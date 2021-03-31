Instructor of French: Renewable

University of AlabamaTuscaloosa

Position Summary:

Teach French language and culture courses each semester and assist with service duties such as advising, outreach, and other program activities.

Ad Text:

The Department of Modern Languages and Classics at The University of Alabama announces two openings for full-tim instructor positions in French beginning August 16, 2021. The initial appointment will be for three years with the possibility of renewal and includes benefits. Demonstrated ability to teach introductory and intermediate French required. We are especially interested in candidates qualified to teach additional courses, as needed, in language, literature, linguistics, culture, and/or French for specific purposes. Candidates with an ongoing research agenda preferred. Area of expertise open. Application should include a cover letter, CV, statement of teaching philosophy, and three letters of recommendation, one of which should address the candidate’s teaching. Native or near-native fluency in French and English. PhD in French required. It is expected that all courses will be taught in-person.

Application materials should reach the Department before April 30, 2021 when the review begins, but applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Because of COVID-related travel restrictions, all interviews will be conducted remotely using audio-visual technology.

Additional Position Information:

UA EEO Statement

The University of Alabama is an Equal Employment/Equal Educational Opportunity Institution. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, age, genetic or family medical history information, disability, or protected veteran status, or any other legally protected basis, and will not be discriminated against because of their protected status. Applicants to and employees of this institution are protected under Federal law from discrimination on several bases. Follow the link below to find out more.

“EEO is the Law”

https://www.eeoc.gov/sites/default/files/migrated_files/employers/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf

“EEO is the Law” Poster Supplement

http://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/pdf/OFCCP_EEO_Supplement_Final_JRF_QA_508c.pdf

Search Initiation Date:03/12/2021

Expected Starting Date: 08/16/2021