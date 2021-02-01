ARTICLES

Deborah C. BOWEN : Preface: Constructing the Past, Re-viewing the Present



Laurence PETIT : “Due Influence”: Anita Brookner’s Legacy. An Introduction



Eileen WILLIAMS-WANQUET : Intertextuality as Subversive Moral Metacomment in the Novels of Anita Brookner



Margaret D. STETZ : Anita Brookner and the Servants: Power Struggles and British Jewish Domestic Spaces in her Early Fiction



Clara TUITE : Anita Brookner: Necromantic



Manini NAYAR : The Gloved Fist: Confirmations, Subversions, and Leave-Taking in Anita Brookner’s Strangers



Laurence PETIT : Framing Terror: Illness and Art in Anita Brookner’s Look at Me





REGARDS CROISÉS

Vanessa GUIGNERY : Anita Brookner and Julian Barnes: Paths Crossing



Anne-Laure FORTIN-TOURNÈS : Misreading Anita Brookner



Varia

JULIE VATAIN-CORFDIR : Derrière l’écran, la scène. The Flick ou le manifeste théâtral d’Annie Baker