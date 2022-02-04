The newly created Interior Spaces Platform seeks to bring together international scholars across a range of disciplines with a research interest in 19th and 20thc Interiors.

Hosted at KU Leuven, the website will advertise news, events and publications in this exciting field, as well as links to members' individual research profiles.

At least one workshop will take place every year for all members.

To be included on our list of members, please send your name, affiliation, contact details and a brief research statement (max 100 words, focused on Interiors) to:

Dr Dominique Bauer (dominique.bauer@kuleuven.be) or Dr Claire Moran (c.moran@qub.ac.uk).



