Actualité | Appels à contribution
ICMS Kalamazoo 2022: Modern Iberian (neo)medievalisms in postcolonial contexts and diaspora
Modern Iberian (Neo)Medievalisms in Postcolonial Contexts and Diaspora
57th International Congress on Medieval Studies
Hosted by Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo
May 9-14, 2022 (Online)
Sponsored by La corónica: A Journal of Medieval Hispanic Languages, Literatures & Cultures
This panel welcomes papers from scholars working on the use and transformation of the medieval past in a variety of contexts in the Hispano- and Lusophone worlds beyond Iberia, from Latin America and the Philippines to the Sephardic and morisco diasporas in the Mediterranean and beyond.
Submissions due by September 15th through the ICMS online portal: