Roma

Extension of deadlines:

ESCL/SELC 2021 9th Biennial Congress Call for Papers and Panels

Due to this global difficult moment, we have decided to postpone the dates of paper and panel submissions for the ESCL/SELC 2021 Congress:

- Please submit 300-words abstracts together with a short biography, institutional affiliation (where relevant), and contact details by 30th September 2020 at escl2021.lcm@uniroma1.it and escl2021.dseai@uniroma1.it.

- Panel submissions are welcome. The deadline for complete panel proposals, including a short biography, institutional affiliation (where relevant), and contact details, is 15th September 2020. Proposals should be sent to escl2021.lcm@uniroma1.it and escl2021.dseai@uniroma1.it.

Acceptance decisions will be notified by 15th January 2021.

Warmly, and with best wishes for everyone's safety and health,

The ESCL/SELC 2021 Team

Official Website of the Congress:

https://www.esclselc2021-sapienza-uniroma1.org