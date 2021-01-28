Washington, DC

CFP / Appel à communications:

“FRENCH DRAMA IN CONTEXT (1498-1610)” - MLA 2022

DATE LIMITE : 15 mars 2021 / March 15, 2021

Date du colloque : 6-9 janvier 2022 / January 6-9, 2022 - Washington, DC

The MLA Forum on French Sixteenth-Century Literature & Culture invites 18-minute paper proposals for the Modern Language Association of America’s Washington, D.C. convention, January 6-9, 2022 (MLA 2022). Feel free to consult and circulate our other CFPs for MLA 2022*.

French sixteenth-century theater and drama studies are enjoying a revival. We invite proposals in English or in French dealing with any aspect of dramatic form and dramatic life in sixteenth century France. Proposals on drama, dramatic writing, and theater arts from the reigns of Louis XII to Henri IV – even Louis XIII, if the joint imprint of humanism and religious conflict prevails in the works and contexts examined – will be considered.

Dramatic works published or not, staged or not, explicitly labeled as such or not, may be discussed. We are especially interested in papers examining controversial issues in context – be that context political, economic, religious, philosophical, juridical, social, artistic, cultural, or even biographical – as well as the risk-management and discursive strategies (e.g., pragmatic address, conciliation, allusiveness, allegory, example, comparison, irony, polyphony…) chosen to tackle such controversial issues.

Please send abstract (about 250 words, in French or English) and one-page CV to Corinne Noirot (cnoirot@vt.edu) and Bob Hudson (bob_hudson@byu.edu) by March 15, 2021.



* Other 16th-century French sessions with March 15 CFPs:

- Current Work in 16th-Century Literature & Cultural Studies

- Multilingualism & Humanism in Renaissance France

- Du Bellay at 500 Years

- The Precarious Voice of the Artist/Author in 16th-Century France