Academia Belgica - Rome

The “The Tales of Archaeology. Towards a Literary ‘Memory Map’ of the Mediterranean Space” conference will bring together scholars interested in the representations of archaeological spaces (sites, museums) in literature, from the fields of Modern Languages, World Literature, Comparative Literature, Memory Studies, Heritage Studies, Archaeology, Spatial Humanities, Geography, Cultural Studies, History. In line with other experiments about literature, memory, and archaeology (such as Basch’s La metamorphose des ruines. L'influence Des Découvertes Archéologiques Sur Les Arts Et Lettres 1870-1914, 2001, and Bachvarova, Dutsch, and Suter’s The Fall of Cities in the Mediterranean Commemoration in Literature, Folk-Song, and Liturgy, 2016), the conference will keep a pan-Mediterranean perspective (Southern Europe, North Africa, Middle East), welcoming contributions across the disciplines and from any geographical context within the proposed area. It will focus on case studies from the late-XIX to the XXI centuries. This project focuses on the stories of ancient and modern, migrations, material and cultural exchanges in the sites of memory on the shores across the Mediterranean and on the ways these are preserved by modern literature. Our goal is to dig into the interconnectedness which characterised the Mediterranean space since the dawn of civilization, and which is currently menaced by national and continental policies aiming to constrain migratory movements.

Addressed questions might relate, but are not limited to:

Remains: Archaeological spaces in literature: ruins, discoveries, and the “ubi sunt” motive; detective stories, archaeological science fiction, horror stories; travel writing: explorers, tourists, raiders. Archaeological metaphors in literature: the language of strata, ruins, excavation, uncovering, debris, rot, and the contemplation of alternative senses of history. The destruction (and the preservation) of archaeological sites in times of war in their fictional, documentary, and memorial accounts. The conflict between ancient and modern nations/power centres, the local and the national as told by literature.

Mobility: The memory of ancient fluxes of people and their modern re-appropriations: Etruscans, Romans, Phoenicians... The memory of modern explorers: re-narrating and appropriating the archaeological campaigns and discoveries in the Mediterranean from the Napoleonic era to date. Re-enactments of and challenges to the myth of Aeneas as the “foreigner” and the “colonizer”, or similar examples of mythical figures of primitive colonizers, warriors, heroes, enemies.

Persistence: Places and figures of the past as signifiers for new issues, vulnerability, damage, exclusion, refusal, identity negotiation, nostalgia, loss. Archaeology, conflict, and literary/visual representation: colonialism, identity, struggle and their fictional, documentary, or memorial accounts; archaeological spaces as sites of contested memory: cultural and memorial appropriations. Nostalgia for the past: nationalistic, colonial and anticolonial narratives. Interconnected memories: imagining the remote past and unveiling personal memories or unresolved trauma.

Contributions focused around spaces, sites, places, routes, roads, shores, maps, ancient and modern cities are particularly welcome as the organizers hope to strongly focus on the geographical aspect of the research questions arisen and to collectively build a “map” of memorial sites around the Mediterranean as far-reaching as possible. A selection of contributions will be published in an edited volume.

The Academia Belgica is committed to hold the conference in person if possible; if not, the conference be turned into an online event. We ask potential speakers to let us know in their abstracts proposal if they are interested in the project but feel that it will be impossible to travel to Rome. We will do our best to accommodate all needs.

Please send 300-words abstract and a 100-words bio to Martina Piperno (martina.piperno@kuleuven.be) and/or Chiara Zampieri (chiara.zampieri@kuleuven.be) by Friday 7 May 2021.