Flusser showed us how linear writing irrevocably imposes the force of historical time on us; Jonathan Crary stressed the importance of technical devices in the archaeological construction of observation as a mode of subjectification that emerged between the late eighteenth and early twenty-first centuries; Friedrich Kittler radicalized our thinking about technological determinism by showing how our instruments for writing, inscription and recording affect our thinking. Thus, the question posed by media and its intermedial potentialities is the following: How to create alternative configurations of sensibility in a world where subjectivities are constructed within sociotechnical information systems?

In this sense, resisting, as expressed in contemporary Latin American artistic production, means engaging in the construction of forms of intelligibility and expressions of sensibility through the transformation of the materiality of their mediums and forms of codification in order to modify the relationships between literature, images, audiovisual arts and digital culture. Directors such as Paz Encina from Paraguay and Albertina Carri from Argentina question the capacity of the cinematographic system to establish itself as a place of storage and memory preservation; Chilean documentary filmmaker Tiziana Panizza explores the intersections between individual and collective memories through the use of the found footage technique; the Brazilian writer and visual artist Nuno Ramos thrives on the tension between artistic borders; audiovisual or digital artists and Latin American photographers and popular activists (Mídia Ninja, among others) use technical devices in ways that are inimical to their conventional operation and, in this manner, produce new forms of perceptibility. These artworks and actions demonstrate that resisting can no longer be understood only as an act of opposition but is, also and above all, an act of interruption (that diverts, suspends, cuts, intersects) or decolonization of the flows of a normalized sensibility by the new devices for the production of the sensible.

This issue of Intermedialities aims to gather contributions that reflect precisely on the aesthetic and political dimension of technocultural production in Latin American literature and the arts. The texts may address, but are not limited to, one or more of the following objectives:

To analyze the different concepts of resistance produced in Latin America through artistic and political debate with the aim of illuminating new ways of understanding the act of resistance beyond the binary oppositions that traditionally inscribe it within Western thought;

To map resistance as an intermedial process specific to the Latin American context;

To analyze artistic and political practices that bring to light the cultural mechanisms of power historically imposed in Latin America;

To analyze how contemporary Latin American artistic and literary production allows us to reflect on the social and cultural impact of new information technologies;

To analyze the aesthetic and political consequences of new sociotechnical devices in terms of the production of subjectivity;

To think about strategies of resistance to the imposition of stereotypes produced by new algorithmic systems;

To analyze works that, based on the use of technical devices, offer other regimes of visibility, by carrying out counter-power exercises and seeking interstitial territories of resistance;

To think about how the migration of literature, cinema and the visual arts on different media platforms has led to the need for a renewal and expansion of the categories and discourses within which they are inscribed;

To create concepts that break with the colonizing binaries of Western thought, and decolonization, in order to fracture and question the fixed positions occupied by the colonizer and the colonized.

Intermédialités/Intermediality is a biannual scholarly journal, which publishes articles in French and English evaluated through a blind peer review process.

Proposals (max. 700 words) can be written in either English or French and should be sent to the issue editors at the following email address:

alexmartoni@cesjf.br; hernan_ulm@yahoo.com; rorubio@uahurtado.cl

The results from the selection process will be announced on March 30, 2020 and the deadline to submit the full texts of the articles will be September 1, 2020. The articles will then be evaluated through a blind peer-review process. The journal’s editorial board will make a final decision on the publication of articles over the summer months. The selected articles will be published in Spring 2021.

Final submissions should be no longer than 6,000 words (40,000 characters, including spaces) and can incorporate illustrations (audio, visual, still or animated) whose publication rights should be secured by the authors.

Authors are requested to follow the journal’s submission guidelines available at:

[FR]http://intermedialites.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Protocole-de-r%C3%A9daction-Intermedialites-mai-2017-FR.pdf;

[EN]http://intermedialites.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Submission-Guidelines-2017-EN-May-2017.pdf.

For more information on Intermédialités/Intermedialities, please consult the journal’s website: http://intermedialites.com/en/home/.

***************

Bibliographie / Bibliography / Bibliografia

Beatriz Azevedo, Antropofagia – Palimpsesto selvagem, São Paulo, Cosac Naify, 2016.

Néstor García Canclini, Culturas híbridas. Estratégias para entrar e sair da modernidade, tradução de Ana Regina Lessa e Heloísa Pezza Cintrão, São Paulo, EDUSP, 2015.

Santiago Castro Gomez, Ramón Grosfoguel (eds.), El giro decolonial. Reflexiones para una diversidad epistémica más allá del capitalismo global, Bogotá, Siglo del Hombre Editores, 2007.

James Cisneros, “Nostalgia das mídias no cinema latino-americano”, in Márcia Arbex, Miriam de Paiva Vieira, Thaïs Flores Nogueira Diniz (eds.), Escrita, som, imagem: perspectivas contemporâneas, Belo Horizonte, Fino Traço, 2009.

Jonathan Crary, Suspensions of Perception: Attention, Spectacle, and Modern Culture, Massachusetts, MIT Press, 2001.

Jonathan Crary, Técnicas do observador: visão e modernidade no século XIX, Tradução de Verrah Chamma, Rio de Janeiro, Contraponto, 2012.

Jonathan Crary, 24/7. Capitalismo tardio e os fins do sono, Tradução de Joaquim Toledo Jr., São Paulo, Cosac Naify, 2014.

Gilles Deleuze, Pourparlers, Paris, Éditions de Minuit, coll. « Reprise », 1990.

Gilles Deleuze, Critique et clinique, Paris, Éditions de Minuit, coll. « Paradoxe », 1993.

Thaïs Flores Nogueira Diniz (Org.), Intermidialidade e estudos interartes: desafios da arte contemporânea, Belo Horizonte, Ed. UFMG, 2012.

Thaïs Flores Nogueira Diniz, André Soares Vieira (Orgs.), Intermidialidade e estudos interartes: desafios da arte contemporânea 2, Belo Horizonte, Rona Editora, FALE/UFMG, 2012.

Ticio Escobar, El mito del arte y el mito del Pueblo: Cuestiones sobre el arte popular, Buenos Aires, Ariel, 2014.

Vilém Flusser, O universo das imagens técnicas, São Paulo, Annablume, 2008.

Vilém Flusser, A escrita: há futuro para a escrita?, tradução de Murilo Jardelino da Costa, São Paulo, Annablume, 2010.

Vilém Flusser, Filosofia da caixa preta, São Paulo, Annablume, 2011.

Vilém Flusser, Gestures, translated by Nancy Ann Roth, Minneapolis, University of Minnesota Press, 2014.

Michel Foucault, Dits et écrits, tomes I-IV, Paris, Gallimard, 1994.

Michel Foucault, Les mots et les choses, Paris, Gallimard, coll. « Tel », 1966.

Richard Grusin, Jay David Bolter, Remediation: Understanding New Media, Massachusetts, MIT Press, 2000.

Hans Ulrich Gumbrecht, Karl Ludwig Pfeiffer, Materialities of communication, California, Stanford University Press, 1994.

Friedrich Kittler, Discourse networks 1800/1900, translated by Michael Metteer, with Chris Cullens, California, Stanford University Press, 1990.

Friedrich Kittler, Gramophone, Film, Typewriter, translated by Geoffrey Winthrop-Young and Michael Wutz, California, Stanford University Press, coll. “Writing Science”, 1999.

Friedrich Kittler, A verdade do mundo técnico: ensaios sobre a genealogia da atualidade, tradução de Markus Hediger, Rio de Janeiro, Contraponto, 2017.

Alex Martoni, Adalberto Müller (Orgs.), Rituais da percepção, Rio de Janeiro, Oficina Raquel, 2019.

Alex Martoni, Hernán Ulm, Fernando Pérez Villalón (Orgs.), “Literatura, Mídias, Materialidades”, Verbo de Minas, vol. 19, n° 34, 2018, https://seer.cesjf.br/index.php/verboDeMinas/issue/view/78/showToc.

Walter Mignolo, “The darker side of modernity: Coloniality and Modernity/Rationality”, Cultural Studies, vol. 21, nos 2-3, 2007.

W.J.T. Mitchell, Mark Hansen, Critical Terms for Media Studies, Chicago, The University of Chicago Press, coll. “Critical Terms”, 2010.

Ángel Rama, A cidade das letras, tradução de Emir Sader, São Paulo, Editora Brasiliense, 1984.

Ana María Risco, La deriva líquida del ojo: ensayos sobre la obra de Alfredo Jaar, Santiago de Chile, Catálogo, 2017.

Silviano Santiago, Uma literatura nos trópicos, Rio de Janeiro, Rocco, 2000.

Gilbert Simondon, L'individuation à la lumière des notions de forme et d'information, Paris, Édition Jérôme Millon, 2005.

Gilbert Simondon, Du mode d’existence des objets techniques, Paris, Aubier, 2012.

Hernán Ulm, “La herida cinematográfica: Daniela Seggiaro y Rithy Panh”, Revista La Fuga, n° 18, Chile, 2016, http://www.lafuga.cl/la-herida-cinematografica/788.

Hernán Ulm, Alex Martoni, “Rituales de la percepción. Vilém Flusser: por una fenomenología de los gestos”, Cuadernos del sur, n° 45, Bahía Blanca, Universidad Nacional del Sur, 2018, http://ojs.uns.edu.ar/csf/article/view/889.

Hernán Ulm, Sergio Martínez Luna (Orgs.), Dossier: Aproximaciones a un pensamiento (de lo) técnico, Revista Barda, año 5, n° 8, Universidad Nacional del Comahue, Centro de Estudios en Filosofía de la Cultura, 2019, http://www.cefc.org.ar/revista/index.php/history-2/.

Hernán Ulm, Tatiana Navallo (Orgs.), “Dossier: Tecnologías poéticas en el arte contemporáneo”, Revista Estesis, vol. 6, año 6, Colombia, Debora Arango, 2019, https://revistaestesis.edu.co/index.php/revista/issue/view/6.

Fernando Pérez Villalón, La imagen inquieta: Juan Downey y Raúl Ruiz em contrapunto, Santiago de Chile, Catálogo, 2016.

Paul Virilio, Guerre et cinéma. Logistique de la perception, Paris, Éditions Cahiers du cinéma, 1991.

Ismail Xavier, Alegorias do subdesenvolvimento: cinema novo, tropicalismo, cinema marginal, São Paulo, Cosac e Naify, 2012.

Antonio Candido. “Literatura de dois gumes”, in: A educação pela noite e outros ensaios, São Paulo, Editora Ática, 2003.