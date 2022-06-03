Université de La Sorbonne Nouvelle (paris)

‘Greening the Harp’: Irish Contemporary Poetics & Politics of Ecology



Centre de recherche en etudes irlandaises et nord-irlandaises



(ERIN – PRISMES EA 4398 – Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)



Appel à communication



Colloque international ERIN 18-19 novembre 2022



Malgré la beauté de ses paysages et la richesse de ses ressources naturelles, l’Irlande n’a pris que récemment conscience de la nécessité de préserver cet environnement, même si sur le plan académique la pensée écocritique irlandaise s’est développée bien avant (« The time is ripe, in other words, for an Irish ecocriticism », soulignait déjà en 2000 Gerry Smyth[1]). Il semblerait ainsi qu’il y ait eu un décalage important en Irlande entre la prise de conscience universitaire, littéraire et artistique du défi écologique et la prise de conscience politique de la nécessité d’agir. Car comme tant d’autres pays occidentaux, celle qu’on surnomme « The Emerald Isle » a elle aussi subi au cours des dernières décennies les multiples destructions et pollutions liées à un capitalisme effréné, ce que critiquent à plusieurs reprises dans leur œuvre les poètes Derek Mahon et Paula Meehan, et bien d’autres encore.

Déjà en 2004, dans un article du Guardian au titre révélateur, « The Concrete Isle », Mark Lynas s’interrogeait sur les conséquences dévastatrices du Celtic Tiger sur le paysage irlandais, et dressait ce constat sans appel : « This land has been mauled by the Celtic Tiger, chewed up by double-digit economic growth—and what’s left is barely recognizable »[2]. L’expansion urbaine y a pris des proportions démesurées, donnant naissance aux tristement célèbres « ghost estates », à l’abandon durant la récession qui a succédé au Celtic Tiger à partir de la fin 2007 jusqu’aux premiers signes de reprise économique en 2014.

Est-ce à dire que l’Irlande a su tirer les leçons sur le plan écologique des dangers de la prospérité et de la frénésie immobilière ? La pandémie du Covid-19, qui a permis lors du premier confinement au printemps 2020 à « Sam the Fox » de circuler en toute liberté dans une Grafton Street désertée, aurait-t-elle provoqué en Irlande comme ailleurs un choc salutaire, un désir de retour à la nature, et surtout un souhait de rééquilibrer la place de ses habitants dans un environnement plus que maltraité ? Dans son poème désormais célèbre évoquant cet épisode, « A Fox in Grafton St. », Derek Mahon s’interroge sur les bénéfices de cette parenthèse forcée du confinement, où l’homme a déclaré une trêve à la nature : « (…) but in a shameful paradox,//there reigns a shocked euphoria during this/short respite, this enforced parenthesis./ We’re back in the days before we declared war/on the last outposts of resilient nature—/even, perhaps, in some oblique future/only dreamers ever dreamt before”[3].

Comme dans bien d’autres pays occidentaux, la pandémie a renforcé en Irlande la prise de conscience des multiples excès de l’homme infligés à la planète, et notamment des risques liés à la destruction de l’habitat des animaux, qui menace en retour l’équilibre et la sécurité des populations humaines. Peut-on pour autant affirmer que les Irlandais ont su dans ce domaine tirer les leçons du confinement, qui n’a fait que souligner la triste « métamorphose » de l’homme de l’Anthropocène, pour reprendre le terme utilisé par Bruno Latour, dans son récent ouvrage Où suis-je ? Leçons du confinement à l’usage des terrestres[4] ?

« Métamorphosée » par la pandémie et la crise climatique, l’Irlande semble avoir toutefois commencé à mesurer l’urgence de la situation environnementale, comme en témoigne le « Climate Action Plan » lancé par le gouvernement irlandais en 2021, l’un des plans les plus ambitieux jamais envisagés en Irlande sur le plan environnemental, visant notamment à réduire de 50% les émissions de gaz à effet de serre de l’Irlande d’ici 2030, et à les faire quasi-disparaître d’ici 2050 : « It will put Ireland on a more sustainable path ; cut emissions ; create a cleaner, greener economy and society ; and protect us from the devastating consequences of climate change. It is a huge opportunity to create new jobs and grow businesses in areas like offshore wind; cutting-edge agriculture; and retrofitting, making our homes warmer and safer (…). This Plan makes Ireland one of the most ambitious countries in the world on climate”[5].

Il était temps, car l’Irlande a de fait été plusieurs fois été pointée du doigt pour ses manquements sur les questions climatiques, notamment en 2018 par le Professeur David Boyd, expert auprès de l’ONU. Dans son rapport, David Boyd critique en effet les manquements du gouvernement irlandais face à l’absence de mesures efficaces qui s’imposent face au changement climatique, notamment en termes de réduction de gaz à effet de serre et aux émissions de charbon, qui, si rien n’est fait, auront des conséquences dramatiques sur la vie et la qualité de vie des Irlandais : « climate change clearly and adversely impacts the right to life, a right which the Government of Ireland is legally obligated to respect, protect and fulfil »[6]. Les enjeux du changement climatique sont donc également au cœur des problématiques auxquelles l’Irlande doit faire face dans le domaine des droits humains.

Sur le plan politique, on pourra également s’interroger sur l’importance des questions écologiques dans les programmes des partis politiques ainsi que sur les succès et les déboires du Green Party, même si les succès récents du Green Party lors des dernières élections européennes en 2019, où il est arrivé en 2ème position avec 15% des voix, semble montrer une réelle évolution des mentalités en Irlande. Cependant, le parti a dû faire face depuis à de nombreuses défections depuis son entrée au gouvernement, et peine à attirer le vote des classes populaires…

A travers ce colloque international, on tentera ainsi d’aborder la question écologique en Irlande sous des angles multiples, à la fois sur le plan environnemental, politique et sociologique, anthropologique, mais aussi littéraire et artistique.

Nous serons ainsi amenés à aborder la question de place de l’écologie dans la littérature irlandaise, ainsi que dans l’art irlandais contemporain, et à nous interroger sur la possibilité d’une conception de l’art irlandais en général qui serait forcément amenée à intégrer le paradigme écologique et environnemental comme élément central, semblant alors confirmer la thèse de Timothy Morton : « All Art is Ecological »[7].

Enfin, nous nous interrogerons sur les liens entre la prise de conscience de l’Irlande de protéger son environnement naturel et la quête d’une identité perdue, comme le suggère Manchán Magan dans son avant-propos à l’ouvrage récent de Ray Ó Foghlú et Matthew Smith, Under Summer Pastures : Explorations & Essays from Ireland’s Temperate Rainforests (Hometree, 2022) : « Perhaps our past determination to cut down every last tree and drain every damp bit of land was to hide this facet of our past—the dark secret that we evolved out of woodland, like our ape ancestors before us »[8].

En effet, l’Irlande était autrefois connue sous le nom gaélique de « Inis-na-ffidbadh », c’est-à-dire « L’île des Bois », terme qui ne correspond guère aujourd’hui, tant l’Ile d’Emeraude a subi une déforestation massive sur plusieurs siècles, conséquence (entre autres) de la colonisation britannique, mais pas seulement.

Comment « reverdir » alors l’Irlande, « Greening the Harp »? Pour ce faire, faudrait-il alors non pas « penser comme une montagne », comme le suggérait Aldo Leopold[9], mais penser comme la nature irlandaise elle-même : « Think Like a Bog »[10] ?



Dans un premier temps, on pourra notamment s’intéresser aux points suivants, dans une démarche visant à mettre à jour la place de l’écologie et des questions environnementales en Irlande (République de l’Irlande et Irlande du Nord) :



· « Laggard or Leader?» (John Sweeney)[11] : la question écologique en Irlande et la prise en compte des questions environnementales dans la politique irlandaise (Green Party) et nord-irlandaise

· Le renouveau de l’activisme environnemental en Irlande ; l’impact d’une nouvelle génération de jeunes activistes (Dara McAnulty et le succès de son ouvrage Diary of a Young Naturalist en 2021, Beth Doherty ou Flossie Donnelly), l’influence de la blogosphère

· Le rôle des associations environnementales et des ONG irlandaises (Hometree, Irish Wildlife Trust, Voice Ireland, NoSupTown, Refill Ireland…) et leur capacité d’action

· « Not as green as we’d like to think » (Pádraic Fogarty, Whittled Away: Ireland’s Vanishing Nature, 2017)[12]: la nature irlandaise en voie de disparition, un mouvement irréversible? Quel est l’impact des mesures prises pour la sauvegarde des littoraux, des tourbières et pour la protection de la faune et la flore irlandaises ?

· Les préoccupations écologiques et environnementales dans la littérature irlandaise (poésie, roman, théâtre, essais) : le renouveau de la tradition irlandaise de la « Nature Writing », notamment grâce à la contribution de nouvelles voix écopoétiques comme Seán Hewitt (2017 Ginkgo Prize for Ecopoetry & 2017 Resurgence Prize), ou écoféministes, comme Grace Wells

· Perspectives écologiques dans l’art contemporain irlandais (arts visuels, musique, bioacoustique comme dans l’œuvre de Michael Prime, « sound ecologist ») et la contribution de l’art irlandais à la réflexion écologique (The Green Arts Initiative in Ireland)

· « Eco-traduction » (Michael Cronin)[13] : comment traduire les voix de la nature irlandaise ?

· « Thirty-Two Words for Field » (Manchán Magan)[14]: la sauvegarde de la nature irlandaise nécessite-t-elle la sauvegarde de la langue ? Gaélique ou anglais, quelle(s) langue(s) pour l’identité environnementale irlandaise ?





Les propositions de communications (résumé d’une demi-page, en français ou en anglais), ainsi qu’un bref CV, sont à adresser, pour le 21 juin 2022 date butoir, à Marion Naugrette-Fournier (marion.naugrette@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr), Clíona Ní Ríordáin (cliona.ni-riordain@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr).







***



‘Greening the Harp’: Irish Contemporary Poetics & Politics of Ecology



Call for papers





ERIN International Conference, 18-19 November 2022 – Université Sorbonne Nouvelle





Ireland is renowned for the beauty of its landscapes and the richness of its natural resources. However, it is only recently that the preservation of this environment has become a major preoccupation, despite the prominence of Irish ecocritical thought ("The time is ripe, in other words, for an Irish ecocriticism", as Gerry Smyth pointed out in 2000[15]). It would thus seem that there was a significant gap in Ireland between academic, literary and artistic awareness of the ecological challenge and political awareness of the need to act. Like so many other Western countries, Ireland, which is known as 'The Emerald Isle', has also suffered in recent decades from the destruction and pollution associated with unbridled capitalism, something that poets Derek Mahon or Paula Meehan, for instance, repeatedly criticised in their poetry.

In 2004, an article in The Guardian by Mark Lynas, entitled "The Concrete Isle", questioned the devastating consequences of the Celtic Tiger on the Irish landscape, "This land has been cursed by the Celtic Tiger, chewed up by double-digit economic growth-and what's left is barely recognisable"[16]. Urban sprawl has taken on disproportionate proportions, giving rise to the infamous 'ghost estates', abandoned during the recession that followed the Celtic Tiger from late 2007 until the first signs of economic recovery in 2014.

Does this mean that Ireland has learned the ecological lessons of the dangers of prosperity and the housing binge? Did the Covid-19 pandemic, when "Sam the Fox" roamed freely in a deserted Grafton Street, provoke a salutary shock in Ireland? Is a return to nature and a more harmonious co-existence of humans within the environment on the cards? In his now famous poem evoking this episode, "A Fox in Grafton St.", Derek Mahon questioned the benefits of this forced parenthesis of confinement, where man declared a truce with nature: "(...) but in a shameful paradox,//there reigns a shocked euphoria during this/short breath, this enforced parenthesis. / We're back in the days before we declared war/on the last outposts of resilient nature-/even, perhaps, in some oblique future/only dreamers ever dreamt before"[17].

As in many other Western countries, the pandemic has heightened awareness in Ireland of the many excesses inflicted by man on the planet, and in particular the risks associated with the destruction of animal habitats and which, in turn, jeopardizes the security and equilibrium of human populations. Can we say that the Irish have learned the lessons of confinement in this area, which has only highlighted the sad 'metamorphosis' of man in the Anthropocene, to use the term used by Bruno Latour in his recent bookAfter Lockdown: A Metamorphosis[18]?

‘Metamorphosed' by the pandemic and the climate crisis, Ireland seems to have begun to appreciate the urgency of the environmental situation, as evidenced by the Irish government's 2021 Climate Action Plan, one of Ireland's most ambitious environmental plans ever, which aims to reduce Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, and virtually eliminate them by 2050: "It will put Ireland on a more sustainable path; cut emissions; create a cleaner, greener economy and society; and protect us from the devastating consequences of climate change. It is a huge opportunity to create new jobs and grow businesses in areas like offshore wind; cutting-edge agriculture; and retrofitting, making our homes warmer and safer (...). This Plan makes Ireland one of the most ambitious countries in the world on climate"[19].

Ireland has in fact been singled out several times for its shortcomings on climate issues, notably in 2018 by UN expert Professor David Boyd. In his report, David Boyd criticizes the Irish government's failure to take effective action on climate change, particularly in terms of reducing greenhouse gas and coal emissions, which, if left unchecked, will have dramatic consequences for the lives and quality of life of Irish people: “Climate change clearly and adversely impacts the right to life, a right which the Government of Ireland is legally obligated to respect, protect and fulfil” [20]. Climate change issues are therefore also at the heart of the human rights challenges facing Ireland. This plan of action has emerged, it would seem, in the nick of time.

On the political front, the importance of environmental issues in the political parties' programmes and the successes and failures of the Green Party can also be questioned, although the Green Party's recent successes in the last European elections in 2019, where it came second with 15% of the vote, seem to show a real shift in attitudes in Ireland. The party has, however, had to face many defections since it entered government, and is struggling to attract the working-class vote.

This international conference will address the ecological question in Ireland from multiple angles, examining environmental, political and sociological, anthropological issues but also exploring literary and artistic responses to the question of ecology in Irish literature, as well as in contemporary Irish art. A central preoccupation will be the integration of the ecological and environmental paradigm as a central element in the artistic process, and its apparent confirmation of Timothy Morton's thesis: "All Art is Ecological"[21].

Ireland's renewed interest of its natural environment may also be connected to the search for a lost identity, as suggested by Manchán Magan in his foreword to Ray Ó Foghlú and Matthew Smith's recent book, Under Summer Pastures: Explorations & Essays from Ireland's Temperate Rainforests (Hometree, 2022): 'Perhaps our past determination to cut down every last tree and drain every damp bit of land was to hide this facet of our past-the dark secret that we evolved out of woodland, like our ape ancestors before us”[22]. Indeed, Ireland was once known by the Gaelic name of "Inis-na-ffidbadh", i.e. "The Isle of Wood", a term that hardly fits today, as the Emerald Isle has undergone massive deforestation over several centuries, a consequence (among others) of British colonisation.

How then can Ireland be "re-greened", as the title of our conference suggests: "Greening the Harp"? To do so, should we not "think like a mountain", as Aldo Leopold suggested[23], but rather think like Irish nature itself: "Think Like a Bog"[24]?



These are some of the topics that may be addressed in an attempt to uncover the place of ecology and environmental issues in Ireland (Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland):

· "Laggard or Leader?" (John Sweeney)[25]: the ecological question in Ireland and the integration of environmental issues into Irish (Green Party) and Northern Irish politics

· The revival of environmental activism in Ireland; the impact of a new generation of young activists (Dara McAnulty and the success of his book Diary of a Young Naturalist in 2021, Beth Doherty or Flossie Donnelly), the influence of the blogosphere

· The role of environmental associations and Irish NGOs (Hometree, Irish Wildlife Trust, Voice Ireland, NoSupTown, Refill Ireland...) and their capacity for action

· “Not as green as we'd like to think" (Pádraic Fogarty, Whittled Away: Ireland's Vanishing Nature, 2017)[26]: is Ireland's vanishing nature an irreversible movement? What is the impact of measures taken to safeguard the coastlines, peatlands and to protect Irish wildlife?

· Ecological and environmental concerns in Irish literature (poetry, novels, drama, essays): the revival of the Irish Nature Writing tradition, including contributions from new ecopoetic voices such as Seán Hewitt (2017 Ginkgo Prize for Ecopoetry & 2017 Resurgence Prize), or ecofeminists, such as Grace Wells

· Ecological perspectives in Irish contemporary art (visual arts, music, bioacoustics as in the work of Michael Prime, "sound ecologist") and the contribution of Irish art to ecological thinking (The Green Arts Initiative in Ireland)

· “Eco-translation" (Michael Cronin)[27]: how to translate the voices of Irish nature?

· “Thirty-Two Words for Field” (Manchán Magan)[28]: does saving Irish nature require saving language? Gaelic or English, which language(s) for Irish environmental identity?





Proposals (a half page in English or in French) plus a short CV should be sent by 21st June 2022 at the latest to Marion Naugrette-Fournier (marion.naugrette@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr), Clíona Ní Ríordáin (cliona.ni-riordain@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr).





