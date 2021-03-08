En ligne (Zoom)

Femmes dérangées, femmes dérangeantes

Disturbed and Disruptive Women

(16th biennial WiF UK-Ireland Conference, en ligne)

You are warmly invited to register for the 16th biennial WiF UK (and in this case WiF UK-Ireland) conference, 'Femmes dérangées, femmes dérangeantes / Disturbed and Disruptive Women', taking place via Zoom on 6-9th May 2021.

You can register via this Eventbrite link before 30th April 2021, and find an up-to-date programme here.

Please feel free to visit our website for further details and to send any queries to wifmaynooth@gmail.com

With all best wishes from the organisers,

Julie Rodgers and Polly Galis.