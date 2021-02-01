Études anglaises 2021/2 (Vol. 74), “Due Influence”: Anita Brookner’s Legacy
- Paris, Klincksieck, 2021
- EAN: 9782252045350
- 120 pages
Lire en ligne sur Cairn.info.
PRÉSENTATION
ARTICLES
Deborah C. BOWEN : Preface: Constructing the Past, Re-viewing the Present
Laurence PETIT : “Due Influence”: Anita Brookner’s Legacy. An Introduction
Eileen WILLIAMS-WANQUET : Intertextuality as Subversive Moral Metacomment in the Novels of Anita Brookner
Margaret D. STETZ : Anita Brookner and the Servants: Power Struggles and British Jewish Domestic Spaces in her Early Fiction
Clara TUITE : Anita Brookner: Necromantic
Manini NAYAR : The Gloved Fist: Confirmations, Subversions, and Leave-Taking in Anita Brookner’s Strangers
Laurence PETIT : Framing Terror: Illness and Art in Anita Brookner’s Look at Me
REGARDS CROISÉS
Vanessa GUIGNERY : Anita Brookner and Julian Barnes: Paths Crossing
Anne-Laure FORTIN-TOURNÈS : Misreading Anita Brookner
Varia
JULIE VATAIN-CORFDIR : Derrière l’écran, la scène. The Flick ou le manifeste théâtral d’Annie Baker
https://www.klincksieck.com/livre/3820-etudes-anglaises-n22021