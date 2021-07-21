Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo (en ligne)

Modern Iberian (Neo)Medievalisms in Postcolonial Contexts and Diaspora

57th International Congress on Medieval Studies

Hosted by Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo

May 9-14, 2022 (Online)

Sponsored by La corónica: A Journal of Medieval Hispanic Languages, Literatures & Cultures

This panel welcomes papers from scholars working on the use and transformation of the medieval past in a variety of contexts in the Hispano- and Lusophone worlds beyond Iberia, from Latin America and the Philippines to the Sephardic and morisco diasporas in the Mediterranean and beyond.

Submissions due by September 15th through the ICMS online portal:

https://wmich.edu/medievalcongress/call