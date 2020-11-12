Special Issue on “Contemporary Feminisms,” French Cultural Studies, Volume 31, Issue 4, November 2020: https://journals.sagepub.com/toc/frca/31/4

Co-editors : Michèle A. Schaal (Iowa State University) et Adrienne Angelo (Auburn University)

This special issue provides an overview of the diversity of feminist activism throughout the world over the last decade and situates these contributions to a transnational feminist (re)surge(ence) within the context of French and Francophone cultures. The seven articles in this special issue engage with specific aspects of feminisms spanning diverse French and Francophone regions including Algeria, Canada, France, Haiti, Kanaky/New Caledonia, Te Ao Mā’ohi/French Polynesia, and Senegal. These contributors’ articles focus on the work of writers who share a demonstrated commitment to social change or who attest to the power of writing to heal personal and collective trauma, to raise critical awareness of social injustices, to inspire social and political transformations, and to imagine more pro-feminist, expansive, inclusive, and equal societies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Editors’ introduction: Alive and Kicking: French and Francophone Feminisms Now

Michèle Schaal (Iowa State University) and Adrienne Angelo (Auburn University)

Filiation féministe dans Thelma, Louise et moi de Martine Delvaux

Léonore Brassard (Université de Montréal)

Une mise à jour du féminisme de Chloé Delaume : des Mouflettes d’Atropos à Mes bien chères sœurs

Dawn Cornelio (University of Guelph)

Anticolonial ecofeminisms: Women’s environmental literature in French-speaking Oceania

Julia L. Frengs (University of Nebraska–Lincoln)

Queer (af)filiations: Houria Bouteldja and decolonial feminism

CJ Gomolka (DePauw University)

Activistes féministes: Francophone Women Writers and International Human Rights

Alison Rice (University of Notre Dame)

From actions to words: FEMEN’s fourth-wave manifestos

Michèle Schaal (Iowa State University)

Performing the techno-self: Paul B. Preciado’s Testo Junkie as a twenty-first century feminist narrative

Leah E. Wilson (Washington State University)