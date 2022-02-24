The School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies at the University of East Anglia wishes to appoint a Tutor in French.



This post will support teaching within the School with a specific focus on undertaking teaching within seminars, oral classes, and tutorials, as well as other teaching-related duties. This role will be specific to the teaching of French on our French language degrees and the post holder must be a highly competent speaker of French. The post will entail teaching French, at all levels of language learning (Beginners, intermediate and more advanced levels up to C1 level) and the post holder will be expected to undertake assessments of students’ French language ability. The post holder will also be expected to create their own assessments and classroom materials and look to support students in their language learning journey. Whilst we are planning for on campus teaching, there is a possibility that some teaching activity will be conducted virtually, and so the post holder will be responsible for ensure that teaching materials and assessment measures are suitable for virtual teaching.



This full-time post is available on an indefinite basis from 1 August 2022.



We strongly encourage applicants from Black, Asian or other minority ethnic backgrounds and welcome applications from all protected groups as defined by the Equality Act 2010. Appointment will be made on merit.



Closing date: 1st March 2022



To apply for this vacancy, please follow the online instructions at: https://myview.uea.ac.uk/webrecruitment/



The University is a Silver Athena Swan Award holder.