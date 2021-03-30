Paris

Grammaire de la Cause III / The Grammar of the Causation III

La Cause constitue une thématique incontournable pour les linguistes et elle continue à faire l’objet de diverses publications. Celles-ci abordent ce phénomène dans des optiques différentes : sémantique lexicale, sémantique formelle, morphologie, syntaxe, grammaire cognitive, théorie de la métaphore conceptuelle, théorie de la pertinence, pour ne citer que quelques-unes. Cette troisième édition du Colloque « La Grammaire de la Cause » s’inscrit dans une longue tradition : « La Grammaire de la Cause I » en 2015 et « La Grammaire de la Cause II » en 2018.

Ce Colloque s’organise autour des axes suivants :

-la définition de la cause ;

-la typologie des causes ;

-verbes causatifs, et notamment les verbes psychologiques, mais aussi les verbes qui relèvent du domaine physique ou encore mental ;

-les participes présents et passés qui, dans un contexte donné, expriment la cause ;

-les emplois métaphoriques des verbes causatifs ; -les connecteurs : classification et condition d’utilisation ;

-les prépositions : les conditions d’emploi, la synonymie ;

-les prédicats nominaux composés dans lesquels l’un des éléments est interprétable comme cause ou origine ou raison d’être d’un phénomène donné : aromat roz (arôme des roses), les pleurs des enfants, il suono del pianoforte (le son du piano), sound of the forest, ο ήχος του τυμπάνου (le son du tambour), etc.

-problèmes de traduction et lacunes lexicales ;

-expression de la cause dans les phrases sans connecteur ;

-enseignement des moyens d’exprimer la cause dans le cadre du FLE ;

-causalité et modalité ; causalité et temporalité ; causativité et résultativité ;

-autres problématiques : nous consulter.

Professeur invité : à préciser.

Langues de travail : français, anglais

Langues d’analyse : français, anglais, allemand, italien, espagnol, russe, grec, polonais.

Autres langues : nous consulter.

Frais d’inscription : chercheurs - 50 euros, doctorants - exonérés, membres du CeLiSo et du FoReLLIS - exonérés.

Envoyer les propositions avant le 1 septembre 2021.

Comité scientifique : Freiderikos VALETOPOULOS (U. de Poitiers), Irina THOMIERES (SorbonneUniversité), Pierre FRATH (U. de Reims Champagne-Ardennes), Giancarlo GERLINI (U. de Lille 3), Gaston GROSS (U. Paris 13-Nord), Efi LAMPROU (U. de Poitiers), Elise MIGNOT (SorbonneUniversité), Jérémy PASQUEREAU (U. de Poitiers).

Contact : irina.thomieres@gmail.com, freiderikos.valetopoulos@univ-poitiers.fr

[ENGLISH VERSION]

Causation is an essential field of research for linguists and continues to be the subject of various publications. Causation can be approached from different perspectives: lexical semantics, formal semantics, morphology, syntax, cognitive grammar, the theory of conceptual metaphor, the theory of relevance, to name a few. This third edition of the Grammar of Causation (International?) Conference is part of a long tradition: "The Grammar of Causation I" in 2015 and "The Grammar of Causation II" in 2018.

This third edition of the « The Grammar of the Causation » Conference is organized around the following topics: -the definition of causation;

-the typology of causation;

-causative verbs, including psychological verbs, but also verbs that fall within the physical or the mental domain;

-present and past participles who, in a given context, express causation;

-the metaphorical use of causative verbs;

-connectors: classification and conditions of use; -prepositions: conditions of use, synonymy ;

-compound nominal predicates in which one of the elements can be interpreted as the origin of a given phenomenon: aromat roz (aroma of roses), les pleurs des enfants (the crying of children), il suono del pianoforte (the sound of the piano), sound of the forest, ο ήχος του τυμπάνου (the sound of the drum), etc.

-translation problems and lexical gaps;

-the expression of causation in sentences without a connector;

-teaching ways of express the causation in the context of French as a Foreign Language;

-causality and modality; causality and temporality; causativity and resultivity;

-other problems: consult us.

Invited speaker : to be announced

Scientific committee : Irina Thomières, Freiderikos Valetopoulos, Elise Mignot, Efi Lamprou, Giancarlo Gerlini, Jérémy Pasquereau, Gaston Gross, Pierre Frath.

Working Languages: English, French.

Languages : French, English, German, Spanish, Italian, Greek, Russian. For other languages, please refer to us.

Send your proposal to irina.thomieres@gmail.com indicating: name, first name, academic title, institution, a 400-words abstract (including bibliography).

Deadline : September 1, 2021. The Acts will be published. Registration fees: 50 euros, PhD students - exempts, members of CeLiSo and of FoReLLIS - exempts.