The French Institutes for Advanced Study Fellowship Programme offers 10-month fellowships in the five Institutes of Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier and Nantes. It welcomes applications from high-level international scholars and scientists primarily in the fields of the social sciences and the humanities (SSH).

For the 2022-2023 academic year, FIAS offers 28 fellowship positions: 17 in Paris, 4 in Marseille, 3 in Montpellier and 4 in Nantes.

The call is open to all disciplines in the SSH and all research fields. Research projects from other sciences that propose a transversal dialogue with SSH are also eligible. Some of the IAS have scientific priorities they will focus on more specifically.

The FIAS fellows will benefit from the support and conducive scientific environment offered by the IAS, in an interdisciplinary cohort of fellows and in close relation to the local research potential. The fellows will be free to organize their work and conduct research as they wish.

CONDITIONS

All IAS have agreed on common standards, including the provision of a living allowance (min. net 2,700€ per month), social security coverage, accommodation, a research budget, plus coverage of travel expenses.

ELIGIBILITY

FIAS awards fellowships to outstanding researchers of all career levels, from postdoctoral researchers to senior scientists. The minimum requirement is a PhD + 2 years of research experience at the time of the application. Exception will be made for scholars with a Master + 6 years of full-time research experience after the degree (PhD training will not be considered in the calculation of experience).

Researchers from all countries are eligible to the FIAS Fellowship Programme but they have to have spent no more than 12 months in France during the three years prior to the application deadline.

APPLICATION

Applications are submitted online via www.fias-fp.eu where you will find detailed information regarding the content of the application, eligibility criteria and selection procedure.

The application platform will be open from June 1st, 2021 until July 6th, 2021 - 6:00 PM CET (Paris Time). Late applications will not be considered.

SELECTION

The scientific selection is highly competitive, merit-based and conducted through an international independent peer review.

Application deadline: July 6th, 2021 - 6:00 PM CET (Paris Time)

July-October 2021: Double peer review

November 2021: Preselection by the FIAS Selection Committee (communication of preselection results)

January 2022: Selection by the IAS Scientific Advisory Boards and communication of results

For more general information on the FIAS Fellowship Programme, please consult our website: www.fias-fp.eu

For more detailed information on the IAS specific environment and scientific priorities, please visit the IAS-specific pages: https://www.fias-fp.eu/about-us/the-institutes

Deadline: July 6th, 2021 -6:00 PM CET (Paris Time)