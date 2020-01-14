Université du Littoral-Côte d'Opale Boulogne sur Mer

(english version below)

Appel pour le 29 février 2020

L'Université du Littoral Côte-d'Opale et l'UR HLLI (EA 4030)

28-29 mai 2020

Symposium

Femmes surnaturelles dans la Fantasy et les genres apparentés

What are they

Who haunt our dreams and weaken our desire

And turn us from the solid face of things ?

Sisters of Horror, or Heavn's exiled queens

Reduced from spirit-power to fantasy ?

Christabel LaMotte (A.S. Byatt) The Fairy Mélusine.

Ce symposium a pour ambition d'élargir la recherche sur les personnages féminins dans la Fantasy en procédant chronologiquement (remontant jusqu'aux précurseurs, objet du symposium de l'an dernier Frontières et limites de la Fantasy) et génériquement (en s'ouvrant à toute la littérature d'imagination et d'aventure dès lors qu'y figure une dimension surnaturelle).

On a souvent relevé la place relativement exiguë faite aux femmes dans la fantasy de référence, celle incarnée notamment par le canon tolkiénien (limité au seul Seigneur des Anneaux – il en va autrement dans d'autres oeuvres), avec ses femmes inaccessibles comme Arwen et Galadriel dont le rôle actif a été élargi par Peter Jackson au cinéma. On cite aussi, pêle-mêle, les femmes-trophées de l'Heroic Fantasy, le nombre réduit de romancières (même si cette situation s'est largement améliorée au cours des années récentes), tout en rappelant l'existence d'une fantasy féministe (Ursula Le Guin, Marion Zimmer Bradley dans le domaine des réécritures arthuriennes) souvent vue comme l'exception confirmant néanmoins la règle. Finalement, on cite en exemple l'œuvre de George R.R. Martin ainsi que la série HBO de Game of Thrones pour souligner l'apparent nombre accru de personnages de femmes agissantes, en bien et en mal, tout en présentant leur exposition à des violences dans un monde secondaire brutal comme la rançon à payer pour une telle revalorisation.

Dans notre contribution à cette recherche, nous envisageons une approche qui partirait notamment des figures désormais familières de Daenerys et de Melisandre, ou de Galadriel et de la Sorcière blanche de Lewis, pour y voir les avatars d'une lignée de personnages féminins dont nous retracerons la filiation depuis la littérature d'imagination ou la pré-fantasy de la fin du XIXe siècle.

On pourra s'interroger sur la place de la « femme fatale » fin-de-siècle, la déesse et les autres figures d'une littérature néo-païenne (dans le Grand Dieu Pan d'Arthur Machen, (1894), par exemple. Sont-ce des façons imagées de représenter l'autonomie croissante et la puissance nouvelle des femmes à cette époque-là, ou s'agit-il d'une diabolisation misogyne de la « surfemelle » à travers les figures de Salomé, d'Hérodiade ou de Cléopâtre comme l'expliquent Mireille Dottin-Orsini dans Cette femme que l'on dit fatale (1993), ou Bram Dijkstra dans Idols of Perversity (1986) ? Ou bien sont-elles une combinaison des deux, comme semble le montrer un personnage comme Ayesha, « She » (1886), d'Edward Rider Haggard, dont l'influence fut énorme, y compris sur Tolkien, et dont Sarah Gilbert a résumé la complexité : « Unlike the women earlier Victorian writers had idealized and excoriated, She was neither an angel nor a monster. Rather, she was an odd but significant blend of the two types – an angelically chaste woman with monstrous powers, a monstrously passionate woman with angelic charms » (“Rider Haggard's Heart of Darkness”, 1983) ? Notons d'ailleurs que la personnalité de She s'est enrichie, en constante évolution, à travers les romans successifs que l'auteur lui consacra sur plus de trente ans, et qu'elle représenta pour Jung la plus parfaite incarnation de l'Anima.

Y a-t-il lieu de ranger les auteurs en misogynes et féministes – ou tout au moins, des hommes qui « aiment les femmes » ; comme E.R. Eddison, ainsi qualifiée par Verlyn Flieger (« The Man Who Loved Women: Aspects of the Feminine in Eddison's Zimiamvia », 1987) ? Et comment expliquer, au tout début de la période envisagée, que les personnages féminins de William Morris soient investis d'une liberté et d'une puissance qu'il faudra attendre les années 1970 pour retrouver ?

On ne perdra pas de vue que les figures de femme étudiées dans ce symposium sont surnaturelles. Elles peuvent donc agir sur les lois de la nature, les modifiant par l'effet de leur volonté ou en application de certains rituels ; elles présentent aussi certaines qualités surnaturelles par rapport au temps et à l'espace, et pouvant ainsi être qualifiées d'hypermortelles.

En quoi ces qualités seraient-elles (ou non) spécifiquement féminines ? Fées, sorcières, en liaison avec une mythologie plus ancienne, divinités païennes, fées médiévales ou arthuriennes, vampires : les personnages féminins sont fréquemment employés comme vecteurs privilégiés du surnaturel, souvent à travers une représentation par les extrêmes qui peine à supporter la nuance – depuis la bonne fée jusqu'à la terrifiante sorcière. En quoi cette distinction manichéenne est-elle caractéristique de la représentation du surnaturel féminin, et qu'implique-t-elle pour les œuvres, ainsi que pour ceux et celles qui les ont composées ?

Plutôt que de proposer un cadrage par trop restrictif, nous souhaitons accueillir et confronter des communications proposées par un large éventail de participants, spécialistes aussi bien du domaine de la fantasy et de la science-fiction que de la littérature générale, fin-de-siècle ou plus récente, dans toutes les langues.

Les pistes pourraient comprendre la recherche du sens d'un surnaturel spécifiquement féminin, lié aux préoccupations de l'époque (rappelons comment Philippe Muray, dans Le XIXe siècle à travers les âges, a vu dans cette époque, qui se prolonge fort avant au XXe siècle, une résurgence de la Déesse, profitant de l'affaiblissement de la tradition judéo-chrétienne, convoquant les influences des différents cultes spiritualistes comme Hélène Blavatsky et sa « Théosophie »). En somme, la montée en puissance et en visibilité de la femme surnaturelle correspond-t-elle à une crise de civilisation ? À une déchristianisation ? L'effet produit sur des écrivains hommes par la « nouvelle femme » qui émerge vers la fin du XIXe siècle (on n'ose écrire Ève nouvelle, car l'automate Hadaly chez Villiers de l'Isle-Adam est-elle plus « surnaturelle » que mécanique ?). Et qu'en est-il de la prolifération de figures idéalisées de fées et de filles-fantômes potentiellement dangereuses, mais aussi diaphanes, dématérialisées, surgies du passé pour mieux y retourner, entraînant avec elles le cœur meurtri des hommes qui peinent à entretenir une relation avec une femme vivante, là aussi citées par Muray comme caractéristique du « long » XIXe siècle (« La femme-fantôme qui fait signe. Le spectre à l'eau de rose qui se dépêche de réapparaître pour délivrer un message posthume, à peine s'est-elle éteinte de langueur ou de phtisie. »). Finalement, l'attribution de pouvoirs surnaturels n'est-ce pas une façon de figer la beauté et la jeunesse, attributs dont se délectent les auteurs, le portrait peint, volontiers hanté, en étant un des vecteurs préférés, notamment au cinéma.

*

Comité d'organisation :

Justine Breton (MC, Université de Reims)

Justine Jotham (MC, Université du Littoral Côte-d'Opale)

Patricia Gillies (Senior Lecturer, University of Essex)

Marc Rolland (Professeur des Universités, Université du Littoral Côte-d'Opale)

*

Les participants éventuels sont encouragés à soumettre un projet détaillé d'une page en simple interligne, avec un CV et une liste de publications, à faire parvenir à Marc.Rolland@univ-littoral.fr avant la fin du mois de février.

* *

Supernatural Women in Fantasy and Related Genres

What are they

Who haunt our dreams and weaken our desire

And turn us from the solid face of things ?

Sisters of Horror, or Heavn's exiled queens

Reduced from spirit-power to fantasy ?

Christabel LaMotte (A.S. Byatt) The Fairy Mélusine.

The object of this symposium is to expand the scope of research on woman characters in Fantasy by proceding chronologically – that is, moving back in time to the precursors that were the focus of last year's symposium at Boulogne, and generically – by reaching out to all literary and other forms of production in the realms of imagination and adventure so long as there is an identifiable supernatural element.

The relatively limited position of women in traditional Fantasy has often been noted, in the Tolkienian canon, for example, limited to the Lord of the Rings, with its inaccessible heroines such as Galadriel and Arwen, whose roles were expanded in the sense of greater action by Peter Jackson in his film cycle. Other issues are, for example, the prevalence of trophy women in the sub-genre of Sword and Sorcery and the comparatively small number of woman novelists in the field until the significant upsurge of recent years, while the existence of a specifically feminist form of fantasy – Ursula Le Guin, for example, or, in the Arthurian mode, Marion Zimmer Bradley – is viewed as the exception that confirms the rule. More recently, George R.R. Martin's works, as well as the HBO series, are cited as an example of greater involvement and character development of women in an active capacity, while the ransom to pay for this is their exposure to violence in a brutal secondary world.

In our contribution to this discussion, we prescribe an approach that will begin with the familiar figures of Daenerys and Melisandre, or of Galadriel and the White Witch of C.S. Lewis and suggest that they are avatars of a long line of woman characters that harken back to the 'New Romance' or pre-Fantasy of the late nineteenth century.

What is the significance, for example, of the fin-de-siècle Femme Fatale, goddesses and other similar figures in neo-pagan literature such as Arthur Machen's Great God Pan (1894) ? Are they the literary expression of the growing self-reliance and empowerment of women of that period, or rather a misogynistic demonizing of « surfemelle » figures such as Salome, Herodias or Cleopatra, as explained by Mireille Dottin-Orsini in Cette femme qu'ils disent fatale (1993) or Bram Dijkstra in Idols of Perversity (1986) ? Or is there a subtle combination of the two, as with a prime character such as Ayesha, H. Rider Haggard's She (1886), whose pervasive influence extended to Tolkien himself, and whose complexity is well defined by Sarah Gilbert ''Unlike the women earlier Victorian writers had idealized and excoriated, She was neither an angel nor a monster. Rather, she was an odd but significant blend of the two types – an angelically chaste woman with monstrous powers, a monstrously passionate woman with angelic charms. ''(“Rider Haggard's Heart of Darkness”, 1983). It is possible to monitor how Ayesha's personality gains in depth and complexity in the novels of Rider Haggard over a period of some thirty years, to the point that Carl Gustav Jung considered her to be the most perfect expression of the Anima. Can we qualify some authors as misogynist, others as feminist? What of E.R. Eddison, for example, described by Verlyn Flieger as the ''Man Who Loved Women'' (“The Man Who Loved Women, Aspects of the Feminine in Eddison's Zimiamvia”, 1987)on account of the signal importance of his women figures in the Zimiamvia books? And how can we explain that William Morris' women exercise their freedom and power in a way that will not reoccur in fantasy fiction until the 1970s?

All the feminine characters that we will review in the course of this symposium are supernatural. This means that they are able to alter the laws of nature and modify them by the expression of their will or through performance of some ritual. They may also wield supernatural powers over dimensions of time and space and belong to the “hypermortal” category. Can these powers be construed (or not) to be specifically feminine, and how? Fairies and enchantresses, sprung from ancient legends, pagan divinities, mediaeval or Arthurian fairies, vampires, these woman characters are often the primary carriers of supernatural forces and tend towards extremes, either the good protective fairy or the terrifying witch. Is this manichaeistic trend the lot, specifically, of supernatural women? If so, what are the implications for the authors and readers alike?

The framework we have chosen is non-directive, since our aim is to attract a broad panel of participants representing different viewpoints, from the specialists of Fantasy and Science Fiction per se to researchers in the field of general literature of the Fin-de-siècle and well as literature of all countries and languages.

Topics may include, for example, the search for a specifically feminine sort of supernatural (Philippe Muray, in his Le XIXe siècle à travers les âges, distinguishes for this era that he stretches into the twentieth century, a ''Return of the Goddess'', an off shoot of the weakening of the Judeo-Christian tradition, with the proliferation of spiritualist movements such as Helen Blavatsky's Theosophical movement. In other words, does the rise in influence and visibility of the supernatural woman signify a crisis of civilization and the collapse of Christian hegemony? The effects of the New Woman of the late ninetenth century on male writers? (Not to mention the New Eve, for the automat Hadaly in Villiers de l'Isle-Adams L'Ève future, 1886, is perhaps more supernatural than mechanical). And what about the proliferation of idealized figures of fairies and avatars of the Faëry Child, potentially dangerous, but also transparent and dematerialized, sprung from the past and in a haste to return there, dragging along the broken hearts of men who are unable to love a real-life woman. Muray also ascribes this to the ''long'' nineteenth century (''The ghost woman who beckons, who hastens to deliver a posthumous message when she has just died of languor or tuberculosis'').

To conclude, we can also add that to confer supernatural powers is also a way to preserve youth and beauty, the kind that authors delight in, for which the painted portrait, often haunted, is a privileged medium, especially in the cinema.

*

Organizing Committee :

Justine Breton (MC, Université de Reims)

Justine Jotham (MC, Université du Littoral Côte-d'Opale)

Patricia Gillies (Senior Lecturer, University of Essex)

Marc Rolland (Professeur des Universités, Université du Littoral Côte-d'Opale)

*

Participants should submit a page-long (single-spaced) description of their paper along with a Vita and list of publications by the end of February and send to Marc.Rolland@univ-littoral.fr .